Get to know Heather Helm: All about Matthew Lillard's wife

What do Scream, Good Girls, and Scooby-Doo have in common? They all feature Matthew Lillard, the talented actor who has earned his place among Hollywood's elite. However, amidst his achievements, he has shared his journey with simplicity and love. Meet Heather Helm, the devoted wife who illuminates their extraordinary bond.

Matthew Lillard and Heather Helm Lillard at the Voices for Five Acres Swingin' On A Star gala in Pasadena, California. Photo: Tibrina Hobson

Source: Getty Images

While Heather Helm has been drawn into the spotlight, gracing red carpets with her renowned actor husband, she flawlessly juggles her career while supporting Matthew. With numerous questions about her true identity, here is what you need to know about her.

Heather Helm's bio summary

Full name Heather Lilliard Gender Female Date of birth 17 July 1971 Age 51 years old (as of June 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Pasadena, California, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6″ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 32-26-33 Body measurements in centimetres 81-66-84 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Partner Matthew Lillard Children 3 School La Canada High School College/University University of California Profession Realtor Net worth $2 million

Who is Matthew Lillard's wife?

Matthew Lillard's wife is Heather Helm. She is an American of white ethnicity and was born on 17 July 1971 in Pasadena, California, United States.

How old is Heather Helm?

As of June 2023, Heather Helm's age is 52. While her zodiac sign is Cancer, no public information about her parents or siblings is available.

Heather Helm's education

Heather Helm pursued her education at La Canada High School during her formative years. She then obtained a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from the University of California in 1993.

What does Heather Helm do?

Heather Helm is known for her career in the real estate industry. She began her professional journey as the Director of Special Event Marketing at the Walt Disney Company, overseeing high-profile debuts and multimillion-dollar campaigns.

Actor Matthew Lillard and Heather Helm at Los Angeles Philharmonic's Walt Disney Concert Hall Opening Night Gala at Walt Disney Concert Hall. Photo: Mathew Imaging/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Despite her work at Disney, there are no known Heather Helm movies, as her role there was focused on special event marketing. After leaving Disney, she co-founded Compass, where she manages the estate section of the firm.

She also works as a realtor at Pacific Union International, assisting clients with buying, selling, and renting properties. Heather Helm has built a strong reputation as a top-performing realtor through her extensive experience in the real estate business.

Because of her passion for interior design, Heather built Portera, a company specialising in importing antique Spanish doors. Besides her profession, she volunteers in her community. She enjoys helping at area schools and serving non-profit organisations like Circle of Friends, The Pasadena Children’s Guild, and Five Acres.

How tall is Heather Helms?

Heather Helm's height is 5 feet 6 inches. She weighs approximately 55 kilograms and has blonde hair and captivating blue eyes.

Who is Heather Helm's spouse?

Heather's spouse is Matthew Lillard. He is an American actor, comedian, director, and producer best known for voicing Shaggy from Scooby-Doo. He has also appeared in several other movies and television shows and has received nominations for various awards.

How long has Matthew Lillard been with his wife?

Matthew Lillard has married his wife for over 20 years. They married on 26 August 2000 after starting their relationship in 1998 when they met at a party.

Does Matthew Lillard have a kid?

Matthew Lillard has children with his wife. Heather Helm's children are Addison Grace, born in 2002, and Macey, born in 2004. They also have a son named Liam, who was born in 2008.

Actor Matthew Lillard, his wife, Heather Helm, and their children at the World Premiere of Disney's Pete's Dragon. Photo: Barry King

Source: Getty Images

Heather Helm's net worth

Heather Helm's alleged net worth is approximately $2 million. She generates her income primarily as a real estate agent, specialising in high-value transactions. Her husband, Martin, also has a net worth of $2 million.

With limited online glimpses, Heather Helm's young days still need to be discovered. Nonetheless, her enduring relationship with her husband, Matthew Lillard, has stood the test of time, forming one of the most remarkable partnerships. Together, they have achieved phenomenal success in their respective pursuits, solidifying their extraordinary journey.

