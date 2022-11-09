Global site navigation

Who is Toussaint L. Jones? Everything about the ex-husband of S. Epatha Merkerson
Who is Toussaint L. Jones? Everything about the ex-husband of S. Epatha Merkerson

by  Eunice Njoki

If you are conversant with S. Epatha Merkerson, then the name Toussaint Louverture Jones is a name that will ring a bell. He is the ex-husband of Epatha Merkerson, an award-winning American actress known for playing Anita Van Buren in NBC’s Law & Order.

American celebrity couple
S. Epatha Merkerson and her ex-husband Toussaint L. Jones.
According to a research by Marriage Foundation, a U.K-based organisation, it is common for celebrity marriages to end in divorce. The occurrence has led many people to conclude that people in the entertainment industry only marry and later separate for publicity.

Toussaint L Jones’ profiles summary and bio

Full nameToussaint L Jones
Place of birthUnited States of America
NationalityAmerican
Current residenceUnited States of America
EthnicityBlack
LanguagesEnglish
GenderMale
Sexual orientationStraight
Height5 feet 7 inches
Relationship statusDivorced, Single
Ex-wifeS. Epatha Merkerson
ChildrenNone

Toussaint L. Jones' age

The former celebrity husband was born in the United States of America. However, details about his date and place of birth are unknown.

Toussaint L Jones’ wife and children

Epatha Merkerson's husband
Toussaint L. Jones and Epatha Merkerson were married from 1994 to 2006.
Jones was in a romantic relationship with renowned actress Epatha Merkerson for some time after the first meeting when the actress was working in Albany, New York, in 1975. The two tied the knot in March 1994 in a private wedding. However, after being together for 12 years, the couple decided to divorce in February 2006. The couple had no kids, and there is no information about other Toussaint L. Jones children.

Toussaint L. Jones' career

Nothing points towards Toussaint’s career path, as there are no records of previous jobs. What he does remains unknown. Meanwhile, his former wife, S. Epatha Merkerson, graduated from Cooley High School and joined Wayne State University, where she obtained a bachelor's degree in fine arts. She has an outstanding career as an actress in the film industry and has starred in several films and television shows. Her role as Anita Van Buren on NBC’s Law & Order put her in the limelight.

Toussaint L. Jones' net worth

Toussaint has no career information, so his net worth remains unknown. On the other hand, his ex-wife Epatha is worth $11 million, thanks to her impeccable career in the entertainment industry, which spans over three decades.

Toussaint L. Jones' social media

S. Epatha Merkerson's former husband has no social media presence. He prefers to live his life outside the public’s eye.

S. Epatha Merkerson

Law and Order actress
S. Epatha Merkerson has been in Hollywood for over four decades.
Epatha Merkerson is a renowned and multi-award-winning American actress. She is best known for playing lieutenant Anita Van Buren in NBC’s police drama series Law & Order. She also starred as Reba, the mail lady in Pee-wee’s Playhouse and Sharon Goodwin in Chicago Med.

How old is S. Epatha Merkerson?

The Law & Order actress was born on 28th November 1952 in Saginaw, Michigan, United States. She is 70 years old in 2022.

What is S. Epatha Merkerson's first name?

Her first name is Sharon, but she often uses the initial S. She was named Epatha after her father's grade school teacher, who ensured her father stayed in school.

Is S. Epatha Merkerson married?

The actress is currently single. She was previously married to Toussaint L. Jones from 1994 to 2006.

S. Epatha Merkerson's illness

The actress opened up about having type 2 diabetes. In an interview with TVGuide, she admitted to having been diagnosed with the illness in 2003 after years of living with it unknowingly. She also went on to say the disease runs in her family.

S. Epatha Merkerson's movies and TV shows

The actress has starred in the following films and television shows;

ProjectYearRole
Year by the Sea2016Liz
The Challenger2015Jada Miller
Tyler Perry Presents Peeples2013Daphne Peeples
Lincoln2012Lydia Smith
Mother and Child2009Ada
The Six Wives of Henry Lefay2009Effa
Slipstream2007Bonnie
Black Snake Moan2006Angela
Jersey Girl2004Doctor
Radio2003Maggie
Chicago P.D.2016 to presentSharon Goodwin
Chicago FireChicago Med2015 to presentSharon Godwin
Being Mary Jane2015Mark's mother
Deception2013Beverly
The Good Wife2013Judge Melanie Ellis
Drop Dead Diva2012Judge Hiller
Girl, Positive2007Ariel Winters
The Closer2007Dr Rebecca Dioli
Lackawanna Blues2005Rachel Nanny Crosby
Law & Order1993 to 2010, 2002, 2005Lieutenant Anita Van Buren
Frasier2000Dr McCaskill
Exiled 1998Lieutenant Anita Van Buren
A mother's Prayer1995Ruby
A Place for Annie1994Alice
Here and Now1992 to 1993Ms St. Math
Mann & Machine1992Captain Margaret Claghorn
Pee-wee's Playhouse1986 to 1989Reba, The Mail Lady
Terminator 2: Judgement Day1991Tarissa Dyson
Jacob's Ladder1990Elsa

After their divorce, Toussaint L. Jones and S. Epatha Merkerson went on with their lives separately. However, Toussaint has gone under the cover, and little is known about his whereabouts.

