Balenciaga prices in South Africa for different products in 2022

Balenciaga has always been a game-changer in the fashion industry. The brand often goes in the opposite direction in creating and releasing unique designs. As a luxury brand, one would expect the products' prices to be over the roof. Is that the case? Go through these details of Balenciaga prices in South Africa for different products to find out more.

The founder of Balenciaga earned the title "The king of Fashion". It is because he was a mastermind of the fashion of his era. Some of his notable pieces include the peacock dress, the semi-fitted suit, and the egg coat. He also created the Queen of Belgium's wedding dress, a testament to his profound work. Balenciaga's price margins in South Africa highlight why the products are worth the set price points.

Why is Balenciaga so popular?

Balenciaga is one of the oldest luxury brands. It has been in existence since 1917 and was founded by Cristobal Balenciaga. He opened his first boutique in Sebastian, Spain.

His first designs were seen among the Spanish Royal Family and the Aristocracy. Over the years, the brand has been uncompromising about the standards of its products. The brand is also part of Kering Group, which houses Saint Laurent, Gucci and other elite brands.

Who was Cristobal Balenciaga?

Cristobal was born in Getaria, Spain. His mother was a seamstress for the wealthy royal family. As a result, he learnt how to sew by watching his mother. He had his first client when he was twelve. The client sent him to Madrid to further his talent; hence, he gradually became one of the few designers of his era who created designs with his hands.

In the mid-1930s, the Spanish Civil War forced Cristobal to close his stores and relocate to Paris. He opened his first couture house in 1937 and participated in the first fashion show. The fashion event set the pace for a global luxury brand.

How much is a Balenciaga in South Africa?

One of the most expensive products created by the luxury brand is worth $9000. It is a coat released in March 2018 and was a seven-layer parka coat. It is a combination of a jersey hoodie, a drawstring hood, a plaid shirt and a fleece shirt.

How much is a Balenciaga bag in Rands?

A new bag is more likely to cost you between R18,514 and R27,003, especially if it is new. However, if it is pre-loved, it will likely cost you way less.

Does Balenciaga go up in price?

The price of a Balenciaga product depends on how prestige it is. The more prestigious the product is the higher its price.

Are Balenciaga sneakers expensive?

The luxury brand's sneakers are relatively expensive. The high cost of materials and the art behind the design inform the high prices.

Balenciaga shoes in South Africa

Model Price Balenciaga Speed Trainers R1,600 Balenciaga sneakers R2,000 Balenciaga neon green sneakers R3,499 Speed trainer Balenciaga socks R3,500 Designer Balenciaga Groovy Camo sock speed trainers R3,699 Balenciaga Triple S clear sole daddy sneaker R4,000 Iconic Balenciaga heels with gems R6,500

Are Balenciaga sneakers expensive?

Tabulated above are some Balenciaga shoes in South Africa and how much they cost. Besides the shoes highlighted in the table above, another trendy piece is the $700 sock with a sole. In 2017, it was considered the trendiest Balenciaga sneaker in South Africa. It was often considered The Speed Trainer, and other brands like Zara made a shoe with a nearly similar design but priced at $70.

Another pricey shoe design from the brand is the Balenciaga Triple S for Men. It is an American-style oversized pair of trainers. The shoe is made from meshes with a complex stacked midsole and rounded toe.

Another expensive Balenciaga show is the Strike 20MM Boot. The boot is only available on pre-order and is worth $995.

Balenciaga sneakers price in South Africa

The price of Balenciaga products differs depending on the designer's desired price points. For instance, you could purchase a pair of sneakers for as low as $350 or as high as $990. However, depending on the product you intend to purchase, you should be wary of the dupes in the market.

For instance, the speedy trainer and the Balenciaga Triple S are pricey and in high demand. As a result, they are among the most imitated models. So, buyers are left with the burden of identifying the original version from counterfeit shoes. Nonetheless, you can avoid being a victim by checking out for specific features like the stitches, the shoe's logo embroidery, lace holes and shape.

The other features you should be keen to look at include the dust bag and packaging container.

Buy from an official retailer

If you do not wish to live in regret for spending your hard-earned money on a counterfeit product and do not want to risk it, buy your Balenciaga shoe from an official retailer. You are more likely to recover your money if the product is counterfeit, and in most cases, the authorised retailer will not stock up on counterfeit Balenciaga products.

Now that you have a rough idea of Balenciaga's price in South Africa, you are more likely to be better at deciding whether to proceed with your purchase. You also have the hacks to consider when purchasing a fashion piece from the brand.

