Who is Toussaint L. Jones? Everything about the ex-husband of S. Epatha Merkerson
If you are conversant with S. Epatha Merkerson, then the name Toussaint Louverture Jones is a name that will ring a bell. He is the ex-husband of Epatha Merkerson, an award-winning American actress known for playing Anita Van Buren in NBC’s Law & Order.
According to a research by Marriage Foundation, a U.K-based organisation, it is common for celebrity marriages to end in divorce. The occurrence has led many people to conclude that people in the entertainment industry only marry and later separate for publicity.
Toussaint L Jones’ profiles summary and bio
|Full name
|Toussaint L Jones
|Place of birth
|United States of America
|Nationality
|American
|Current residence
|United States of America
|Ethnicity
|Black
|Languages
|English
|Gender
|Male
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Height
|5 feet 7 inches
|Relationship status
|Divorced, Single
|Ex-wife
|S. Epatha Merkerson
|Children
|None
Toussaint L. Jones' age
The former celebrity husband was born in the United States of America. However, details about his date and place of birth are unknown.
Toussaint L Jones’ wife and children
Jones was in a romantic relationship with renowned actress Epatha Merkerson for some time after the first meeting when the actress was working in Albany, New York, in 1975. The two tied the knot in March 1994 in a private wedding. However, after being together for 12 years, the couple decided to divorce in February 2006. The couple had no kids, and there is no information about other Toussaint L. Jones children.
Toussaint L. Jones' career
Nothing points towards Toussaint’s career path, as there are no records of previous jobs. What he does remains unknown. Meanwhile, his former wife, S. Epatha Merkerson, graduated from Cooley High School and joined Wayne State University, where she obtained a bachelor's degree in fine arts. She has an outstanding career as an actress in the film industry and has starred in several films and television shows. Her role as Anita Van Buren on NBC’s Law & Order put her in the limelight.
Toussaint L. Jones' net worth
Toussaint has no career information, so his net worth remains unknown. On the other hand, his ex-wife Epatha is worth $11 million, thanks to her impeccable career in the entertainment industry, which spans over three decades.
Toussaint L. Jones' social media
S. Epatha Merkerson's former husband has no social media presence. He prefers to live his life outside the public’s eye.
S. Epatha Merkerson
Epatha Merkerson is a renowned and multi-award-winning American actress. She is best known for playing lieutenant Anita Van Buren in NBC’s police drama series Law & Order. She also starred as Reba, the mail lady in Pee-wee’s Playhouse and Sharon Goodwin in Chicago Med.
How old is S. Epatha Merkerson?
The Law & Order actress was born on 28th November 1952 in Saginaw, Michigan, United States. She is 70 years old in 2022.
What is S. Epatha Merkerson's first name?
Her first name is Sharon, but she often uses the initial S. She was named Epatha after her father's grade school teacher, who ensured her father stayed in school.
Is S. Epatha Merkerson married?
The actress is currently single. She was previously married to Toussaint L. Jones from 1994 to 2006.
S. Epatha Merkerson's illness
The actress opened up about having type 2 diabetes. In an interview with TVGuide, she admitted to having been diagnosed with the illness in 2003 after years of living with it unknowingly. She also went on to say the disease runs in her family.
S. Epatha Merkerson's movies and TV shows
The actress has starred in the following films and television shows;
|Project
|Year
|Role
|Year by the Sea
|2016
|Liz
|The Challenger
|2015
|Jada Miller
|Tyler Perry Presents Peeples
|2013
|Daphne Peeples
|Lincoln
|2012
|Lydia Smith
|Mother and Child
|2009
|Ada
|The Six Wives of Henry Lefay
|2009
|Effa
|Slipstream
|2007
|Bonnie
|Black Snake Moan
|2006
|Angela
|Jersey Girl
|2004
|Doctor
|Radio
|2003
|Maggie
|Chicago P.D.
|2016 to present
|Sharon Goodwin
|Chicago FireChicago Med
|2015 to present
|Sharon Godwin
|Being Mary Jane
|2015
|Mark's mother
|Deception
|2013
|Beverly
|The Good Wife
|2013
|Judge Melanie Ellis
|Drop Dead Diva
|2012
|Judge Hiller
|Girl, Positive
|2007
|Ariel Winters
|The Closer
|2007
|Dr Rebecca Dioli
|Lackawanna Blues
|2005
|Rachel Nanny Crosby
|Law & Order
|1993 to 2010, 2002, 2005
|Lieutenant Anita Van Buren
|Frasier
|2000
|Dr McCaskill
|Exiled
|1998
|Lieutenant Anita Van Buren
|A mother's Prayer
|1995
|Ruby
|A Place for Annie
|1994
|Alice
|Here and Now
|1992 to 1993
|Ms St. Math
|Mann & Machine
|1992
|Captain Margaret Claghorn
|Pee-wee's Playhouse
|1986 to 1989
|Reba, The Mail Lady
|Terminator 2: Judgement Day
|1991
|Tarissa Dyson
|Jacob's Ladder
|1990
|Elsa
After their divorce, Toussaint L. Jones and S. Epatha Merkerson went on with their lives separately. However, Toussaint has gone under the cover, and little is known about his whereabouts.
