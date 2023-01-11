How much do you know about A’mei Kazuko Grandberry, Omarion's daughter?

The name Omari Ishmael Grandberry might not ring a bell, though Omarion might. The star is famous for being the ringleader of B2K, the early aughts boy band that moved the masses up until 2004 when it broke up. His controversy with the mother of his children has put A'mei Kazuko Grandberry in the limelight.

When A'mei Kazuko Grandberry was born, fans were sure her parents would announce their plans to get married shortly. Unfortunately, that was not the case; rumours about their breakup surfaced after their daughter's birth. Before we get into the nitty-gritty of the chronology of events, unpacking details about their daughter's life would go a long way.

A’mei Kazuko Grandberry's profile summary and bio

Full name A'mei Kazuko Grandberry Gender Female Date of birth 7th March 2016 Age 6 years (as of January 2023) Birthday 7th March Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Taiwanese Chinese Mongolian-African Native Religion Islam Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Omarion Mother Apryl Jones Brother Megaa Grandberry Famous for Being Omarion and Apryl Jones' daughter

A’mei Kazuko Grandberry's age

A’mei Kazuko Grandberry is 6 years old as of January 2023. She was born on 7th March 2016 in Los Angeles, California, USA, to Omarion and Apryl Jones. She is an American citizen of mixed ethnicity since her father's side is primarily African-American. On her mother's side, her ethnic background comprises Chinese, Taiwanese, Mongolian, African-American and Native American.

Her name, A'mei, means beautiful harmonious child, and it originated from her Asian background, while Kazuko means a harmonious child in Japanese, and Mei means beautiful in Chinese.

A’mei Kazuko Grandberry's parents

Kazuko is Omarion and Apryl Jones' second child and only daughter. Omarion, born Omari Ishmael Grandberry, is a California-born entertainer who took the name Omarion in 1999 after joining the boy band B2K. After the band's dissolution in 2004, he started his solo career and later won a Grammy for Best Contemporary R&B Album.

He has also carved a niche as an actor, and some of his notable projects include:

Served - 2004

- 2004 Fat Albert - 2004

- 2004 The Proud Family - 2005

- 2005 Feel The Noise - 2007

- 2007 Somebody Help Me - 2007

- 2007 Somebody Help Me 2 - 2010

Apryl Jones

A'mei Kazuko Grandberry's mother, Apryl Jones, was born on 15th December 1986 in Chicago, Illinois, USA. She is widely known for her time as an actress and singer and has been featured in the following movies and TV shows:

Good Morning Lala Land - 2018

- 2018 You Hittin Dat - 2019

- 2019 I Got The Hook Up 2 - 2019

- 2019 Angel - 2019

- 2019 Casting The Net - 2020

- 2020 Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood - 2018-2019

- 2018-2019 Black Card Revoked - 2018

She also has a background career in the medical field and worked at the Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Was Apryl Jones married to Omarion?

No, they were not married; they dated between 2011 and 2016 and were a fans' favourite in Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. However, the relationship ended suddenly after the birth of Apryl and Omarion's daughter and second child. They are currently co-parenting their two children.

In an exclusive August 2022 interview, Omarion revealed that their co-parenting journey was a work in progress. He also stated that he had moved on and did not harbour any ill feelings towards Apryl. After the breakup, Apryl got into a relationship with Lil Fizz, Omarion's former bandmate, although the relationship ended shortly after.

Apryl opened up about breaking up with Omarion in a 2020 interview, claiming that the singer broke up with her and was constantly serving her court papers. She is currently in a relationship with Taye Diggs.

Does Omarion have kids?

Besides his coveted career as an entertainer, Omarion is also a father.

How many children does Omarion have?

The star has two children, Megaa Grandberry and Aime Kazuko Grandberry. Megaa is the star's eldest child and only son. He was born on 7th August 2014 to Omarion and Apryl Jones, and as of January 2023, he is 8 years old.

Omarion was granted the kids' full custody, although details about the agreement are private. Apryl once bragged that the singer took the kids because she had to work more, although she alleged that child support was too little and would not be sufficient to hire a caretaker for her kids while she worked.

So, if you were wondering, does Omarion have a daughter? Yes, the singer has a daughter, A'mei Kazuko Grandberry. He often shares their daddy-daughter moments on his social media pages, and they share a special bond. These details about her biography also catch you up on Kazuko's parents' romance and what happened after they broke up.

