All about Isabelle Amarachi Asomugha, daughter of Kerry Washington and Nnamdi

Isabelle Amarachi Asomugha is the daughter of actress Kerry Washington and her husband, former NFL cornerback-turned-actor Nnamdi Asomugha. Kerry named her in honour of her grandmother. The celebrity daughter was born in 2014 but rarely makes public appearances. Here is all you need to know about the 8-year-old.

A rare photo of Isabelle (carried by her father Nnamdi) and her family. Photo: @TifeBollz on Twitter, Michael Tran on GettyImages (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Isabelle's parents have built successful independent careers over the years. Kerry is a sought-after multi-award-winning actress known for her roles in Scandal, Confirmation, Little Fires Everywhere, and American Son. Her father, Nnamdi, was a talented NFL cornerback for 11 years before transitioning to acting and film production.

Isabelle Amarachi Asomugha's profiles summary and bio

Full name Isabelle Amarachi Asomugha Date of birth 21st April 2014 Age 8 years as of February 2023 Birth sign Taurus Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed African-American Parents Actress Kerry Washington and former NFL cornerback-turned-actor Nnamdi Asomugha Siblings Two Maternal grandparents Professor Valarie and realtor Earl Washington Paternal grandparents Igbos from Nigeria Known for Being the daughter of actress Kerry Washington

Isabelle Amarachi Asomugha's age

The celebrity daughter was born on 21st April 2014 in Los Angeles, California. She is eight years old as of February 2023.

Isabelle Amarachi Asomugha's parents and siblings

Kerry Washington and Nnamdi tied the knot in 2013. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

Isabelle is the daughter of actress Kerry Washington and her husband, Nnamdi Asomugha. She has one younger brother, Caleb Kelechi (born in 2016), and an elder half-sister.

How many biological children does Kerry Washington have?

Does Kerry Washington have twins? The Scandal actress does not have twins but has two biological children, a daughter and a son.

How many kids does Kerry Washington's husband have?

Kerry Washington's husband has three children, two daughters and a son. He shares two kids with the actress and has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Are Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha still together?

Yes. The couple tied the knot in June 2013 in a private wedding ceremony in Hailey, Idaho. They met in 2010 during Kerry Washington's Broadway performance but kept their relationship private. The couple rarely shares personal details about their marriage.

Isabelle Amarachi Asomugha's grandparents

Kerry Washington with her parents, professor Valerie and realtor Earl Washington. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

Isabelle's maternal grandmother, Valerie, is a college professor and educational consultant, while her maternal grandfather Earl Washington is a real estate broker. Kerry Washington did not grow up with siblings since she is her parent's only child. Isabelle's paternal grandparents are from the Igbo tribe in Nigeria.

Isabelle Amarachi Asomugha's ethnicity

The celebrity daughter has mixed African-American ethnicity. Her mother, Kerry, has an African-American father and a Jamaican mother with African, English, and Scottish ancestry. Isabelle's father is an African from Nigeria. Nnamdi Asomugha's family migrated to the United States before he was born.

Kerry Washington with her parents and her husband, Nnamdi. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

Kerry Washington's daughter Isabelle Amarachi Asomugha and her siblings have been kept away from the limelight. In a previous interview, their mother said she is not hiding them from the world but is protecting them from being exploited.

READ ALSO: All about Khadeen Ellis and Devale Ellis's lasting relationship

Briefly.co.za highlighted intriguing facts about Khadeen and Devale Ellis' marriage. The couple tied the knot in 2010 and have four children.

Khadeen and Devale make YouTube videos and host an Apple podcast called Dead A together. Devale is also an actor known for his role as Zac in Tyler Perry's Sista on BET.

Source: Briefly News