Get to know Sanaa Chappelle, Dave Chappelle's daughter

Sanaa Chappelle is an American budding actress and celebrity child best known as Dave Chappelle's daughter. A renowned actor and stand-up comedian, Dave is the recipient of two Primetime Emmy and four Grammy Awards for his natural talent. In 2006, Esquire named him the comic genius of America, while Rolling Stone ranked him No. 9 in their 50 Best Stand-Up Comics of All Time.

The status of Sanaa’s parents has constantly put her on the frontline of the paparazzi’s frenzy. Besides that, she is widely recognized for starring in the 2018 film A Star is Born.

Sanaa Chappelle’s profile summary and bio

Full name Sanaa Chappelle Nickname Sanaa Gender Female Date of birth November 2009 Age 14 years old (2023) Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Islam Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Parents Dave and Elaine Chappelle Siblings 2 Famous for Being a celebrity daughter

How old is Sanaa Chappelle?

Sanaa Chappelle (aged 14 as of 2023) was born in November 2009 in Los Angeles, California, USA. However, her exact date of birth remains a mystery.

How much is Sanaa Chappelle’s net worth?

The youngster lives under the affluence and wealth of her parents. Nonetheless, she has been passionately showing interest in following in her father’s acting footsteps.

Sanaa Chappelle’s profiles

The California native is not active on social media. She does not have Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Who is Dave Chappelle?

The American comedian and actor starred in and co-created the satirical comedy sketch series Chappelle’s Show. Some of his other acting credits include:

Undercover Blues (1993)

(1993) Getting In (1994)

(1994) Home Improvement (1995)

(1995) Buddies (1996)

(1996) Joe’s Apartment (1996)

Con Air (1997)

(1997) The Real Blonde (1997)

(1997) Woo (1998)

(1998) The Larry Sanders Show (1998)

(1998) Blue Streak (1999)

(1999) Screwed (2000)

(2000) Undercover Brother (2002)

(2002) Saturday Night Live (2020)

(2020) A Star Is Born (2018)

(2018) The Hall: Honouring the Greats of Stand-Up (2022)

Dave Chappelle’s age

Dave (aged 50 as of 2023) was born on 24 August 1973 in Washington, D.C., USA. His zodiac sign is Virgo. Chappelle’s mother, Yvonne Seon, is a Unitarian Universalist minister who worked for Congolese Prime Minister Patrice Lumumba.

On the other hand, Dave’s father, William David, was a professor of vocal performance and the Dean of students at Antioch College.

The comedian attended Woodlin Elementary School before proceeding to Duke Ellington School of the Arts, where he majored in Theatre Arts, graduating in 1991.

Dave Chappelle’s height

The on-screen star stands 6 feet (183 centimetres) tall. As per reports, he weighs 171 pounds (78 kilograms). Dave features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

Is Dave Chappelle married?

The Half Baked star is married to Elaine Mendoza Erfe. The couple exchanged nuptials in 2001 after a short dating period. They have enjoyed marital bliss for over a decade.

How old are Dave Chappelle's kids?

Dave and his wife have two other kids, sons Sulayman and Ibrahim. Here is a glimpse into their lives.

Sulayman Chappelle

Does Dave Dave have a son? Sulayman, Dave’s firstborn son, was born in 2001 in Washington, D.C. As of 2023, he is 22 years old. The celebrity son prefers a life away from the limelight.

Ibrahim Chappelle

Ibrahim (aged 20 as of 2023) was born on 11 April 2003 in Yellow Springs, Ohio, USA. Like his siblings, he was born in an interfaith family, as his father is Muslim and his mother is Christian.

Dave Chappelle’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dave has an estimated net worth of $60 million in 2023. In 2016, he inked a $20-million-per-release comedy-special deal with Netflix and delivered six stand-up specials under the agreement.

Since birth, Sanaa Chappelle, has been in the public eye due to her father’s celebrity status. The 14-year-old is living off her father’s fame and growing decently away from the limelight.

