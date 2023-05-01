Where are Vicente Fernández's kids today? All about his family tree

Successful Latin musician Vicente Fernández may no longer be with us, but his legacy lives on through his children. Who are Vicente Fernández's kids, and what are they up to as of 2023? Here, we detail all available information on his children and their previous relationship with their late father.

The youngest of his sons, musician Vincent Fernandez Jr, was honoured with a Star the On The Walk Of Fame on 2 December, 2005. Photo: Frazer Harrison

At just eight years old, the late singer discovered his passion for music, playing in various amateur contests and winning many. Before long, he stopped cars and offered to sing for them for a few pesos. He turned semi-pro in the early 60s, and the rest was history. Before we detail what we know about each of Vicente Fernández's children, here is the late star's profile summary.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Vicente Fernández Gómez Nickname ‘Chente’, ‘El Charro de Huentitán’, ‘El Ídolo de México’, ‘El Rey de la Música Ranchera’ Date of birth 17 February 1940 Age 81 years of age at the time of passing (2021) Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace Huentitán El Alto, Guadalajara, Mexico Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Guadalajara, Mexico (last confirmed location) Current nationality Mexican Marital status Married to Maria del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor (1963 to 2021) Ethnicity Latino Gender Male Height 170 cm Hair colour Grey at the time of passing Eye colour Dark brown Parents Ramón Fernández and Paula Gómez de Fernández Siblings Maria del Refugio and Teresa (two sisters) Profession Singer-songwriter, producer, actor, entrepreneur Native language Spanish Net worth $25 million

He had a long, successful career in singing, earning various accolades like Grammys and Latin Grammys along the way. He was worth $25 million, indicating his massive commercial success while alive. Here is what else we know about him and his family.

Vicente Fernández's funeral

The star sadly passed away after complications postdating surgery regarding a cervical spine injury after a severe fall. He was buried a day after his death, on 13 December 2021, and had a memorial service at his estate, Los Tres Potrillos.

Vicente Fernández's son, Alejandro Fernández, paid a loving tribute to his father on Instagram shortly after he passed on, stating:

'Without a doubt, I could not have asked for a better father, friend and teacher. Thank you for showing me the way. And although we miss you every day, your spirit and voice will live on forever in your family, your city and your people.'

Vicente Fernández's family

Vicente Fernández's sisters include Maria del Refugio and Teresa. Besides their names, little is known about his siblings or other family members, as they remained private about their lives and away from the public eye.

Did Vicente Fernández have children?

As mentioned, the famous singer had various immediate family members at the time of his passing. This includes multiple children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Sons Gerardo, Alejandro, Vicente Jr and Maria del Refugio Abarca are pictured mourning next to the late star’s coffin during his Los Tres Potrillos ranch funeral. Photo: Ulises Ruiz

How many kids did Vicente Fernández have?

With his ever-growing family, Vicente had four children. These children include Alejandro Fernández, Vicente Fernández Jr., Gerardo Fernández, and Alejandra Fernández. By all accounts, each child had a strong bond with the singer, speaking highly of him both during his life and after his tragic death.

How many biological kids did Vicente Fernández have?

Considering the online rumour mill, fans want to know whether Vicente Fernández's daughter is really his. It turns out his daughter, Alejandra Fernández, is adopted. According to reports, she was adopted by his sister-in-law, Gloria. But, she was treated as one of his own.

Did Vicente Fernández have daughters?

As mentioned, he has one daughter, Alejandra Fernández. She may not be his biological child, but that did not change the strength of their bond. Born on 11 March 1984, she grew up to be a model and singer, keeping to the family profession of being in the entertainment industry.

She is also a successful fashion designer specialising in designing stylish handbags. She has become incredibly successful as a businesswoman and seems to focus solely on her fashion design career instead of her entertainment career.

Maria del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor, daughter Alejandra, and granddaughter Sisy Fernández attended a ceremony at Mariachi Square to rename Bailey Street after Fernández. Photo: Mel Melcon

Source: Getty Images

Does Vicente Fernández have a son?

The star had three sons. Vicente Fernández Jr, Gerardo Fernández, and Alejandro Fernández. His sons have followed varying paths in life but seem to remain close. Vicente Fernández Jr is the eldest of his children, being born on 11 November 1963, and took up singing like his musician father.

He toured with his father in previous years, too, playing at massive venues like the Whitey Theater in Mexico City and the Million Dollar venue in Los Angeles. He can be seen in some of his father's films. Despite his entertainment career, he eventually turned to a life in politics.

Gerardo Fernández is the most reclusive figure in the family, with minimal information on him and his life, besides being a businessman. He is also believed to share the same passion for breeding thoroughbred horses as his late father.

Alejandro Fernández was born on 24 April 1971, which makes him 52 years old at the time of writing. He followed his father's footsteps by going into the entertainment world, being an actor and singer.

Who did Vicente Fernández have a child with?

The famous Latin singer shares his four children with his wife of multiple decades, Maria del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor. The couple married between 1963 and 2021 when the star died. Vicente Fernández's wife stood by the singer throughout his career's highs and lows, and their marriage remained strong.

Vicente Fernández's grandchildren

He left behind nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, a huge family that will surely miss the family's patriarch. Each of them has preserved and honoured his memory in their ways.

Vicente Fernández's kids are each well into adulthood, each venturing out on their own to follow their passions as their father did. But, most have stuck together as a strong family unit and have continued to carry on the family legacy in their ways.

