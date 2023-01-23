Connie Ferguson has shared that the Kings of Joburg Season 2 will honour her late husband and Season 1 main star Shona Ferguson

The decision was made after Shona died before shooting Season 2 due to COVID-19 complications

Kings Of Joburg's premiere recently took place and Mzansi's excitement has grown for the hit series

Connie Ferguson has revealed that Season 2 of Netflix's Kings of Joburg will pay tribute to her late husband, Shona Ferguson. This is after Shona passed away while the second season was barely in the pre-production stage.

Connie Ferguson has dedicated 'Kings of Joburg' Season 2 to her late husband, Shona Ferguson. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

Mr Ferguson's death in 2021 due to COVID-19 complications was not only a loss to his family but also to South Africa's TV and film industry, which is why Connie had to step up and lead the Netflix show. The hit series was previously main-starred by her hubby.

Recently, during the red carpet premiere of the show, Daily Sun reports that Connie said it is important for Season 2 to be dedicated to Shona. The decision was made because the deceased actor worked hard for the series to become a hit among Mzansi peeps in Season 1.

"Shona was still a big part of Season 2 and just before we went to pre-production, he got sick and we lost the biggest part of us. And I think it is important for us as a team to continue his legacy."

Mzansi raves about Kings Of Joburg Season 2 premiere

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela took to his Twitter account to share a sneak peek at the lush red carpet ceremony. Mphela shared a number of posts, including photos of Connie and a video of Zolisa Xaluva plus Thembi Seete arriving at the premiere.

Check out peeps' reactions below:

@thoriiso_m said:

"Zolisa is a superstar. Love it."

@ndux_m shared:

"This seems nice and well organised."

@kennedy_thaps posted:

"Connie screams money without even trying."

@odirile_kube4 replied:

"She's giving me Karabo Moroka vibes ❤️"

@paulaice added:

"She is glowing."

