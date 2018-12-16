Who is Vin Diesel's wife Paloma Jiménez? Age, movies, kids, photos

Paloma Jimenez is a hugely popular Mexican American fashion model, actress, entrepreneur, and television personality, best known as actor Vin Diesel's wife. She rose to fame following her appearance on the covers of numerous fashion magazines. She became ever more famous when she began dating world-famous actor Mark Sinclair (Vin Diesel), renowned for his role in the Fast & Furious film franchise.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Paloma Jimenez attends the premiere of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" at Dolby Theatre on April 19, 2017, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

Paloma's modelling career has seen her work with numerous high-profile brands in her native homeland of Mexico. Some of her best projects to date include working with Coca-Cola and Pantene. Here is a quick look at her life's details.

Full name Karla Paloma Jiménez Denagustin Also known as Paloma Jimenez Gender Female Date of birth 2nd August 1983 Age 39 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Acapulco, Mexico Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Latin Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 177 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 33-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres 83-60-88 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Marital status Married Spouse Vin Diesel Children 3 Profession Fashion model, actress, television personality Net worth $5 million

Paloma Jimenez's bio

How old is Vin Diesel's wife? The renowned model was born on August 22, 1983. Her full name is Karla Paloma Jiménez Denagustin. She was born and brought up in Acapulco, Mexico, before eventually relocating to the USA to pursue career opportunities.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Career

Model Paloma Jiménez attends the 2017 Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center on December 4, 2016, in Mountain View, California. Photo: Kimberly White

Source: Getty Images

Paloma began her modelling career at a very young age, landing her first runway job in Mexico. She then moved to America in search of better modelling jobs. Before beginning to raise a family with Vin Diesel, Paloma was an accomplished model with brand endorsement deals with the likes of Honda, Coca-Cola, and Pantene.

In 2005, she was the cover model for the January issue of Maxim, one of the most popular fashion magazines in Mexico. In 2006, she was on the cover of the world-popular Max magazine. She has also modelled for numerous fashion brands and individuals. These include Lily of France, Jorge Castellanos, Guillermo Vargas, and Roberto Villareal.

Who is Vin Diesel's wife in 2022?

Who is Vin Diesel's wife in real life? The answer is Paloma Jimenez. She and Vin Diesel have been together for more than 15 years now, though it is not exactly clear when the two met.

When did Vin Diesel get married? Most people speculate that the two have been in a live-in kind of arrangement over the years, with others alleging the celebrity couple got married in a private ceremony.

The two have been blessed with three children. The firstborn is Hania Riley Diesel. She was born in April 2008. In 2010, the two welcomed their second-born, a boy named Vincent Sinclair Diesel. Their third child is a daughter named Pauline Sinclair. She was given the name in honour of Vin's late friend, Paul Walker.

Vin Diesel's wife and kids live with him in California, USA.

Is Vin Diesel married to Letty?

Paloma Jiménez and Vin Diesel attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Photo: Lionel Hahn

Source: Getty Images

In the Fast & Furious film franchise, Letty Ortiz (played by Michelle Rodriguez) is the childhood sweetheart and wife of Dominic Toretto (played by Vin Diesel). So, is Michelle Rodriguez Vin Diesel's wife? No, Vin is not married to the Fast & Furious actress in real life.

Paloma Jiménez's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the renowned model's net worth is $5 million. Much of her fortune comes from brand endorsements, advertisements, and modelling fees.

Height and weight

Vin Diesel's wife is 5'10" (177 centimetres) tall and weighs 132 pounds (60 kilograms). Her body measures 33-24-35 inches at the bust, waist, and hips, respectively. She has black hair and black eyes.

Interesting facts

Here are some fascinating facts about Paloma.

She can speak Spanish fluently.

She and Vin Diesel have an age difference of 16 years.

Her favourite actress is Michelle Rodriguez, the woman who plays Vin Diesel's wife in Fast & Furious.

How many wives does Vin Diesel have?

Who is Vin Diesel in a relationship with? The renowned actor only has one wife, Paloma Jimenez.

Vin Diesel's wife, Paloma Jimenez, is a popular figure in the American and Mexican fashion industries. The former model has appeared in numerous magazines and is also an accomplished entrepreneur.

READ ALSO: Is Vin Diesel gay? A look at the actor's dating history and facts about his sexuality.

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about actor Vin Diesel's dating history and sexuality. The Hollywood actor is best known for his role as Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious film franchise. He has also played numerous other roles in films and TV series.

Fans wonder about his sexual orientation since he keeps his love life off-grid. Who has Vin dated over the years, and is he gay?

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News