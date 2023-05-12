Blood and Wine Telemundo: Cast, plot summary, full story, trailer

Blood and Wine is a Spanish-language telenovela that gives viewers a glimpse at the winemaking business. Based in Napa Valley, two families go from allies to enemies after an accident ends in tragedy. Grief and revenge poison the vineyards they were once passionate about.

Blood and Wine is a telenovela on Telemundo. Photo: @telemundoafrica (modified by author)

The Telemundo original has all the elements of a successful telenovela: love, wine, revenge and betrayal. The stellar cast ensures fans will remain entertained as they pick sides.

Blood and Wine summary

Spanish title Sangre de mi tierra Genre Drama Created by Valentina Párraga Original release date 29 November 2017 Network Telemundo Number of seasons 1 Number of episodes 59

Blood and Wine's lead cast with images

The storyline of this telenovela is brought to life by a multi-talented cast. Keen-eyed Telemundo fans will recognise some of these actors and actresses.

Ana Belena as Aurora Castañeda

Ana Belena at the 2017 Latin American Music Awards. Photo: Alberto Rodriguez

Ana Belena Fernández is from Mexico and is a model. She is regularly the show's leading lady. She appeared in popular telenovelas like Diseñando tu Amor, La Taxista and My Boyfriend's Meds.

Lambda Garcìa as Juan José Montiel

Lambda Garcìa at the 2017 Latin American Music Awards. Photo: Jesse Grant

The Mexico-born actor studied acting at the Centro de Estudios y Formación Actoral para Televisión (CEFAT). He studied musical theatre at the Broadway Dance Academy. He had roles in popular telenovelas like Woman of Steel and Lord of the Skies.

Santiago Ramundo as Roberto Quiroga

Santiago Ramundo at the 2017 Premios TvyNovelas. Photo: Victor Chavez

Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Santiago Ramundo made his first television appearance in 2006. In 2019 he played the part of Judas in the Spanish language movie Jesús de Nazaret. The actor also graduated as a lawyer.

Antonio de la Vega as Crisanto Castañeda

Antonio de la Vega at the 2018 GQ Mexico Men of the Year Awards. Photo: Victor Chavez

The Mexican actor has an extensive body of work. He has appeared on Lord of the Skies and Texas Rising. He is also a regular feature on Netflix with roles on Monarca, Who Killed Sara?, El Chapo, and Club de Cuervos.

Carolina Gómez as Natalia Martínez de Montiel

Carolina Gómez at the 2017 Latin American Music Awards. Photo: Jesse Grant

The Colombian actress started as a pageant queen. In 1993 when she was 18 years old, she was crowned Miss Colombia. She represented her country at Miss Universe in 1994 and was placed as the 1st Runner-Up. After her reign, she set for the model runways in Italy and Miami.

She made her acting debut in 2004 in a soap opera and, according to her IMDb profile, has appeared in several telenovelas and films. Viewers will remember her from Telemundo's Ana's Revenge.

Miguel de Miguel as Paco Montiel

Miguel de Miguel plays the role of Paco Montiel. Photo: @miguelnerja (modified by author)

The Spaniard has been on television screens since 2000, but it is his role as Javier González Salmerón in the Mexican telenovela Obsesión that gave him notoriety. Per his IMDb profile, he also appeared on Queen of the South.

Gloria Peralta as Mercedes Paredes de Castañeda

Gloria Peralta at the 2014 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Photo: Alexander Tamargo

Peralta has had a long acting career, dating back to 1996 on a TV series. Telemundo fans will recognise her from The Search For Frida and Betty in New York.

Daniel Elbittar as Emilio Castañeda

Daniel Elbittar at the Telemundo Premiere Of Guerra De Idolos. Photo: Gustavo Caballero

Daniel Elbittar is an actor, singer and model. He started as a singer, signed a contract with Sony Music Mexico in 2014 and released an album. Some of his tracks have been used as soundtracks for a few telenovelas.

Blood and Wine's recurring cast

Name of actor/actress Name of character Laura Chimaras Serena Zambrano Joesette Vidal Paloma Castañeda Gabriel Rossi Luis Montiel Dad Dáger Susan Acosta Rubén Morales Joaquín Alba Roversi Sara Francisco Porras Dimas Roberto Plantier Ernesto Merchan Maky Soler Doris Anderson Estefany Oliveira Ana Barrios de Montiel

Blood and Wine plot summary

The telenovela centres around two families, the Castañedas and the Montiels, and the wineries they established together. Joaquín Martínez assisted Crisanto in buying his first land, and a few years later, Crisanto lent money to Paco Montiel, Joaquín's son-in-law, so that he could open a small wine cellar. Both families have a healthy harmony shattered when Juan José Montiel causes a car accident that kills Emilio Castañeda. The tragedy creates a war between the families and the wineries they built.

Blood and Wine full story

Crisanto Castañeda and Natalia Martínez de Montiel are very passionate about wine and the art of winemaking. Natalia grew up in Napa, picking grapes with her parents, Joaquín and Emilia Martínez. She married Paco Montiel, who supported her dreams of becoming a winemaker. They had one child together, Luis, and she helped raise her husband's eldest son, the troublemaker Juan José Montiel.

Crisanto moved to Napa Valley 30 years ago with nothing to his name. With the help of Joaquín, Natalia's father, he buys his first piece of land, which he turns into a vineyard. He marries Mercedes Paredes de Castañeda and has four children: Emilio, Aurora, Paloma and Leonardo. After years of hard work, Crisanto has a family, vineyards, and powerful wines.

Both families have cultivated good business and personal relationships. Their eldest sons, Emilio and Juan, are best friends, and Juan is dating Aurora. But tragedy strikes when Juan causes a car accident that ends Emilio's life. Enraged and grieving, Crisanto demands Juan gets charged with unintentional homicide and is sentenced to a year and a half in prison.

Blood and Wine seasons

There is only one season and 59 episodes of the Telemundo drama. It was initially released on 29 November 2017.

Blood and Wine trailer and episodes

You can watch two new episodes, back-to-back, Monday to Friday, on Telemundo on DStv channel 118 at 18:00. Teasers for the whole season are also available. Watch the trailer below for a glimpse at what to expect from the telenovela.

Follow the aftermath of a tragedy that tears the Castañedas and the Montiels apart in Telemundo's Blood and Wine. Once friends who shared a passion for winemaking, they are now sworn enemies. Expect revenge, love, and plenty of wine.

