Zak Bagans is an American actor, paranormal investigator, TV star, and author who hosts the paranormal series known as Ghost Adventure on Travel Channel. Due to the nature of his work, which has become a 24/7 engagement ever since Zak bought a haunted museum, it has become challenging for his romantic life. So, who is Zak Bagans wife?

Zak Bagans’ favourite thing to do is hunting ghosts, and that has been so ever since he was two years old when spiritual creatures started communicating with him. Even though Zak Bagans is not yet married, he was dating model and TV celebrity Holly Madison for two years, until February 2021. When he shared an adorable caricature of a ghost of Holly stealing his heart, many wanted to know more about Holly Madison.

Holly Madison's summary profile

Full name: Holly Jean Cullen

Holly Jean Cullen Date of birth: 23rd December 1979

23rd December 1979 Place of birth : Astoria, Oregon

: Astoria, Oregon Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Height: 5 ft 7 inches (1.70m)

5 ft 7 inches (1.70m) Children: 2

2 Instagram : @hollymadison

: @hollymadison Profession: Model and TV personality

Model and TV personality Famous for: The Girls Next Door, Holly’s World

Holly Madison biography

What is Zak Bagans's wife's age? Holly will be turning 42 years old later in 2022. Zak Bagans wife Holly was born in Astoria but raised in Craig, Alaska. The family Zak Bagans wife relocated to St. Helens, Oregon, when she was in middle school.

Education

Madison studied theatre and psychology at Portland State University for two years before relocating to Los Angeles. She enrolled at Loyola Marymount University.

Career

While at Loyola, Holly worked as a waitress at Hooters to pay for her tuition fees. She also competed to become a Hawaiian Tropic model, and then landed an invitation to the Playboy Mansion at 21 years. After a few visits, Holly finally moved into the mansion as one of Hugh Hefner's girlfriends.

Zak Bagans wife's TV appearances

The gorgeous model is also an actress. Besides Girl’s Next Door (2005-2009) and Holly’s World (2009-2011), Madison has been featured in various celebrated TV shows such as Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Dancing With The Stars, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, The Tyra Banks Show, and MTV Cribs.

Zak Bagans wife's publications

Holly Madison has published two memoirs, and her first is dubbed Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny (2015). The book is about her experiences in the Playboy Mansion. Since its release, the book performed exceptionally well and was #1 on the New York Times bestseller list for approximately three weeks and staying on the list for three months.

In 2016, Madison launched the second memoir The Vegas Diaries: Romance, Rolling the Dice and the Road to Reinvention. The book gave details on her journey of reinvention and self-acceptance in the dazzling city of Las Vegas. To add, this book also made it to the New York Times Bestseller list, making her an accomplished author.

Holly Madison relationships

Before Holly was romantically involved with Zak Bagans, she was Hugh Hefner's girlfriend from 2001 to 2008. She married Pasquale Rotella in 2013. Following some irreconcilable differences, Madison and Pasquale parted ways amicably and got divorced in 2019.

Zak Bagans and Holly Madison began dating just four months after her divorce was finalized from Rotella. The couple had met before, and they reconnected when Madison visited Zak’s Haunted Museum in Las Vegas in 2019. Previously, Zak was dating Christine Dolce, who later died from liver failure following her alcohol addiction. Later on, Bagans began dating Ashley Mallete, whom he engaged in 2014, but clearly, Zak Bagans wedding never happened.

Zak Bagans wife and kids

Even though there are rumours that Zak Bagan has a daughter, this is untrue as he does not have any children yet. Zak Bagans only has a dog named Gracie that he adopted from the Nevada Society to support the prevention of animal cruelty. But Holly Madison is a mother to two adorable children she sired during her marriage to Pasquale Rotella.

Holly was keeping her relationship with Zak on the down-low because her kids are relatively young. Her firstborn is called Rainbow Aurora, and she was born in March 2013 in Las Vegas. Madison’s second kid was born in August 2016, and his name is Forest Leonardo Antonio.

Pictures of Zak Bagans wife

Being a model and TV person, Holly loves being in front of the camera. She shares photos of herself in different places and with other people.

1. She is always stunning

Zak Bagans wife 2021 is still a beauty to behold. Looking at her pictures, one cannot believe that Holly Madison is 41 years old owing to her youthful appearance. She has blond hair with perfect facial features.

2. Her body is like that of a goddess

Holly has been open on all cosmetic surgeries as she has done a rhinoplasty and breast augmentation. Holly had her breasts done, moving from cup size A to D. The model then got her twins insured for $1 million in 2011 after her surgery.

3. She is a proud mom

Going through her social media page, you will come across Holly's pictures with her kids. She loves showing them off and celebrates their birthdays online by posting them, making her a proud mom. Above is an image of Zak Bagans wife photo with her son Forest from her Instagram page.

Many people were looking forward to news of Holly Madison Zak Bagans wife. However, after the recent breakup, it may be some time before Zak marries. Note that this article refers to Holly Madison as Zak Bagans wife, but they only dated until February 2021.

