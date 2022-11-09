If you are conversant with S. Epatha Merkerson, then the name Toussaint Louverture Jones is a name that will ring a bell. He is the ex-husband of Epatha Merkerson, an award-winning American actress known for playing Anita Van Buren in NBC’s Law & Order.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

S. Epatha Merkerson and her ex-husband Toussaint L. Jones. Photo: Matthew Peyton

Source: Getty Images

According to a research by Marriage Foundation, a U.K-based organisation, it is common for celebrity marriages to end in divorce. The occurrence has led many people to conclude that people in the entertainment industry only marry and later separate for publicity.

Toussaint L Jones’ profiles summary and bio

Full name Toussaint L Jones Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Current residence United States of America Ethnicity Black Languages English Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Height 5 feet 7 inches Relationship status Divorced, Single Ex-wife S. Epatha Merkerson Children None

Toussaint L. Jones' age

The former celebrity husband was born in the United States of America. However, details about his date and place of birth are unknown.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Toussaint L Jones’ wife and children

Toussaint L. Jones and Epatha Merkerson were married from 1994 to 2006. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

Jones was in a romantic relationship with renowned actress Epatha Merkerson for some time after the first meeting when the actress was working in Albany, New York, in 1975. The two tied the knot in March 1994 in a private wedding. However, after being together for 12 years, the couple decided to divorce in February 2006. The couple had no kids, and there is no information about other Toussaint L. Jones children.

Toussaint L. Jones' career

Nothing points towards Toussaint’s career path, as there are no records of previous jobs. What he does remains unknown. Meanwhile, his former wife, S. Epatha Merkerson, graduated from Cooley High School and joined Wayne State University, where she obtained a bachelor's degree in fine arts. She has an outstanding career as an actress in the film industry and has starred in several films and television shows. Her role as Anita Van Buren on NBC’s Law & Order put her in the limelight.

Toussaint L. Jones' net worth

Toussaint has no career information, so his net worth remains unknown. On the other hand, his ex-wife Epatha is worth $11 million, thanks to her impeccable career in the entertainment industry, which spans over three decades.

Toussaint L. Jones' social media

S. Epatha Merkerson's former husband has no social media presence. He prefers to live his life outside the public’s eye.

S. Epatha Merkerson

S. Epatha Merkerson has been in Hollywood for over four decades. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

Epatha Merkerson is a renowned and multi-award-winning American actress. She is best known for playing lieutenant Anita Van Buren in NBC’s police drama series Law & Order. She also starred as Reba, the mail lady in Pee-wee’s Playhouse and Sharon Goodwin in Chicago Med.

How old is S. Epatha Merkerson?

The Law & Order actress was born on 28th November 1952 in Saginaw, Michigan, United States. She is 70 years old in 2022.

What is S. Epatha Merkerson's first name?

Her first name is Sharon, but she often uses the initial S. She was named Epatha after her father's grade school teacher, who ensured her father stayed in school.

Is S. Epatha Merkerson married?

The actress is currently single. She was previously married to Toussaint L. Jones from 1994 to 2006.

S. Epatha Merkerson's illness

The actress opened up about having type 2 diabetes. In an interview with TVGuide, she admitted to having been diagnosed with the illness in 2003 after years of living with it unknowingly. She also went on to say the disease runs in her family.

S. Epatha Merkerson's movies and TV shows

The actress has starred in the following films and television shows;

Project Year Role Year by the Sea 2016 Liz The Challenger 2015 Jada Miller Tyler Perry Presents Peeples 2013 Daphne Peeples Lincoln 2012 Lydia Smith Mother and Child 2009 Ada The Six Wives of Henry Lefay 2009 Effa Slipstream 2007 Bonnie Black Snake Moan 2006 Angela Jersey Girl 2004 Doctor Radio 2003 Maggie Chicago P.D. 2016 to present Sharon Goodwin Chicago Fire Chicago Med 2015 to present Sharon Godwin Being Mary Jane 2015 Mark's mother Deception 2013 Beverly The Good Wife 2013 Judge Melanie Ellis Drop Dead Diva 2012 Judge Hiller Girl, Positive 2007 Ariel Winters The Closer 2007 Dr Rebecca Dioli Lackawanna Blues 2005 Rachel Nanny Crosby Law & Order 1993 to 2010, 2002, 2005 Lieutenant Anita Van Buren Frasier 2000 Dr McCaskill Exiled 1998 Lieutenant Anita Van Buren A mother's Prayer 1995 Ruby A Place for Annie 1994 Alice Here and Now 1992 to 1993 Ms St. Math Mann & Machine 1992 Captain Margaret Claghorn Pee-wee's Playhouse 1986 to 1989 Reba, The Mail Lady Terminator 2: Judgement Day 1991 Tarissa Dyson Jacob's Ladder 1990 Elsa

After their divorce, Toussaint L. Jones and S. Epatha Merkerson went on with their lives separately. However, Toussaint has gone under the cover, and little is known about his whereabouts.

READ ALSO: Thuthuka Mthembu's bio: age, children, boyfriend, salary, hairstyles, profiles

Briefly.co.za published the biography of South African actress Thuthuka Mthembu. She is known for playing Nonkanyiso Qaba in Uzalo, an SABC 1 soapie.

Despite being her first acting role, the actress has impressed avid drama series fans across Mzansi with her amazing delivery on Uzalo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News