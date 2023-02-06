Steven Seagal's children and wives: everything to know about his family

Steven Seagal is a veteran American martial artist, action film actor, producer, screenwriter, guitarist, and musician. Away from his decorated career of over four decades, Seagal is a family man. He has seven children, including three sons and four daughters, from four marriages and one relationship. Who are Steven Seagal's children, and where are they today?

Steven has been married four times and has seven children. Photo: Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

Steven Seagal took over the box office in the late 1980s and the 1990s with top-rated action blockbusters that made him a household name. His popular films include Above the Law (1987), Under Siege (1982), Marked for Death (1990), Out for Justice (1991), and Hard to Kill (1990). Seagal began his martial arts career in Japan and has since trained the Louisiana police and did several martial arts stunts in films.

Steven Seagal's profile summary

Full name Steven Frederic Seagal Date of birth 10th April 1952 Age 70 years old in 2023 Birth sign Aries Place of birth Lansing, Michigan, United States Citizenship American (from birth), Russian (from 2016), Serbian (from 2016) Ethnicity Mixed Russian Jewish from his father's side and Irish, English, Dutch and German from his mother's side Religion Buddhist Height 6 feet 4 inches (1.93 m) Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wives Erdenetuya Elle Batsukh (from 2009 to date), Miya Fujitani (1975 to 1986), actress Adrienne La Russa (1984), actress Kelly LeBrock (from 1987 to 1996) Children Seven, four daughters and three sons Parents Samuel Seagal, a high school math teacher and Patricia Anne, a medical technician Education Buena Park High School, Fullerton College Profession Martial artist, actor, producer, screenwriter, guitarist, musician Martial arts style Aikido Year active 1982 to present Net worth About $16 million in 2023 Social media Instagram Twitter Facebook

Steven Seagal's family photos

The American actor and martial arts specialist has a huge family. Below are Steven Seagal's wives' and children's pictures, including lesser-known facts about them.

Is Steven Seagal still married?

Steve and his wife, Erdenetuya Elle Batsukh, have been married since 2009. Photo: Erdenetuya

Source: Getty Images

Who is Steven Seagal's wife? The martial artist is currently married to Erdenetuya Elle Batsukh, a professional Mongolian dancer. They first met in 2001 and tied the knot in 2009. The couple resides in Mandeville Canyon, Los Angeles, and Steven has another home in Louisiana. Steven Seagal has been in three previous marriages including;

Miyako Fujitani

Seagal's first wife was Miyako Fujitani, the daughter of a Japanese aikido master. Photo: @Manuel_dM_M on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Steven's first wife is Miyako Fujitani, the daughter of a Japanese aikido instructor whom she met after moving to Japan. They married in 1975, and Miyako filed for divorce in 1984 after Seagal had moved back to the United States.

Adrienne La Russa

Adrienne La Russa and actor Steven Seagal were married for less than a year. Photo: Jason Kirk

Source: Getty Images

Actor Steven married American actress Adrienne La Russa in 1984. Their union was annulled the same year because his divorce from Miyako had not yet been finalized. The couple did not have any children.

Kelly LeBrock

Steven and Kelly LeBrock were together from 1987 to 1994. Photo: Kypros

Source: Getty Images

The martial artist tied the knot with American actress and model Kelly LeBrock in September 1987. Steven and LeBrock met in the early 1980s when he relocated to the United States from Japan. The actress filed for divorce in 1994 due to irreconcilable differences and relocated to Santa Barbara County with her three children.

How many kids does Steven Seagal have altogether?

The veteran martial arts specialist has seven children from four marriages and one relationship. He had two children with his first wife Miyako Fujitani, three kids with his third wife actress Kelly LeBrock, one child with his girlfriend Arissa Wolf, and one child with his current wife, Erdenetuya Elle Batsukh.

1. Kentaro Seagal

Steven's eldest son Kentaro is also a martial artist and actor. Photo: Marcel Noecker

Source: Getty Images

Kentaro is Steven Seagal's eldest child with his first wife Miyako. He was born on 3rd October 1975 in Osaka, Japan. He is an actor, model, and martial artist. Kentaro married Tze Yin in 2005, and they have two children.

2. Ayako Fujitani

Japanese actress Ayako Fujitani is Steven Seagal's eldest daughter. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Seagal's eldest daughter Ayako Fujitani was born on 7th December 1979 in Osaka, Japan. She is an actress and writer based in Japan. Ayako tied the knot with Spanish screenwriter Javier Gullón in 2016, and they have two children.

3. Annalize Seagal

Steven and model Kelly LeBrock welcomed their first child, daughter Annalize, in early 1987. She is the actor's third child.

4. Dominick Seagal

A young Dominick and his father in 1995. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

Dominick Seagal was born in June 1990. He is model Kelly LeBrock's first son and actor Steven's fourth child.

5. Arissa LeBrock

Arissa is an American plus-size model and aspiring WWE star. Photo: Jesse Grant

Source: Getty Images

Kelly and Steven welcomed Arissa LeBrock in 1993. She is following in both her parents' footsteps as a plus-size model and aspiring WWE star. Arissa previously revealed that she rarely talks with her estranged father.

6. Savannah Seagal

Arissa Wolf and Steven with their daughter Savannah. Photo: Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

The martial artist and his girlfriend Arissa Wolf welcomed their daughter Savannah on 9th September 1996. Arissa was a former babysitter for Kelly LeBrock and Steven Seagal's children.

7. Kunzang Seagal

The actor's last born is son Kunzang Seagal, born on 17th September 2009. The boy's mother is his current wife, Mongolian dancer Erdenetuya Elle Batsukh.

Is Steven Seagal a billionaire?

The martial arts expert is not a billionaire. Celebrity Net Worth estimates his net worth to be $16 million in 2023. Apart from acting and martial arts, Seagal is also a musician, producer, screenwriter, police sheriff, and entrepreneur.

Steven Seagal's children are all grown-up, although he does not have a close relationship with all of them. Some of his kids are following in his footsteps, but can they move out of their famous dad's shadow and build independent careers?

