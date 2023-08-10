Kid 90 Sean Caracena's life story: What was his cause of death?

Actor Sean Caracena's life and career were seemingly starting when he passed away at a considerably young age. When did the actor pass away, and how? Here, we discuss Sean Caracena's life story, including what we know of his career and tragic death.

Actress Soleil Moon Frye documented her hey-days through her documentary ‘Kid 90’, which includes footage of Sean. Photo: Amomama and @VERONASFILMS (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Other entertainment names from the era, like Harold Hunter, are associated with the late star, as they were both featured in the documentary film Kid 90. Directed and produced by American actress Soleil Moon Frye, the film follows her daily life during the height of her acting career while her famous friends and acquaintances were around her.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Sean Paulo Herget Nickname Sean Caracena Date of birth 13 March 1976 Age 30 years of age at the time of passing (4 April 2006) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Belo Horizonte, Brazil Latest residence New York, USA Nationality Brazilian Ethnicity Brazilian Gender Male Parents Richard Herget and Donna Durall Teague Profession Actor

Besides some acting credits, much remains unknown about the late actor's life. When his life was cut short, Sean seemed to have stepped back from the limelight. His name is commonly associated with talents like Scott Bloom and Justin Pierce, but his short life stopped him from making a lasting mark through his acting work.

Sean Caracena’s age

Although many facts about his life remain unknown, his birthdate is public knowledge. Born on 13 March 1976, Sean was just 30 years old when he tragically passed away in 2006.

Sean Caracena’s cause of death

The actor passed away on 4 April 2006 in New York City, USA. Despite some reports stating his death was due to misadventure through illicit substances, Sean Caracena's death was heavily implied by other sources to be intentionally self-inflicted.

Sean Caracena’s family

Sean Caracena’s children is one of the top searches when looking up the former actor online. He had no children at the time of his passing. Sean Caracena’s wife is also a popular associated search, but he was legally single, having never married.

Sean Caracena’s movies

Sean's acting career is limited. His only credited acting role was on Somebody Is Waiting (1996), and he is also featured in the documentary Kid 90, released in 2021.

Soleil Moon Frye was associated with many 80s and 90s celebrities. Photo: Tasos Katopodis

Source: Getty Images

Sean Caracena’s net worth

Much like other facts regarding the late star, his net worth remains the topic of much debate. But, allegedly, it was between $200,000 and $300,000.

Sean Caracena had just begun exploring a potentially successful, lengthy career in entertainment but stepped away from the public eye for unknown reasons. His untimely passing at such a young age saw his shining star swiftly dim, but his name has survived through his friends and fans, primarily through the documentary Soleil Moon Frye.

