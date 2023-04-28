Jan Ashley's life and her marriage to Robert Kardashian

Jan Ashley came into the limelight in the late 1990s after marrying celebrity lawyer Robert Kardashian. The two were only married for 30 days, and Jan opened up about the reason for the short-lived marriage several years later. What happened to her?

Jan Ashley was married to Robert for 30 days. Photo: @RevistaHumana on Twitter, Ron Galella on Getty Images (modified by author)

Robert Kardashian was one of the most successful lawyers in the 1990s, and he laid the foundation for the future success of his kids. Today, the Kardashians are one of the wealthiest families in the world, with influence in the media and business industries. Robert was married thrice during his lifetime and had four kids.

Jan Ashley's profiles summary and bio

Full name Janice Lynn Glass Ashley Date of birth 3rd August 1948 Date of death 1st October 2015 Age at death 67 years Birth sign Leo Place of birth Amarillo, Potter County, Texas, United States Place of death Tulsa, Tulsa County, Oklahoma, United States Resting place Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Former husband John Ashley (1978 until he died in 1997), Robert Kardashian (November 1998 to December 1998) Children None Parents James Douglas and Monnie M Glass Profession Former beauty pageant contestant Known for Her marriage to the late lawyer Robert Kardashian

Who was Rob Kardashian's second wife?

Robert Kardashian's ex-wife was Jan Ashley (Janice Lynn Glass). She is a former beauty pageant contestant and was crowned Miss Tulsa in 1966.

How old was Jan Ashley?

Jan Ashley (aged 67 at the time of her passing) was born on 3rd August 1948, in Amarillo, Potter County, Texas, United States. Jan Ashley died on 1st October 2015, in Tulsa County, Oklahoma, United States. She was laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in California, next to her first husband, John Ashley.

Jan Ashley and Kardashian's marriage

Robert Kardashian married Jan Ashley after his divorce from Kris Jenner. Photo: Lee Celano

Janice met Robert Kardashian in early 1998, and they dated for about seven months before tying the knot on 25th November 1998. They spent their honeymoon in Vail, California, and Robert was excited to introduce her to his children, Kourtney, Kim, Robert Jr, and Khloe. However, things did not unfold as planned, as the couple annulled the union a month later, on 25th December 1998.

In 2014, Ashley opened up to Radar Online about the reason for her failed marriage to Kardashian. She blamed the lawyer's relationship with his ex-wife Kris Jenner and the kids.

Before meeting Robert, Jan was married to John Ashley. The former couple met in 1978 when Jan was living in Tulsa. They relocated to California, where John worked as an actor and producer. John, unfortunately, passed away in October 1997 from a heart attack while in New York City. He was 62.

Jan Ashley's children

Ashley did not have any children from her two marriages. In court documents relating to her divorce from Kardashian, the lawyer noted that they had agreed to have a child since Janice had none. However, he changed his mind after marriage because he already had four and did not want more. Jan refuted Robert's claims in her 2014 interview with Radar Online, saying she never wanted kids.

Khloe Kardashian's paternity

Khloe, Robert Jr, Kim, and Kourtney Kardashian (left to right). Photo: Denise Truscello

In 2012, Ellen Kardashian and Jan Ashley Kardashian told Star Magazine that Robert had told them Khloe was not a true Kardashian. Kris had been unfaithful during their marriage. Ellen married the attorney in 2003, two months before he succumbed to oesophagal cancer.

According to Ellen, Robert never considered a DNA test because he loved Khloe like the rest of his kids. In her 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner... and All Things Kardashian, the momager opened up about her infidelity during her marriage to the late attorney. Robert and Kris Jenner were married from 1978 to 1991.

What was Robert Kardashian's net worth before he died?

According to reports, the attorney had a net worth of $30 million at the time of his death in 2003. His fame skyrocketed in 1995 due to his involvement in the highly publicized OJ Simpson case. Robert was also a businessman.

Despite being married to famous men, Janice was a very private person, and there are few photos of Jan Ashley online. She lived a quiet life until her unfortunate passing in 2015.

