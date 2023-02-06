Steven Seagal's children and wives: everything to know about his family
Steven Seagal is a veteran American martial artist, action film actor, producer, screenwriter, guitarist, and musician. Away from his decorated career of over four decades, Seagal is a family man. He has seven children, including three sons and four daughters, from four marriages and one relationship. Who are Steven Seagal's children, and where are they today?
Steven Seagal took over the box office in the late 1980s and the 1990s with top-rated action blockbusters that made him a household name. His popular films include Above the Law (1987), Under Siege (1982), Marked for Death (1990), Out for Justice (1991), and Hard to Kill (1990). Seagal began his martial arts career in Japan and has since trained the Louisiana police and did several martial arts stunts in films.
Steven Seagal's profile summary
|Full name
|Steven Frederic Seagal
|Date of birth
|10th April 1952
|Age
|70 years old in 2023
|Birth sign
|Aries
|Place of birth
|Lansing, Michigan, United States
|Citizenship
|American (from birth), Russian (from 2016), Serbian (from 2016)
|Ethnicity
|Mixed Russian Jewish from his father's side andIrish, English, Dutch and German from his mother's side
|Religion
|Buddhist
|Height
|6 feet 4 inches (1.93 m)
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Marital status
|Married
|Wives
|Erdenetuya Elle Batsukh (from 2009 to date), Miya Fujitani (1975 to 1986), actress Adrienne La Russa (1984), actress Kelly LeBrock (from 1987 to 1996)
|Children
|Seven, four daughters and three sons
|Parents
|Samuel Seagal, a high school math teacher and Patricia Anne, a medical technician
|Education
|Buena Park High School, Fullerton College
|Profession
|Martial artist, actor, producer, screenwriter, guitarist, musician
|Martial arts style
|Aikido
|Year active
|1982 to present
|Net worth
|About $16 million in 2023
|Social media
Steven Seagal's family photos
The American actor and martial arts specialist has a huge family. Below are Steven Seagal's wives' and children's pictures, including lesser-known facts about them.
Is Steven Seagal still married?
Who is Steven Seagal's wife? The martial artist is currently married to Erdenetuya Elle Batsukh, a professional Mongolian dancer. They first met in 2001 and tied the knot in 2009. The couple resides in Mandeville Canyon, Los Angeles, and Steven has another home in Louisiana. Steven Seagal has been in three previous marriages including;
Miyako Fujitani
Steven's first wife is Miyako Fujitani, the daughter of a Japanese aikido instructor whom she met after moving to Japan. They married in 1975, and Miyako filed for divorce in 1984 after Seagal had moved back to the United States.
Adrienne La Russa
Actor Steven married American actress Adrienne La Russa in 1984. Their union was annulled the same year because his divorce from Miyako had not yet been finalized. The couple did not have any children.
Kelly LeBrock
The martial artist tied the knot with American actress and model Kelly LeBrock in September 1987. Steven and LeBrock met in the early 1980s when he relocated to the United States from Japan. The actress filed for divorce in 1994 due to irreconcilable differences and relocated to Santa Barbara County with her three children.
How many kids does Steven Seagal have altogether?
The veteran martial arts specialist has seven children from four marriages and one relationship. He had two children with his first wife Miyako Fujitani, three kids with his third wife actress Kelly LeBrock, one child with his girlfriend Arissa Wolf, and one child with his current wife, Erdenetuya Elle Batsukh.
1. Kentaro Seagal
Kentaro is Steven Seagal's eldest child with his first wife Miyako. He was born on 3rd October 1975 in Osaka, Japan. He is an actor, model, and martial artist. Kentaro married Tze Yin in 2005, and they have two children.
2. Ayako Fujitani
Seagal's eldest daughter Ayako Fujitani was born on 7th December 1979 in Osaka, Japan. She is an actress and writer based in Japan. Ayako tied the knot with Spanish screenwriter Javier Gullón in 2016, and they have two children.
3. Annalize Seagal
Steven and model Kelly LeBrock welcomed their first child, daughter Annalize, in early 1987. She is the actor's third child.
4. Dominick Seagal
Dominick Seagal was born in June 1990. He is model Kelly LeBrock's first son and actor Steven's fourth child.
5. Arissa LeBrock
Kelly and Steven welcomed Arissa LeBrock in 1993. She is following in both her parents' footsteps as a plus-size model and aspiring WWE star. Arissa previously revealed that she rarely talks with her estranged father.
6. Savannah Seagal
The martial artist and his girlfriend Arissa Wolf welcomed their daughter Savannah on 9th September 1996. Arissa was a former babysitter for Kelly LeBrock and Steven Seagal's children.
7. Kunzang Seagal
The actor's last born is son Kunzang Seagal, born on 17th September 2009. The boy's mother is his current wife, Mongolian dancer Erdenetuya Elle Batsukh.
Is Steven Seagal a billionaire?
The martial arts expert is not a billionaire. Celebrity Net Worth estimates his net worth to be $16 million in 2023. Apart from acting and martial arts, Seagal is also a musician, producer, screenwriter, police sheriff, and entrepreneur.
Steven Seagal's children are all grown-up, although he does not have a close relationship with all of them. Some of his kids are following in his footsteps, but can they move out of their famous dad's shadow and build independent careers?
