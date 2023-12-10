Is Brooke Daniells Catherine Bell’s wife? Are they dating, or is it a rumour?
Brooke is an American photographer and artist who rose to fame as Catherine Bell's 'wife'. Catherine is an actress famous for her roles in JAG and Army Wives. They are a powerful lesbian couple who inspire the LGBTQ community and have excelled professionally and personally.
Brooke Daniells and Catherine Bell went public about their romance when the LGBTQ movement had not gained prominence yet. Despite being alienated by some of their family members due to their sexuality, they seemed to enjoy life together. So, when did she decide to come out openly as part of the LBGTQ community?
Brooke Daniells' profile summary
|Full name
|Brooke Daniells Nick
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|June 30, 1986
|Age
|37 years old (As of 2023)
|Birthplace
|Texas, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height
|5 feet 10 inches
|Weight
|70 kg (approx)
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Body measurements
|34-25-34 inches
|Sexual orientation
|Bisexual
|Marital status
|Married
|Ex-husband
|Kenneth Daniells
|Current partner
|Catherine Bell
|Children
|Sage and Zoe
|Profession
|Photographer, Events planner
|College
|Sam Houston State University
|Social media
|Net worth
|$2 million
How old is Brooke Daniells?
Brooke Daniells Nick was born in Tomball, Texas, on June 30, 1986. She is 37 years old as of 2023 and holds American nationality. Brooke's mother, Penny Atwell Jones, did not support her relationship with Catherine Bell.
Reports state Brooke Daniells enrolled at Sam Houston State University in Texas, studying psychology. She furthered her education and obtained a master's degree in Communications.
Is Brooke Daniells Catherine Bell’s wife?
It is not known if Brooke and Catherine are officially married, but there are many speculations of a relationship. As per sources, Brooke Daniells is a professional photographer, actress, event planner, and model who rose to fame after winning the Miss Texas title.
Relationship with Catherine Bell
The celebrated bisexual couple Catherine and Brooke reportedly met in 2012 at the Industry of Death Museum in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. At the time, Brooke worked as a psychiatrist, while Bell was an actress.
Does Brooke Daniells have children?
She was previously married to Kenneth Daniells, and they have two children, Sage and Zoe. They live with their mother.
Brooke Daniells' career
Even though she pursued psychology at the university, her passion has always been photography, something she picked from her father. She is renowned for her work as a professional photographer whose profile list includes top celebrities such as Cindy Crawford, Kirsten Dunst, and Antonio Banderas.
Event planning
Besides photography, she also complements her artistic vision with event planning. This unique combination enables her to capture the essence of special moments while orchestrating the perfect settings for memorable occasions.
Acting
Brooke also made her career in acting. Some of her films include:
- 2010: The Apology Dance
- 2006: Change of Life
- 2010: Last Breath
Who is Catherine Bell?
Brooke Daniells' partner, Catherine Lisa Bell (age 55 years in 2023) was born in London, England, on August 14, 1968. She is of Iranian and Scottish descent. She spent part of her childhood in Iran, where her parents worked.
Her father, Peter Bell (Scottish), was an architect, and her mother, Mina Ezzati (Iranian), was a nurse. Bell's family moved to the United States when she was a teenager.
Catherine Bell's career
Bell began her career as a model in Japan before transitioning to acting. She gained widespread recognition for her role as Lieutenant Colonel Sarah MacKenzie in the television series JAG (Judge Advocate General), which aired from 1997 to 2005. After JAG, she starred in the Lifetime series Army Wives from 2007 to 2013.
Filmography
In addition to her television work, Catherine Bell has appeared in various films, including Bruce Almighty (2003), where she starred alongside Jim Carrey and Jennifer Aniston. Some of her other films include:
- 1994: Men of War
- 2011: Last Man Standing
- 2017: High-Rise Rescue
- 2007: Still Small Voices
- 1996: Crash Dive
- 1999: Thrill Seekers
- 1998: Black Thunder
Did Catherine Bell have children?
Catherine has children from her marriage to actor and production assistant Adam Beason. The couple got married in 1994 and has two children together:
- Gemini (daughter): Born on April 16, 2003.
- Ronan (son): Born on August 21, 2010.
Fast facts about Catherine Bell and her 'wife', Brooke Daniels
Many websites state Brooke Daniells is Catherine Bell's wife, but there are no official records indicating they are married. These are frequently asked questions about them:
What did Catherine Bell say about her 'spouse'?
In a celebrity piece Catherine wrote for People in 2020, she stated the following about her partner:
I had the help of my dear friend and amazing party planner/goodie maker extraordinaire, Brooke Daniells (also known as Hadley and Elizabeth). She helped me make sure it was, like, totally rad!
Does Catherine Bell have custody of her children?
Catherine and Adam Beasin share custody of their two children: a daughter, Gemma, and a son, Ronan. They live with Brooke's two children, Sage and Zoe, in their newly bought Hidden Hills, Los Angeles mansion.
Catherine and Brooke Daniells' net worth
According to reports, the celebrity photographer has a net worth of $2 million. She derives her income from her career as a professional photographer and model. Her partner, Catherine Bell, has a net worth estimated at $12 million from her acting career.
Above is all we know about Brooke Daniells, Catherine Bell's 'wife'. The two women met in 2012 on the set of The Good Witch, and they publicly came out as part of the LGBTQ community in 2020.
