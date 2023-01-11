Connie Ferguson has reminded her fans why she is regarded as one of the best actresses in Mzansi following the release of the highly anticipated Kings of Joburg 2 trailer

The Netflix series had peeps worried about who will continue with the movie following Shona Ferguson’s untimely passing

However, Connie stepped in and from the look of the reviews online, fans are impressed with the star’s acting skills

South Africans are counting down the days until the release of the much anticipated Netflix film Kings of Joburg 2. The film had to make drastic changes after Shona Ferguson who played the lead role of Simon Masire died due to Covid-19-related complications.

Connie Ferguson has been praised for her acting skills following the release of the 'Kings of Joburg 2' trailer. Image: @connie_ferguson.

Talks about what will happen to the movie and who will take over from Ferguson happened on social media and many concluded that Kings of Joburg will be another unfinished project.

Connie Ferguson replaces Shona Ferguson in Kings of Joburg 2

Much to everyone’s surprise, Connie announced that she had joined the popular show as one of the leads. Mzansi was sceptical at first but changed their minds when the streaming giant, Netflix dropped the official trailer on social media platforms. ZAlebs reports that Netflix also shared a brief synopsis which read:

“With the sudden and untimely disappearance of the King of Jo'burg Simon Masire, the family tries to adapt to a new king and new enemies in the City Of Gold. Heavy is the Crown but it's time to take back the city.”

Fans can't wait for Kings of Joburg 2 to drop

Reacting to the trailer, netizens hailed Connie Ferguson for her acting skills. Peeps said The Queen actress should consider auditioning for more action roles.

@Jabu_Macdonald wrote:

"#KingsofJoburg Connie Ferguson could actually do action movies I can see her playing a female version of James Bond."

@Jabu added:

"This is the best poster for Season 2 i can’t wait #KingsofJoburg."

Connie Ferguson dedicates the film to Shona Ferguson

The seasoned actress headed to her Instagram page to share the Kings of Joburg 2 trailer and said it was in memory of her late husband. She wrote:

"In memory of the most amazing human being I have ever known, the KING OF JOBURG Shona Ferguson aka Mr. Sho aka Uncle Sho. This is for you my love. Hope you’re proud!"

