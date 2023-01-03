Who is the son of Michael Schoeffling and Valerie Robinson, Zane Schoeffling?

Celebrity status often rubs off on children, especially if both parents are famous. Even though some parents shield their children from public scrutiny, sometimes it is not enough. Zane Schoeffling, Michael Schoeffling and Valerie Robinson's only son, is such an example. Despite being born into fame, he prefers living away from the limelight. Where is he, and what does he do?

Besides being Michael Schoeffling and Valerie Robinson's son, Zane Schoeffling has carved a name in the entertainment industry. He does not thrive in his parents' fame. Instead, he is comfortable with the path he chose and prefers living away from the limelight. His biography reveals unknown details about his life.

Zane Schoeffling's profile summary and bio

Full name Zane E Schoeffling Gender Male Date of birth 6th August 1988 Age 33 years (as of January 2022) Birthday 6th August Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Pennsylvania, the United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Sexual orientation Straight Eye colour Brown Hair colour Dark brown Height in cm 173 cm Height in feet 5'8" Weight in kg 65 kg Weight in pounds 143 lbs Education Temple University Marital status Single Parents Valerie C Robinson and Michael Schoeffling Siblings Scarlett Schoeffling Famous as Michael Schoeffling's son

How old is Zane Schoeffling?

Zane Schoeffling's age is 34 years as of January 2022. He was born on 6th August 1988 in Pennsylvania, USA, so he is an American citizen and belongs to the Caucasian ethnic community.

Does Michael Schoeffling have a son?

Zane is the first child and the only son born to Michael Schoeffling and Valerie Robinson. Michael Schoeffling's family lived in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, and Michael gained fame as an actor and former model famous in the 80s. His wife, too, was a celebrity in her right.

Michael made his career debut in his 20s, in the mid-80s, as a model and worked for brands like GQ. He later transitioned to acting and has played acclaimed TV roles, including Jake Ryan, the popular high school student, in 1984's Sixteen Candles.

Where is Michael Schoeffling now?

Michael ended his acting career in the 90s and currently focuses on his furniture-making and designing business. The business is located in Pennslyvania, and his store builds customised furniture pieces. He prefers living away from the limelight.

Is Michael Schoeffling married?

Yes, the former actor and model is married to Valerie Robinson, a former actress and model. Valerie hails from Wayne County, Pennsylvania, and was born in the 60s. She started pursuing her modelling career in her late teens and early 20s and ventured into acting after setting a stable foundation as a model. She has been featured in the following shows:

Awful

Lottery

Having Babies II

One Shoe Makes It Murder

Valerie met her husband in the 80s and they tied the knot in a private ceremony in 1987. They had their son in 1988.

Scarlet Schoeffling

Scarlet is Zane's only sibling and sister. She was born in 1990, attended Wallenpaupack Area High School, and obtained her diploma in 2008. She took after her parents as an actress and model and is currently based in New York. Scarlet has worked for acclaimed brands like Neutrogena, Ralph Lauren and Estee Lauder and has been featured in movies and TV shows like Black: The Jackie Ryan Story and Billions.

Zane Schoeffling's education

Zane attended regular school and later went to study abroad for his high school education. He joined the Wallenpaupack Area High School and completed his diploma in 2006; there are no details to prove he proceeded to acquire a bachelor's degree.

Zane Schoeffling's movies

It is hard to tell what Zane does for a living currently. Nonetheless, there is proof that he previously pursued a career as a musician. He was a member of the Jepedos Army band, which existed for a while and had a few original tracks. Even though the band was not a commercial success, it allowed Zane to discover his strength as a musician.

Where is Zane Schoeffling now?

Zane quit his career in music to live a private life and does not plan on taking advantage of his father's fame to gain a slice of life in the spotlight. He avoids media interviews.

Zane Schoeffling's height

Zane is 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs 143 pounds. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Zane Schoeffling's Instagram

Zane is very private and prefers living away from the limelight. As a result, his social media platforms are untraceable.

Zane Schoeffling's net worth

His net worth is estimated to be $883,482.

Zane Schoeffling prefers a private life despite being born to celebrity parents. Nonetheless, his biography addresses some unknown facts about his life and his parents.

