Who is Jane Fonda's daughter, Vanessa Vadim? Her life story

Jane Fonda's daughter, Vanessa Vadim, proves that the apple does not fall far from the tree, especially regarding talent. Her short documentaries have taken the film industry by storm, highlighting her activism and captivating storytelling. What else is there to this rising star with a legacy to uphold?

Vadim attends A Celebrity Roast of Jane Fonda - Benefitting the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention (G-CAPP). Photo: Ben Rose Read

Source: Getty Images

With a Hollywood legend for a mother and a French film director for a father, it is no surprise that Vanessa Vadim is a talent in her own right. However, her skill behind the camera sets her apart from her famous lineage. As a director, she has repeatedly proven she is a force to be reckoned with.

Vanessa Vadim's profile summary and bio

Full name Vanessa Vadim Gender Female Date of birth 28 September 1968 Age 54 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Paris, France Current residence United States Nationality French-American Ethnicity Caucasian White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 136 Weight in kilograms 62 Body measurements in inches 34-29-37 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Jane Fonda Father Roger Vadim Siblings 4 Relationship status Married Partner Paul Waggoner Children 2 College/University Brown University, New York University Profession Film director, producer, cinematographer, editor, activist Net worth $6 million

Who is Jane Fonda's daughter?

Jane Fonda's daughter is Vanessa Vadim. She is the oldest child of her mother. Her parents separated when she was younger, and her mother raised her in California, although she spent time in France during summers and holidays.

Vanessa studied literature and society at Brown University and later pursued a master's degree in English and creative writing at New York University.

How old is Vanessa Vadim?

Vanessa Vadim's age is 54; she was born on 28 September 1968. Her ethnicity is Caucasian, and she holds French and American nationalities. She was born under the Libra astrological sign.

Career

Fonda's daughter has worked as a film director, producer, cinematographer, and editor and has made significant contributions to the world of documentary filmmaking.

Vanessa Vadim and her mother, Jane Fonda, attend the 2014 AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Jane Fonda at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Frederick M. Brown

Source: Getty Images

Her passion for filmmaking started early, and she established her non-profit production company, MayDay Media, after graduating from NYU. She has since gained expertise in different areas of film production, allowing her to work on various documentary projects.

Vadim has undertaken tasks that explore different human experience aspects. Her work often focuses on telling stories that promote social justice and environmental awareness.

Vanessa Vadim's movies and documentaries

Some of the films and documentaries that the producer has worked on include the following:

The Quilts of Gee's BendBlue Is Beautiful

Vivement Dimanche

Vivement Dimanche Prochain

The Last Party

The 9th Annual Vira Awards

The 52nd Annual Academy Awards

Aside from her work in filming, Vadim is also an environmental activist who writes columns for Mother Nature Network. She promotes sustainability and provides insights on how individuals can positively impact the planet.

Does Jane Fonda have a biological daughter?

Yes, Jane Fonda's biological daughter is Vanessa Vadim. She also has a son named Troy Garity with Tom Hayden and an adopted daughter named Mary Luana Williams.

Who is Vanessa Vadim's father?

Vanessa Vadim's father is Roger Vadim Plemiannikov. He was a French screenwriter, film director, and producer known for visually lavish films with sensitive qualities, such as And God Created Woman, Blood and Roses, and Pretty Maids All in a Row. Roger married twice before he met Vanessa's mother, Jane Fonda, whom he married in 1965.

Jane Seymour Fonda is an American actress, activist, and former fashion model reputed for acting for over 60 years. She was born in New York City to Henry Fonda and Frances Seymour Brokaw.

Guitarist Paul Waggoner of Between the Buried and Me performs at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. Photo: Jeff Hahne

Source: Getty Images

Who is Vanessa Vadim's husband?

Vanessa Vadim's husband is Paul Waggoner. He is the lead guitarist of the American progressive metal band Between the Buried and Me. He is vegan and straight edge. He also owns and operates Nightflyer Roastworks, a small-batch speciality-grade coffee roastery, and Queen City Grounds, a cafe in Charlotte, NC.

They married in a lavish wedding in St. Tropez, France, in 2010. Though they have not had children, Vanessa has two kids from her previous relationships.

Where does Vanessa Vadim live?

Vanessa lives in Putney, Vermont, United States of America. She previously lived in Washington, DC, until January 1999, when she moved to Atlanta, Georgia.

How much is Vanessa Vadim worth?

Vanessa Vadim's net worth is approximately $6 million. Her annual salary is reportedly around $600,000.

Vanessa Vadim's story is an inspiring one. She has demonstrated that she is willing to work hard and strive for success. Her filmmaking talents are remarkable, and she will remain a prominent figure in the industry for years.

READ ALSO: Who is Jack Black's son Samuel Jason Black? Age, career, profiles, net worth

As published on Briefly.co.za, Samuel Jason Black, Jack Black's son, has followed in his father's footsteps and made a name for himself in the entertainment world.

He started acting in 2016 at ten. He landed his first role as the voice actor of Rabbit Villager in the animated blockbuster movie Kung Fu Panda 3. The film raked in a whopping $521 million at the box office.

Source: Briefly News