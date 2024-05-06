A 41-year-old man assaulted his 73-year-old mother in Matolong village in the North West Province

The man reportedly attacked his mother in her home despite having a protection order taken out against him

Police arrested the alleged culprit, and he faces charges related to the contravention of a Protection Order under the Domestic Violence Act

A 41-year-old man violated a protection order and assaulted his 73-year-old mother in Matolong village in the North West. Images: Stock Images.

Source: Getty Images

The North West Provincial Commissioner was saddened by the news of a 41-year-old man allegedly attacking his 73-year-old mother.

North West man assaults elderly mom

Lieutenant General Sello Kwena condemned the man and said the police would continue to protect the vulnerable and bring the alleged perpetrators to book.

In a statement, the SAPS revealed that the man assaulted his mother in her home in Matolong Village, Taung, on 2 May 2024. Authorities discovered that the son had a protection order against him and arrested him the next day.

He was charged with the alleged contravention of a Protection Order under the Domestic Violence Act, 1998 and was set to appear in the Taung Magistrates’ Court on 6 May 2024.

Limpopo woman linked to murder of mentally ill man

In a separate incident, the SAPS arrested a 26-year-old woman linked to the death of a mentally disabled relative in Limpopo.

Police said the 33-year-old man went to the woman’s home in the Bothashoek village in Sekhukhune district on 3 May 2024. It’s alleged that the man became aggressive, and the suspect screamed for help. Community members reportedly rushed to the home and assaulted the victim.

According to a SAPS statement, the suspect, alongside relatives, took the injured man to his family in Mareseleng village, and they explained what happened. The victim succumbed to the injuries the next day.

Officers subsequently arrested the woman and charged her with murder. She was set to appear before Praktiseer Magistrate’s Court on 06 May 2024.

The police anticipated arresting more suspects.

Police failed murder victim

Briefly News reported that the SAPS failed murder victim Sphiwe Ndlovu despite her quest for safety.

A month before her death, Ndlovu obtained a protection order against her ex-boyfriend, Velly Ngondwe.

Gender-based violence activist Mbali Hlophe says the country's justice system has never had women's best interests at heart.

