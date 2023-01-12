All about Skylar Banks, the daughter of American rapper Lil Durk

Some people who are related to celebrities become famous because of this, and Skylar Banks is one of them. She is well-known as a celebrity daughter to Durk Derrick Banks, who is renowned as Lil Durk. Skylar was born in the United States of America and is believed to be currently in school.

Skyler is the daughter of Lil Durk and Tameka Kute, whose relationship has experienced its ups and downs. Her parents have ensured that their issues do not affect their presence in Skyler’s life. Thus, they have managed to maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship. Let us find out more about Skyler.

Full name Skylar Banks Gender Female Date of birth 29 August 2014 Age 8 years of age (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Height in feet 4'1" Height in centimetres 124 cm Weight in kilograms 25.8 kg Weight in pounds 56 Ibs Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Siblings Angelo Banks, Zayden Banks, Du’mier Banks, Willow Banks, and Bella Banks Parents Tameka Kute, Lil Durk

When was Skylar Banks born?

Skylar Banks was born on 29 August 2014 in the United States of America and will be turning nine years in August of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Virgo. Reportedly, she is still pursuing her early education at an undisclosed institution of learning.

Who is Tameka Kute?

Tameka Kute is an American national best recognized as Skyler’s mother and Lik Durk’s ex-girlfriend. Most of her background information is unknown and she is also not available on any social media platforms.

Lil Durk’s daughter

Skyler Banks is the daughter of Lil Durk and is his fifth child. Durk Derrick Banks, professionally known as Lil Durk, is an award-winning African-American rapper born on 19 October 1992 in Chicago, Illinois, United States of America. He rose to fame in 2013 following the release of his mixtape titled Signed to the Streets.

Tameka and Lil Durk

Specific details about their relationship continue to be inaccessible. Tameka and Lil Durk are said to have known each other for a long time before deciding to be in a romantic relationship. While their relationship did not work out, Tameka and Lil Durk have maintained a good coexisting relationship, allowing them to be present in their children’s lives.

Is Skylar Banks on Instagram?

Skyler is not active on Instagram as she is still a minor and there is no evidence suggesting that her parents might be managing an Instagram account on her behalf. A fan page named durksxkids exists where Lil Durk’s fan has committed to posting images related to Durk’s kids.

Who is the father of India’s child?

Lil Durk is the father of India’s daughter, Willow Banks, who was born in the United States of America on 31 October 2018. She will be five years old in 2023 and her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Willow Banks’ mother

Her mother is India Royale, a 28-year-old American model and social media influencer from Chicago, Illinois. Her relationship with Lil Durk has contributed to her popularity and she has over 4.5 million followers on Instagram. India is the CEO of two businesses, India Royale Beauty and India’s Hair Vendor, from which she has earned an estimated net worth of approximately $1.5 million.

Is India Royale, Skylar’s mother?

India Royale is not Skylar’s mother. As already mentioned above, Skylar’s mother is Tameka Kute, whom much is not known about besides her being Lil Durk’s ex-girlfriend.

Skylar Banks has a lot of life ahead and her father’s popularity has contributed to her being known. Skyler’s hard-working parents sure afford her a life of comfort and luxury.

