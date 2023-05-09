Everything known about Tamara Hurwitz, Bill Pullman's wife

Tamara Hurwitz is an American dancer and performer. She is predominantly recognised as Bill Pullman's wife and one of the fundamental characters behind his acting success. Go through these details as they unpack her life and status as a celebrity spouse.

Tamara Hurwitz grew up in a family that adored art. Her father, a painter, took his last breath in an art gallery he admired; what are the odds? His daughter is living her childhood dream as a professional dancer. How long has she been married to Bill Pullman?

Tamara Hurwitz's profile summary and bio

Full name Tamara Hurwitz (also known as Tamara Pullman) Gender Female Date of birth 7th January 1970 Age 53 years (as of May 2023) Birthday 7th January Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Los Angeles, United States Current residence California Nationality American Hair colour Blondish-brown Eye colour Dark brown Occupation Dancer and performer Alma mater University of Massachusetts (Master of Fine Arts degree) Marital status Married Spouse Bill Pullman Children 3 (Maesa Pullman, Jack Pullman and Lewis Pullman)

Tamara Hurwitz's age

Tamara was born on 7th January 1970 in Los Angeles, United States; therefore, she is 53 years old as of May 2023. She is an American national and is of Norwegian descent.

Her father was an art educator and painter who died in 2012. She also lost her mother.

Career

Tamara is an alumnus of the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, where she obtained her Master of Fine Arts degree. She specialised in directing. She met her husband at the university, and they played husband and wife in Moliere's Impromptu at Versailles.

As a modern dancer, she has worked with famous institutions like Los Angeles' Rosanna Gamson WorldWide and Ann Vachon Dance Conduit in Philadelphia. Tamara Hurwitz's dancing career also encompasses training prospectus dancers.

Tamara Hurwitz's movies

Hurwitz has two acting credits; two documentaries where she has been featured alongside her husband. The first, The Fruit Hunters, explores the relationship between man and food since the dawn of time. The second, Parables of War, attempts to answer an old-age question, how civilisation can heal the wounds of war?

Tamara Hurwitz's spouse

Hurwitz married her best friend, Bill Pullman, on 3rd January 1987. The couple marked their 36th wedding anniversary in January 2023.

Tamara Hurwitz's husband is an award-winning actor famous for featuring in the following TV shows:

Halston

The Sinner

Too Big to Fail

Innocent

1600 Penn

Revelations

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Bill Pullman has also been featured in the following movies:

The High Note

Dark Waters

The Equalizer

The Ballad of Lefty Brown

Walking Out

Brother Nature

Tamara Hurwitz's children

The couple had their eldest child, a daughter, Maesa, in 1988. A year later, they had their first son, Jack. Their youngest child, Lewis, was born in January 1993.

Tamara Hurwitz's kids are also creative and talented. Maesi is a singer and songwriter. She can also play the accordion and the banjo. She released her extended play, Whippoorwill, in 2013.

Lewis followed in his father's footsteps and pursued a career as an actor. He has featured in films such as:

Aftermath (2017)

(2017) The Ballad of Lefty Brown (2017)

(2017) Lean on Pete (2017)

(2017) Bad Times at the El Royale (2018)

Jack, on the other hand, makes puppets.

Controversies

On 27th October 2008, Jack, Tamara Hurwitz's son, was arrested alongside his friend, Allen Gaddy. They were charged with assaulting a police officer and owning moonshine in downtown Asheville, North Carolina. At the time, Jack was a student at Warren Wilson College in Swannanoa.

Tamara Hurwitz's height

She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 56 kg. She has medium-length blondish-brown hair and dark brown eyes. She is slightly shorter than her husband, who is 6 feet 1 inch tall.

Tamara Hurwitz's net worth

Bill Pullman's wife is not open about her finances; hence, unverified sources allege that her net worth could range between $1 million and $5 million. On the other hand, Bill Pullman's net worth is $20 million, earned from his acting career.

The couple lives on a ranch in Montana. They also have a home in Beachwood, Canyon, Los Angeles.

Tamara Hurwitz has had the title of Bill Pullman's wife for more than half her life. Even though the public focuses more on her husband's success and career achievements, she is pursuing her passion on the sidelines. The couple is also actively involved in community development projects and was conferred with an award in 2017.

