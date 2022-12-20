Alice Zenobia Richmond is an American celebrity child and actress. She made her acting debut in TV shows created and produced by her parents when she was young. Zenobia is beaming with potential, but given her last acting project, it is unknown if she will continue in her parent’s footsteps by pursuing a career in the entertainment industry.

Alice Zenobia Richmond, mother Tina Fey and father Jeff Richmond pose at the opening night after party for the new musical Mean Girls in Downtown, New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

The daughter of Tina Fey, Alice Zenobia has been featured in Hollywood's greatest TV productions, and her acting skills have some fans pointing out that her comedic traits are similar to her mother's. Even though Alice is old enough to be on social media, no accounts have been found to be linked to her. However, what else do we know about Alice?

Profile summary

Full name Alice Zenobia Richmond Gender Female Date of birth 10 September 2005 Age 18 years (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Pennsylvania, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 157 cm Weight in kilograms 35 kg Weight in pounds 77 Ibs Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Siblings Penelope Athena Richmond Marital status Unmarried Occupation Actress Net worth Approximately $100,000

Alice Zenobia Richmond’s age

Alice is 18 years of age (as of January 2023) and was born in Pennsylvania, United States of America, on 10 September 2005. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Alice Zenobia Richmond’s parents

Her mother, Tina Fey, is an American actress, writer, comedian and producer. She was born on May 18, 1970 in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania. Tina is popularly known for the roles she has played in movies like Date Night, Mean Girls, Baby Mama, and Sisters, among others.

A collage photo of Alice's parents, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond. Photo: @gitabass on Instagram (modified by author)

Her father, Jeff Richmond, is an American award-winning music composer, actor, director and media producer. He was born in Garrettsville, Ohio, United States of America, on January 7, 1961. Jeff married his wife Tina in 2001. He has starred in movies that include Great News, The Dead Pool, and Midnight Caller, and he has been executive producer for Mr Mayor, 30 Rock and Sisters.

Does Tina Fey have kids?

Tina Fey has two daughters: Alice Zenobia Richmond and Penelope Athena Richmond. Penelope was born on August 10, 2011 and was 11 years old in 2022. She made an entry in the entertainment industry when she was very young and has been featured in movies like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Girls 5eva.

How much money did Tina Fey make on 30 Rock?

Reports state that Tina made $500,000 for every television series episode. 30 Rock is an American satirical sitcom in which Tina Fey created, produced and starred. The series' first episode aired on October 11, 2006 on NBC.

Alice Zenobia Richmond’s movies

Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey, Josh Groban and Alice Zenobia Richmond pose backstage at The Imperial Theatre. Photo: Bruce Gikas

Source: Getty Images

Alice has yet to feature in movies, but she has appeared in a few television productions. In 2012 she played the role of a 7-year-old girl named Liz in 30 Rock and appeared as herself in another television show titled A One-Time Special which was produced in 2020. Besides the two shows, Alice has yet to score any other acting roles.

Alice Zenobia Richmond’s height

She is 5 feet 2 inches and 157 cm. Alice has a slim physique, with her body measurements being 35 kilograms and 77 pounds.

Alice Zenobia Richmond’s name

She was given her middle name, Zenobia, in honour of her maternal grandmother, Zenobia Jeanne Xenakes, a retired brokerage employee. The name Zenobia has Greek origins and means the life of Zeus, and sources state that this name is given chiefly to female children, and it inspires greatness.

Alice Zenobia Richmond is one of the people who have positively benefited from their parents’ popularity. Reports have maintained that in the productions she has worked on, Alice has gone beyond and above in delivering stellar performances.

