Scott Sveslosky's personal life: Get to know Danica McKellar's spouse

You might recognise Danica McKellar for her role as Winnie Cooper in the TV series The Wonder Years or from her starring voice role as Miss Martian in the animated series Young Justice. But did you know that Danica McKellar's spouse, Scott Sveslosky, also has acting credits and was a former model?

Actress Danica McKellar and Scott Sveslosky at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Source: Getty Images

Scott Sveslosky, much like his wife of nearly a decade, actress Danica McKellar, started his journey in the entertainment industry. He explored various roles as a model, actor, and writer. He even took a bold career shift, diving headfirst into the world of law, marking a remarkable transformation in his journey.

Scott Sveslosky's bio and profile summary

Full name Scott Sveslosky Gender Male Date of birth 17 February 1979 Age 44 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Tustin, California, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 156 Weight in kilograms 71 Hair colour Grey Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Partner Danica McKellar Children 1 School Foothill High School University University of Southern California Profession Attorney, former model, actor Net worth $1 million

Who is Scott Sveslosky?

Danica McKellar's spouse, Scott comes from a middle-class American family but keeps details about his parents and siblings private. He is of white ethnicity, holds American nationality, and follows Christianity.

How old is Scott Sveslosky?

Scott Sveslosky's age is 44 as of 2023. He was born on 17 February 1979 in Tustin, California, United States.

Scott Sveslosky's education

Scott Sveslosky finished his primary education in his hometown and attended Foothill High School. Later, he pursued a bachelor's degree in Public Administration at the University of Southern California, graduating in 1994.

He obtained his Doctor of Law degree from USC Gould School of Law between 1998 and 2001. So, what does Scott Sveslosky do for a living?

What does Danica McKellar's husband do for a living?

Danica McKellar's spouse, Scott Sveslosky, is an attorney who previously worked as a model. After completing his legal education, he joined Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP, where he has been practising for over two decades.

Scott Sveslosky and Danica McKellar attended Crown Media's Upfront Event at Rainbow Room in New York City. (Photo: Owen Hoffmann/Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

Scott Sveslosky's attorney career focuses on corporate, transactional, finance, and real estate-type cases, emphasising insurance-related litigation. He actively contributes to the Rutter Group's Insurance Litigation California Practice Guide and works pro bono. Scott also serves on the board of directors for the Global Hunger Foundation.

Is Scott Sveslosky an actor?

Sveslosky is not an outright actor. While he has been credited as an actor and a writer, his acting roles are limited. Part of Scott Sveslosky's movies are the 90s TV series Sweet Valley High and Hang Time.

One of his most recent credits was in a 2017 Hallmark film titled Campfire Kiss, which also starred his wife alongside Paul Greene.

Who is Danica McKellar married to in real life?

Danica McKellar is married to Scott Sveslosky in real life. After getting engaged on 16 July 2014, they tied the knot in a ceremony in Kauai, Hawaii, on 15 November 2014.

Who was Danica McKellar's first husband?

Danica married composer Mike Verta, with whom she shares a son named Draco.

Danica McKellar and her husband, Scott Sveslosky, attended Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries in Pasadena, California. Photo: Rachel Luna

Source: Getty Images

Sveslosky also had a previous marriage. Scott Sveslosky's first wife bore him a son named Hunter. Together, Danica and Scott are now raising their sons as a family.

Scott Sveslosky's net worth

Sveslosky's net worth is estimated at $1 million, primarily from his roles as an attorney and business investor. How much does Danica McKellar make? According to Celebrity Net Worth sources, his wife, actress Danica McKellar, boasts a net worth of $8 million.

From modelling to acting and now an attorney, Scott Sveslosky, Danica McKellar's spouse, has led a remarkable career. His marriage to the actress brings him into the spotlight. Their strong bond has led them to build a family while supporting each other wholeheartedly.

READ ALSO: Who is Burt Bacharach's spouse now? All about his relationships

As published on Briefly.co.za, sometime in February 2023, the American entertainment industry dealt with the loss of legendary composer and singer Burt Bacharach. At his demise, Burt Bacharach's spouse was Jane Hansen, and they had been married for about three decades.

Jane Hansen, Burt's fourth and last wife before his demise, was with him until death, and they were lovers for about three decades, the longest the late musician had been married for. The couple connected in Aspen, Colorado, during a vacation and were married in 1993.

Source: Briefly News