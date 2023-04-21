Little known facts about Yamilette Ayala González, Daddy Yankee's daughter

Daddy Yankee has dominated the Latin pop music scene since he began making music in the 1990s, with his 2004 hit Gasolina being his biggest hit to date and the song that put him on the map. Many fans are curious about his personal life, including his family. Here, we discuss his daughter, Yamilette Ayala González’s biography.

Although her famous father's life is constantly in the limelight, she is a more reclusive figure, making it challenging to find details about her life. Her father, the famous Daddy Yankee does not share his family's personal details. These are the widely reported facts about her.

Profile summary and bio summary

Full name Yamilette Ayala González Date of birth 1994 Age 29 years of age in 2023 Birthplace San Juan, Puerto Rico Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current nationality Puerto Rican Ethnicity Latino Gender Female Weight 55 kg (most widely reported) Height 165 cm (most widely reported) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Parents Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez and Mireddys González Siblings Jesaaelys Ayala González and Jeremy Ayala González Profession Fitness coach Native language Spanish Social media profiles Instagram (unconfirmed)

Yamilette Ayala González’s dad has a closed-off approach to the media makes it challenging to confirm various facts about his children, including Yamilette. Here are the most widely reported details about Daddy Yankee and his family.

Who is Daddy Yankee’s daughter?

Daddy Yankee, real name Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, has three children, two daughters and one son. His daughters' names are Yamilette Ayala González and Jesaaelys Ayala González (reportedly born 1996).

Who is Daddy Yankee’s son?

His son, Jeremy Ayala González (born 1998 as per sources), an aspiring singer and internet star is especially prominent on Instagram, where his content includes documenting his daily life and updates on his music career.

Yamilette Ayala González’s age

It has been stated that Daddy Yankee and his wife had their first daughter when they were 17 years of age. Most reports state Yamilette was born in 1994, which makes her 29 years old in 2023.

Yamilette Ayala González’s mother

Her mother is Mireddys González, and she is married to Daddy Yankee. Reports state that the couple married in 1995 but have been together since their teens and are considered high school sweethearts.

Yamilette Ayala González’s profiles

Research suggests Yamilette Ayala González’s TikTok does not exist, but it is believed her Instagram is @yamiletgonzalez, with 18.5K followers. Her famous father's Instagram can be found under @daddyyankee, with 48.2 million followers as of May 2023.

Yamilette Ayala González may have family members that are in the entertainment industry but she prefers living outside the public eye, enjoying a more lowkey way of living. Her brother and sister are famous on Instagram, as well as her parents.

