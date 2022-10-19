Who is Blippi's wife? Everything you ought to know about Alyssa Ingham

Celebrities often have to live under the scrutiny of the media. With always cameras rolling up on their lives, those who are closely related to them become famous by association. This has been the case for Alyssa Ingham, known as Blippi's wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Alyssa Ingham is an American communications manager famous for being Blippi's wife. Photo: @alyssaingham on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is Alyssa Ingham? She is a communications manager with a demonstrated history of working in youth development. Unlike her husband, she shies away from the limelight and lives her personal life privately.

Alyssa Ingham's profiles

Full name Alyssa Ingham Gender Female Date of birth 10th of September 1993 Place of birth The United States of America Age 29 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Height 5 feet and 8 inches Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Sexual orientation Heterosexual Relationship status Engaged Spouse Stevin John Occupation communications manager Net worth $350, 000 Social media accounts Instagram

Alyssa Ingham's biography

She was born on the 10th of September 1993. As of 2022, Alyssa Ingham's age is 29 years. Her star sign is Virgo.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

What nationality is Alyssa Ingham?

She was born in the United States of America and comes from a family of four. She has a younger sister called Erin Chamberlin, whom she grew up with in Auburn, Washington, US.

Who are Alyssa Ingham's parents?

She was born to Susie and Dave. As per Alyssa, her father is a punctual, odd-soulful man. He loves cooking and is a tune lover.

Alyssa Ingham holding her newborn son. Photo: @alyssaingham on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Her sister Erin is an Auburn Senior High School graduate who joined Central Washington University. She later got into the real estate business with her husband, David.

Education

According to her LinkedIn account, she joined Central Washington University in 2015 and graduated on July 2017 with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Family Studies. She had a 3.5 GPA and was on the dean's list awarded four quarters while on campus.

Career

Alyssa is a communications manager at Kideo Productions, Inc. in Seattle. The firm produces and distributes films, videos, and television programs. She has been working there since January 2018. Previously, she worked as a youth activities coordinator at AmeriCorps from September 2015 to 2017.

She is also a registered behaviour technician and is certified in QPR and CPR. From 2009 to 2017, Ingham volunteered as a leader at Young Life, an evangelical Christian organization based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, which focuses on young people in middle school, high school, and college.

Who is Alyssa Ingham's husband?

Ingham is married to Stevin John, an American children's entertainer and educator on YouTube, Hulu, Netflix, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video.

Details of how Alyssa Ingham and Blippi met are yet to be revealed. They, nonetheless, started dating in 2015. In August 2021, Stevin popped the question while they were in Malibu, California, and she said yes!

Later, Alyssa posted a photo of the diamond ring with the caption,

2015-forever I love you @stevinwjohn

Alyssa Ingham's children

In October 2021, the couple shared the happy news that they were expecting a child. They later revealed the gender of the baby on Valentine's day this year. The boy was born on the 9th of March 2022, and they named him Lochlan David John.

What is Alyssa Ingham's net worth?

Alyssa has made a living from her various endeavours. Although she is not famous, she has an impressive net worth of $350 thousand.

How much is Mr Blippi worth?

On the other hand, Stevin has made a fortune from his career as an American children's entertainer and educator. According to Wealthy Gorilla, he has a net worth of $16 million as of 2022.

Alyssa Ingham continues to maintain a low profile. She is active on social media, particularly Instagram, where she posts photos of her various adventures with her newborn child.

READ ALSO: Who is Vin Diesel's wife, Paloma Jiménez? Age, movies, kids, photos

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Paloma Jiménez. She is a hugely popular Mexican American fashion model, actress, entrepreneur, and television personality, best known as actor Vin Diesel's wife.

She became ever more famous when she began dating world-famous actor Mark Sinclair (Vin Diesel), renowned for his role in the Fast & Furious film franchise.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News