Who is Nikki Glaser’s boyfriend now? The biography of Chris Convy

Chris and Nikki have been dating intermittently for over ten years. Since they first met in New York in 2013 while working on the TV show Nikki & Sara Live, their love story has lingered for a while. They are close friends but not legally married. Chris Convy is an American TV producer and writer. Nikki Glaser's boyfriend's work on Unplugged (1989), Not Safe with Nikki Glaser (2016) and Go Small Live made him a household name.

Chris Convy is an American producer and writer who has produced several TV series and special shows. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Did Nikki and Chris get back together? After separating in 2016, the two St. Louis metropolitan area residents reconnected on the E! Series. What is the state of their relationship?

Chris Convy's profiles

Name Chris Convy Gender Male Height (Approximate) 5 feet 10 inches Nationality American Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Profession Producer, Writer Relationship Dating (Nikki Glaser)

Biography

Where was Chris Convy born? The celebrity producer and writer was born and raised in St. Louis in the US. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes. Chris Convy's age is unknown, and he has no social media account. He is famous because of his relationship with comedian Nikki Glaser.

Is Chris Convy related to Tim Convy? Tim is Chris' brother. The Convy brothers work together as co-hosts of Courtney Show and are personally connected.

Regarding Chris Convy's height, the writer is 5 feet 10 inches tall. He has brown eyes and dark brown hair.

Glaser and her ex-boyfriend have dated and separated for years. Photo: Jesse Grant

Chris Convy's occupation

The American producer has created several television shows and specials during his career. Regarding Chris Convy's net worth, it is unclear what the TV icon is worth. Most of his income is anticipated to come from his work as an executive producer.

Who is Nikki Glaser?

The television personality is a native American. Nikki Glaser rose to prominence as one of the most influential female stand-up comedians thanks to her reality series, Not Safe with Nikki Glaser, and her appearances on Comedy Central throughout the years.

How old is Nikki Glaser? The famous comedian was born on June 1, 1984, in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States. She will turn 39 in 2023.

Does Nikki Glaser have a sister?

Teacher Lauren Glaser is the sister of Nikki. Their family is of mixed ethnicity because their parents are of German and Irish origin.

Who are Nikki Glaser's Parents? The star was born to Julie E. and Edward J. Glaser. Edward is a musician, singer, and Senior VP of Business Development at Collection Expert Inc.

The stand-up comedian attended Kirkwood High School in St. Louis, Missouri, where she also received her education. She continued her education at the University of Colorado Boulder before moving to the University of Kansas, where she earned an English Literature degree.

What happened to You Up with Nikki Glaser?

The podcast ran until its final edition on October 2, 2020. The host conversed with other comedians and intriguing individuals about any subject that piqued their interest, such as oversharing their personal life and discussing romance topics.

What happened to Nikki Glaser and Chris?

The two celebrities broke up in 2016. Regarding her romantic life, especially during her stand-up performances, Nikki filters the details and leaves the audience in the dark.

What was the cause of Chris' and Glaser's separation? Their relationship had been on-and-off for years before 2016, and no immediate reason was established. The two met while working on Nikki & Sara Live in New York, but the love birds quickly got back together a few years later. The duo from St. Louis are not legally married.

Nikki Glaser was born on June 1, 1984, in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States. Photo: Brad Smith/USSF

How much does Nikki Glaser make?

By 2023, the TV personality should have a net worth of about $2 million. Her work as a stand-up comedian, actor, and podcast presenter is the primary source of her riches. The talented media personality started her stand-up comedy career shortly after enrolling in college at age 18.

How many children does Nikki Glaser have?

The American star has not had any children and has debated the possibility of having a child on her podcast.

Are Andrew Collin and Nikki Glaser still friends?

Stand-up comic Andrew Collin is a co-host with Nikki. They have known each other for quite some time.

The prominent American stand-up comedian Nikki has been in several television programs, motion pictures, and other media programs. She has a sizable fan base that she has grown over the years thanks to her sharp humour. Nikki Glaser's boyfriend, Chris Convy, is a producer and writer from St. Louis, Missouri, in the US.

