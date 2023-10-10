Rey Mysterio’s wife, Angie Gutierrez: Everything we know about her

Angie Gutierrez is an American actress and celebrity wife known for appearing in the WWE Raw (2020-2022), Lucha Underground (2014), and Summerslam (2005). She is also famous for being Rey Mysterio’s wife. Her husband is an American professional wrestler currently signed to WWE.

Rey and Angie have been married since 11 May 1996. Photo: @619reyna on Instagram (modified by author)

Rey Mysterio’s wife, Angie Gutierrez, became famous following her romantic relationship with the professional wrestler. Rey and Angie have been married since 11 May 1996, and they have two children. The couple currently resides in San Diego, California, United States of America.

Angie Gutierrez’s profile summary and bio

Full name Angie Gutierrez Gender Female Date of birth 7 July 1974 Age 49 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth United States Current residence San Diego, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 141 Weight in kilograms 64 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Rey Mysterio Children Dominic Gutierrez, Aalyah Gutierrez Profession Actress

How old is Rey Mysterio’s wife?

Angie Gutierrez (age 49 years old as of 2023) was born in 1974. She celebrates her birthday on the 7th of July each year.

What is Angie Gutierrez’s nationality?

The actress is an American national of white ethnicity. She was born and raised in the United States of America. However, little is known about her family since she has not disclosed any details about her childhood.

Angie Gutierrez was born on 7 July 1974. Photo: @619reyna on Instagram (modified by author)

What is Angie Gutierrez’s height?

The American-based actress is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 124 pounds or 64 kilograms.

What does Angie Mysterio do for a living?

Angie is an actress and reality television personality. She made her acting debut in 1993 and has since been featured in numerous TV series such as WWE Raw (2020-2022), Lucha Underground (2017) and Summerslam (2005).

Angie has also starred in WWE Smackdown!, a professional wrestling tournament where superstars of World Wrestling Entertainment do battle in elaborate, long-running rivalries in a weekly two-hour showdown. She has appeared in eight episodes of the show between 2005 and 2023.

How did Angie Gutierrez and Rey Mysterio meet?

Rey Mysterio and his wife Angie Gutierrez have known each other for over 27 years. They first met while training in a gym in the early 1990s.

Is Rey Mysterio still with his wife?

The professional wrestler has been married to Angie since 11 May 1996. Angie Gutierrez’s husband is an American professional wrestler currently signed to WWE, where he performs on the SmackDown brand.

Mysterio is the current WWE United States Champion in his third reign. Throughout his career, Rey has attained many accolades, including World Heavyweight Champion (2005–2007) and Intercontinental Champion (2009–2010).

Angie Gutierrez’s children

The American actress and his husband, Rey Mysterio have two children named Dominic and Aalyah. Photo: @aalyahgutierrez on Instagram (modified by author)

The American actress and her husband, Rey Mysterio, share two children: a son named Dominic and a daughter named Aaliyah.

Their firstborn, Dominik, was born on 5 April 1997 and is 26 years old as of 2023. Dominik has followed in his father's footsteps and is now a professional wrestler currently signed to WWE.

Rey Mysterio's son performs for the Raw brand under the ring name "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio. He is also a member of the Judgment Day stable and is a former NXT North American Champion.

Is Rey Mysterio's daughter really his daughter?

Aaliyah is Rey Mysterio's biological daughter. She was born on 20 August 2001 in California, United States. She is 22 years old as of 2023. Aaliyah was born a year before her father debuted in WWE.

Angie Gutierrez's daughter is a social media influencer with over 461 thousand followers on Instagram as of this writing. She has worked with a number of clothing brands such as Peaceofmind.

How much does Rey Mysterio make a year?

According to Wealthy Gorilla, Rey Mysterio has an alleged net worth of $10 million. His basic salary is $174,000 per year. His primary source of income is his career as a wrestler. He also makes money from commissions from product sales and other business ventures.

Angie Gutierrez is an American actress who gained immense prominence as Rey Mysterio’s wife. She has also appeared in numerous shows such as Talking Smack, WWE Raw, Lucha Underground, and WWE Smackdown!. She and her husband have been married for over two decades. They have two children, a daughter and a son.

