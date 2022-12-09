Meet Sophie Dymoke: Full biography of Matthew Goode's wife

Sophie Dymoke is a British saleslady recognized for being the wife of Matthew Goode, a famous actor. She is a director with extensive background and knowledge in the fashion industry. The skilled professional has years of experience working in Europe.

Who is the wife of Matthew Goode? Sophie Dymoke, a strategist by trade, was born in England. Photo Jon Furniss

Source: Getty Images

Sophie, Matthew's wife, has worked as a marketing and sales strategist with famous brands in the UK. She has attracted media attention primarily because of her famous spouse. Still, apart from being an actor's wife, her profile tells of a lady who has worked with the most iconic names in the fashion industry.

Sophie Dymoke's bio and profile summary

Full name Sophie Dymoke Gender Female Date of birth 1982 Age 40 years (2022) Place of birth England, United Kingdom Current residence Surrey, England, UK Nationality British Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 36-27-38 Body measurements in centimetres 91-68-96 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Matthew Goode Children 3 High School Sacred Hearts School University University of Wales Occupation Marketing and sales strategist Religion Christian

How old is Sophie Dymoke?

Sophie Dymoke, whose age was 40 years in 2022, was born in 1982 in the United Kingdom. Her father worked in a factory while her mother was a teacher. She was born and raised alongside her siblings in Tunbridge, Wells, England. She is a British national of white ethnicity.

Education

Dymoke attended Sacred Hearts School in England and then enrolled for a bachelor of science in economics at the University of Wales.

Her husband is a 44-year-old Briton who has appeared in several movies. Photo: Stephen Lovekin

Source: Getty Images

Sophie Dymoke's career

In 2002, the senior strategist received a job offer from Alice + Olivia. She spent a few years there as a director but relocated to Vince, where she spent three years as a director. She previously served as The Donna Karan Company, LLC's account supervisor. Dymoke, an interior designer, has been a director at MiH Jeans in London since 2012.

Is Matthew Good, the actor, married?

Sophie and Matthew Goode's wedding was in 2014. Their wedding reception was held in Surrey in South East England, in a garden owned by Matthew's sister and her husband.

How did Matthew Goode meet Sophie Dymoke?

Sophie and Matthew met in Clapham in 2005. He had just returned from filming when he found her sitting on his porch. She had come to visit her friend, who turned out to be Dymoke's neighbour.

Sophie and Matthew have been married for eight years and have had three children. Photo: Stephen Lovekin

Source: Getty Images

How long has Matthew Goode been married?

The couple has been together for over eight years after their wedding in the UK in 2014. They had dated for a while before tying the knot.

Sophie Dymoke's spouse

The Imitation Game star, Matthew Goode (aged 44 years in 2022) is a British actor born on April 3, 1978, in Exeter, England. He was raised by his mother, Jennifer Goode, and his sibling, Sally Meen. He began his film career at 24 in 2002 and has been nominated for a Teen Choice Award and other acting awards.

Who played Mary's first husband in Downton Abbey?

Initially, Matthew Goode played Henry Talbot in the British historical drama TV series. Later, he was promoted to the leading cast member for seasons 5 and 6. Goode made his Downton Abbey debut in the Christmas episode of season five and acted as Lady Mary's love interest in the show's final season (and eventual husband).

Does Matthew Goode have children?

Matthew Goode has three children with Sophie Dymoke's children. They have two daughters and one boy. Matilda, their first, was born in 2009; Teddie Eleanor was born in 2013; and Ralph, their youngest child, in 2015.

Sophie Dymoke's net worth

The estimated net worth of the sales manager is $1 million. Her husband, Matthew Goode has an approximate net worth of $6 million.

Sophie Dymoke is a marketing and sales expert with a long list of accomplishments. She gained fame when she married Matthew Goode, a movie star. Unlike many celebrity wives, she has kept a low profile and the couple does not use social media.

READ ALSO: Andrew Form's net worth, age, children, spouse, height, movies, profiles.

Briefly.co.za also featured American film director, producer, and filmmaker Andrew Form. He is well-known and renowned for making successful feature films. After a great career, Andrew Form's wealth can be attributed to his work.

The award-winning producer created the top Hollywood movies and TV shows. These include; A Night on Elm Street, The Purge: Anarchy, and Amityville Horror, among others. This article has more details about him.

Source: Briefly News