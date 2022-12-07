What does Paul Qualley do now? Everything about Andie MacDowell's spouse

Paul Qualley made headlines in the '70s and '80s for his modelling projects. His marriage to Andie MacDowell focused more attention on him, especially since fans considered them the power couple. Their fairy-tale relationship also propelled their careers. What happened to Paul after their divorce?

Being a celebrity spouse gives you a little power to bargain your way out of the limelight. Paul Qualley is famous for being Andie MacDowell's ex-husband. What does he do now?

Paul Qualley's profile summary and bio

Full name Paul James Qualley Gender Male Date of birth 14th March 1958 Age 64 years (as of December 2022) Birthday 14th March Zodiac sign Pieces Place of birth New York City, United States of America Current residence Missoula, Montana, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Norwegian Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Height in cm Height in cm Height in feet 6'2" Occupation Former model and musician, rancher, contractor Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Rosalie Anderson MacDowell Children Justin, Rainey and Margaret Father Lee James Qualley Mother Patricia Ann Mondou Net worth $1,000,000 (approximately) Instagram paulqualley1

How old is Paul Qualley?

Paul Qualley's age as of December 2022 is 64 years. He was born on 14th March 1968 in New York City, New York, USA, as Lee James Qualley and Patricia Ann Rondo's only child.

Education

Paul went to a local high school and matriculated in the '70s. He proceeded to college and obtained his Bachelor's degree in 1980.

Paul Qualley's career

Modelling fascinated Paul at a young age, and when the time came for him to choose a career path, he gravitated more towards it. His good looks were an added advantage to him. Luckily he landed a well-paying modelling job that allowed him to travel across the USA and Europe.

Qualley was at the peak of his modelling career during his 20s and 30s. Besides being a force to reckon with, he carved other careers, acting and music.

Acting and business

As an actor, Paul played lo in Moon Europa, the 2009 science fiction. Chris Bower directed and wrote the film.

Business

Years after the onset of his acting career, Paul realised the contracting business would serve him better. Therefore, he switched gears to focus on contracting, his ranch business and his family in his 40s. His ranch is in Montana State, USA.

Paul is no longer a model. Nonetheless, he left an indelible mark on the industry. Even though he did not go ham on his music, one of his songs, Please Please, remains a hit. He released it in 1984.

Paul Qualley's wife

Despite his covetable career as a model and actor, Paul is famous mainly because of his marriage to Rosalie Anderson, popularly known as Andie MacDowell. Rosalie is an acclaimed American actress and former fashion model. She featured on Maid, the 2021 Netflix miniseries, and has modelled for acclaimed brands such as L'Oréal and Calvin Klein.

How did Andie MacDowell and Paul Qualley meet?

Paul and Andie first met when Paul was shooting for GAP in 1985. They both appeared in the commercial. Rosalie and Paul exchanged wedding vows in 1986 and went to live on the ranch in Montana. Andie stayed home taking care of the kids while Paul pursued his acting career.

Who is Andie Mcdowell married to?

Unfortunately, Andie opted out of the marriage in 1999, left the ranch, and got custody of the kids. She married Rhett Hartzog in 2001, although they divorced. Currently, Andie is not married.

Paul Qualley, on the other hand, chose a private life away from the public after the divorce. As a result, the public is yet to confirm if he remarried or is dating.

Paul Qualley's children

The former couple had three children. Their two daughters followed in the parents' shoes, while their son chose a different path.

Justin Qualley

Justin Qualley is the celebrity couple's only son. He was born on 14th August 1986. Justin is a realtor in Montana. On his 35th birthday, his mother wrote a touching tribute to him on her Instagram account, opening up on how his birth challenged her perspective of life. She was 27 and hell-bent on establishing her modelling career when she learnt she was pregnant.

Rainey Qualley

Rainey is the celebrity couple's eldest daughter. She was born on 11th March 1990. Rainey is a budding singer known by her stage name, Rainsford. She is also an actress and was featured in Ocean's 8.

Sarah Margaret Qualley

28-year-old Sarah is the couple's youngest daughter. She was born on 23rd October 1994 in Kalispell, Montana, USA. She completed her ballerina training and had her apprenticeship at the American Ballet Theatre. She is a model and has worked with brands such as Ralph Lauren and Chanel, among other big brands.

Sarah is also an actress. She starred in Death Note and 10 on Netflix.

Paul Qualley's height

Paul is relatively tall. He stands 6 feet and 2 inches tall and has brown hair and blue eyes to complement his slender body.

Paul Qualley's net worth

Qualley's net worth is approximately more than $1,000,000. Most of his wealth comes from his projects in the fashion industry. He also makes money from his ranching and contracting business. His ex-wife, on the other hand, is worth $25 million.

What does Paul Qualley do now?

Paul left the limelight after the divorce. He is currently focusing on ranching and contracting business.

Paul Qualley's career and marriage to Andie MacDowell made him famous. However, they no longer hold both titles. He chose a private life after the divorce. Therefore, the public knows very little about his life currently.

