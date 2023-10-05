Rosie Perez's spouse: facts about the American actress' two marriages

Rosie Perez is an American actress, choreographer, dancer and activist. She is well recognized for her outstanding roles in popular films such as The Dead Don't Lie, Inside The Rain and Rise. The actress won an Academy Award for portraying Carla Rodrigo in the 1993 film Fearless. Her success in the entertainment industry has fans asking about Rosie Perez's spouse.

Rosie Perez attends the annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald and The Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund on September 11, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Paul Morigi (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Rosie Perez came into the spotlight in 1998 when she landed the role of Tina in the film Do the Right Thing. She has gained tremendous fame due to her acting career and has added 84 acting credits to her name. Aside from her career success, what is known about her? This article has facts about Rosie Perez.

Profile summary

Full name Rosa Maria Perez Gender Female Date of birth 6 September 1964 Age 59 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth New York City, New York, United States of America Current residence New York City, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Puerto Rican Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'1'' Height in centimetres 155 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Body measurements in inches 37-27-37 Body measurements in centimetres 94-61-94 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Lydia Perez Father Ismael Serrano Siblings 9 Marital status Married Husband Eric Haze School Grover Cleveland High School College Los Angeles City College Profession Actress, choreographer, dancer, activist Social media Instagram

How old is Rosie Perez?

Rosie Perez is 59 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Virgo. The actress was born on 6 September 1964 in New York City, New York, United States of America. Her parents are Lydia Perez and Ismael Serrano. She has nine siblings, and one of her sisters is called Carmen Serrano.

Is Rosie Perez still married to Eric Haze?

Artist Eric Haze and actress Rosie Perez attend as Roger Gastman and LL Cool J host Beyond The Streets' opening night at 25 Kent on June 19, 2019. Photo: Cindy Ord (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Rosie Perez's husband is Eric Haze, an American artist and graphic designer. He is known for projects such as logos for MTV, Public Enemy, and Delicious Vinyl.

Eric Haze and Rosie Perez married on 15 September 2013 in Las Vegas. The two married the night before while attending the Floyd Mayweather vs Saul Alvarez boxing match. The actress posts photos with her husband on her Instagram. They attend events together, such as birthdays.

Who was Rosie Perez married to before her marriage to Eric Haze?

The actress has been married twice. Before marrying Eric Haze, she married Seth Zvi Rosenfeld, a prominent playwright, TV writer, producer, and filmmaker. The two got married on 10 July 1999 and separated in 2001.

Does Rosie Perez have children?

There is no information concerning Rosie Perez’s children. However, she mentors many unprivileged children she considers her own. She is also a mother to the children she helps out during her philanthropic activities.

How old was Rosie Perez on Soul Train?

The actress was 19 years old when she was a dancer on Soul Train. She began her career as a dancer in the 1980s when she was a Los Angeles City College student.

Rosie Perez’s interesting facts

Rosie Perez attends Variety's 2023 Power of Women event at The Grill on April 04, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

What is a fact about Rosie Perez? Below are some interesting facts about the American actress that are worth knowing.

She is a famous actress

Rosie Perez started gaining fame as an actress in 1989 when she appeared in Do The Right Thing film. After her breakthrough, she got several roles in popular movies like In Living Colour television series. Her IMDb profile shows that she has 84 acting credits. Some of her popular films include Now And Then and The Flight Attendant.

She is a boxing fan

The actress is a boxing lover. She has had a love for boxing for a long time. Moreover, she made her acting debut while dancing in the opening scene of the movie Do The Right Thing. She is always found in the ringside and earned the nickname ‘The First Lady of Boxing.’

In her Instagram bio, she describes herself as an ‘Insane Fight Fan.’ The famous actress often shares posts about boxing on Instagram and sometimes posts pictures of her coming out from watching a boxing match.

Is Rosie Perez a foster child?

The American activist was raised in foster homes when her mother was jailed. She went through group homes and foster care until she was eight. She was considered a State of New York ward until she reached 8. Her aunt and mother frequently visited her.

After spending over a decade in state care, she was allowed to move in and live with her aunt. She had a rough childhood, being moved from one foster home to another. She credits her father, aunt, and supportive counsellors, who were always there to encourage her.

She is an activist

Rosie Perez at the BAM Gala 2023, honouring Spike Lee, David Byrne, and Claire Wood at Howard Gilman Opera House, BAM, on May 10, 2023. Photo: Noam Galai (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

She is an American philanthropist and activist who supports various human rights and helps those in need. In a Puerto Rican film, she documents her activism. The documentary teaches viewers about different human rights, such as the forced sterilization of Puerto Rican women. She holds campaigns about AIDS.

President Barack Obama appointed her to serve on his Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS in 2010. Rose Perez uses her Instagram account to fight for human rights by calling everyone to reject social evils such as discrimination and prejudice.

In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, she raised awareness about the pandemic, urging people to help stop the spread of COVID-19. She is always there to support people who are in need. For instance, in 2017, she was there with Team 9/11 to help the Hurricane Maria victims.

She is an author

In February 2014, she published Unpredictable Life: How I Survived Sisters Renata and Mother and Still Came Out Smiling (with Great Hair). In the handbook, she talks about her childhood and her experience being raised in foster homes.

Rosie Perez' is a famous actress, activist, and dancer. She is known for fighting for various human rights and raising awareness on various issues on her Instagram account. The actress has been married twice, and Rosie Perez's spouse is Eric Haze, an artist.

