Who is Ellen Pierson? Age, child, husband, life story, interview, net worth

Ellen Pierson is an American celebrity wife and real estate agent. She came into the limelight in the late 1990s when she started dating the celebrity lawyer Robert Kardashian, the father of the world’s famous Kardashian siblings. Since Robert’s death in September 2003, she made headlines after making several accusations against her husband’s famous family. This article looks at Ellen Pierson’s life story.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Ellen was the last wife of late attorney Robert Kardashian. Photo: @conradmoulton21

Source: Twitter

Pierson married Robert on his death bed, which led people to speculate she was only in it for the money. However, the least known Kardashian had a career of her own, and her net worth did not change much since her husband’s demise.

Ellen Pierson’s profile summary and bio

Full name: Ellen Pierson

Ellen Pierson Year of birth: 1949

1949 Age: About 73 years

About 73 years Nationality: American

American Gender: Female

Female Marital status: Widowed

Widowed Spouse: The late Robert Kardashian

The late Robert Kardashian Children: Not known

Not known Profession: Real estate agent, sales manager

Real estate agent, sales manager Known for: Being Robert Kardashian’s ex-wife

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Ellen Pierson’s age and early life

Ellen Pierson’s birthday is not known, but various tabloids reveal that she was born in 1949 in the United States. Her age in 2022 is about 73 years. The celebrity wife is the least known Kardashian; therefore, details about her early life and family are not available.

Ellen Pierson’s husband and children

Ellen Pierson and Robert Kardashian (pictured) were married for only six weeks. Photo: @Lee Celano

Source: Getty Images

The realtor is famous for being the last wife of celebrity attorney and businessman Robert Kardashian. The couple met in the late 1990s after the late Kardashian called it quits with Jan Ashley. He then proposed in 2001, and they tied the knot in August 2003 but did not spend a lot of time together since Robert succumbed to cancer on 30th September 2003.

The attorney was diagnosed with oesophagal cancer in July 2003 and breathed his last two months later at 59. He was laid to rest at the Inglewood Park Cemetery in Inglewood, California.

Kardashian and Pierson did not have any children together. Details about Ellen Pierson’s children prior to meeting Kardashian are not known.

Ellen Pierson’s career

Pierson was working as a real estate agent when she met Robert Kardashian. She was also a professional sales manager and once worked at Western Title Resources in Carlsbad, California, as a Director of Sales. It is not clear what she is doing today.

Ellen Pierson’s net worth

Ellen Pierson made headlines when she revealed Khloe is not the late Kardashian's daughter. Photo: @vnaij

Source: Twitter

The realtor is said to have a net worth of about $1 million. Despite being called a gold digger for marrying the celebrity lawyer when he was almost dying, she did not get a lot of money from the short-lived marriage. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Robert had an approximate net worth of $30 million at the time of his death.

Ellen filed for bankruptcy in 2010. The home she shared with the late attorney in Indian Wells, California, was sold after going into for closure.

Ellen Pierson’s interview and feud with the Kardashians

Since the demise of the celebrity lawyer, she gained media attention for creating friction with the Kardashian family. In a 2012 interview with Star Magazine, she revealed that Khloe was not Robert’s biological daughter. The famous sisters accused her of making publicity stunts to gain fame and money.

The late Robert Kardashian had four kids (Khloe, Rob, Kim, and Kourtney). Photo: @Denise Truscello

Source: Getty Images

Ellen Pierson’s diary

The realtor garnered more media attention in 2013 when she decided to sell a paragraph from Robert’s diary to the tabloids. The late lawyer was fond of documenting things that happened in his life and that of his family.

In the excerpt that Ellen sold, the lawyer had written down about Kris’ affair with soccer athlete Todd Waterman. Robert detailed his ex-wife’s infidelity as well as neglect and abuse of their four kids. Kris Jenner took legal action against her for $500,000 and asked her to return the diary. The court ruled in Kris’ favour.

How long was Ellen Pierson married to Robert Kardashian?

The couple were married for only six weeks. They tied the knot in August 2003 after two years of engagement.

Ellen Pierson’s marriage to Robert Kardashian cannot be described as smooth. The two started dating soon after Kardashian made headlines for being part of the infamous OJ Simpson murder trial in 1995. Today, Ellen remains an outcast in the Kardashian clan following her public feud with the family since Robert’s death.

READ ALSO: Celebrity Rehab deaths: How many cast members have passed away?

Briefly.co.za published a list of Celebrity Rehab cast members that have since died. Dr Drew Pinsky started hosting the show on VH1 in 2008 with the hope of helping celebrity drug addicts tackle their problems.

Sadly some of the stars died soon after leaving the show due to continued drug use. People blamed Dr Drew for exploiting troubled stars for personal gain and thought he is responsible for their demise.

Source: Briefly News