Who is Chris Sale's wife? Everything to know about Brianne Aron

Brianne Aron is an American celebrity spouse widely recognized for being the wife of Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale. Who is she beyond being a Major League Baseball wife? Keep reading to find out!

Brianne Aron is known for being the wife of MLB pitcher Chris Sale. Photo: @brianne.sale on Facebook, Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox on Getty Images (modified by author)

Chris Sale is one of the best power pitchers in Major League Baseball. He made his professional league debut in August 2011 after being drafted by the Chicago White Sox, who later traded him to the Boston Red Sox in 2016. Chris is a two-time American League leader in strikeouts (2015 and 2017) and a seven-time MLB All-Star (2012 to 2018).

Brianne Aron's profiles summary and bio

Full name Brianne Lachelle Aron Sale Date of birth 11th August 1989 Age 33 years in 2023 Birth sign Leo Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence Naples, Florida, United States Nationality American Religion Christianity Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Light brown Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband MLB pitcher Chris Sale (Since 2011) Children Three sons: Ryan, Brayson, and Camden Alma mater Florida Gulf Coast University (Public Relations and Philosophy) Profession Philanthropist, former model Known for Being the wife of pitcher Chris Sale Social media Instagram Facebook LinkedIn

Is Chris Sale married?

Yes! He tied the knot with Brianne Aron on 11th January 2011 at a private ceremony in Fort Myers, Florida, United States. The MLB pitcher met Brianne while studying at Florida Gulf Coast University.

Brianne Aron's age

Chris Sale's wife, Brianne Aron, was born on 11th August 1989 in Chicago, Illinois, United States. She is 33 years old in 2023, and her zodiac sign is Leo.

Chris married Aron in 2011. Photo: @brianne.sale on Facebook (modified by author)

Brianne Aron's occupation

From 2005 to 2008, Brianne worked as a character and princess impersonator at Creative Adventures. According to her LinkedIn profile, she was later employed at Embassy Suites as a front desk clerk from 2008 to 2010.

After meeting her husband, Chris Sale, Aron became more involved in charity work. In 2015, she partnered with her husband, the Florida Gulf Coast University, and Naples-based Laces of Love charity to provide new shoes to needy children between the ages of one and 18 in Lee and Collier counties. Brianne has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Relations and Philosophy from Florida Gulf Coast University.

Brianne Aron's net worth

According to various online sources, Brianne Aron has an estimated net worth of between $100,000 and $1 million. She has worked in multiple fields, but it is unclear what she is focusing on now. Meanwhile, her husband, Chris Sale, is one of the highest-earning MLB players, with an estimated net worth of $24 million in 2023.

Brianne Aron's height

She stands at about 5 feet 3 inches and weighs approximately 50 kg (112 lbs). She has light brown eyes and blonde hair.

Does Chris Sale have kids?

Brianne and Chris Sale have three sons. Photo: @brianne.sale on Facebook (modified by author)

The MLB pitcher has three sons with his wife, Brianne Aron. They welcomed their first son, Rylan, in 2010, about a year before they walked down the aisle. The couple discovered they were expecting their firstborn in the fall of 2009 while Brianne was still in college at FGCU. Their second son Brayson was born on 14th December 2016, while their lastborn, Camdel, was born in November 2019. Chris Sale's family resides in Naples, Florida.

What nationality is Chris Sale?

Brianne Aron's spouse, Christopher Allen Sale, is an American citizen. He was born on 30th March 1989 in Lakeland, Florida, United States and is 34 years old in 2023.

How much is Chris Sale's contract?

Chris Sale signed a 5-year, $145-million contract extension with the Boston Red Sox (BOS) in 2019 and exercised a 2-year, $55 million player option for the 2023/2024 season with the BOS. His annual average salary is $29,000,000, while his total career earnings to date are estimated to be over $136.6 million.

Chris Sale joined the Boston Red Socks in 2016 from the Chicago White Sox. Photo: Mike Ehrmann

Who did Chris Sale get traded for?

In December 2016, he was traded to the Boston Red Sox from the Chicago White Sox (CHW) for right-hander Victor Diaz, outfielder Luis Alexander Basabe, pitcher Michael Kopech and infielder Yoan Moncada. Chris Sale was drafted by Chicago White Sox in June 2010 from Florida Gulf Coast University as the 13th overall pick and was with them until 2016.

Which finger did Chris Sale break?

In July 2022, he broke his left pinky finger (left fifth finger fracture) during a game against the New York Yankees and had to undergo surgery. Later in August 2022, he suffered an off-field injury after being involved in a bike accident and breaking his right wrist.

What is Chris Sale's height and weight?

The Boston Red Sox starting pitcher stands at 6 feet 6 inches (1.98 m). His recorded weight is 183 lbs (83 kg).

Chris Sale bats and throws left-handed. Photo: Nick Grace

Chris Sale and his wife Brianne Aron have proven to be an MLB power couple since their marriage in 2011. During a 2020 interview with Rob Bradford of WEEI 93.7, Chris revealed that he wants to give his three sons the opportunities his father gave him and always looks forward to the offseason when he can spend quality time with family.

