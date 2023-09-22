Who is Deborra-Lee Furness, Hugh Jackman's wife of 27 years?

Hugh Jackman's wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, is an Australian actress, producer, and philanthropist. She married the X-Men star in 1996, and the couple went on to establish themselves as Aussie and Hollywood stars. They announced their split in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage.

Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman tied the knot in 1996. Photo: Stefania D'Alessandro/Noam Galai on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Deborra-Lee Furness was an established actress and an Aussie star when she met Hugh Jackman in 1995. Despite their 13-year-age gap, they became a power couple and raised two kids who are now young adults.

Deborra-Lee Furness' profile summary and bio

Full name Deborra-Lee Furness Date of birth 30 November 1955 Age 67 years old in 2023 Birth sign Sagittarius Place of birth Annandale, New South Wales, Australia Nationality Australian Height 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m) Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Separated Husband Australian actor Hugh Jackman (1996 to 2023) Children Two, Oscar and Ava Profession Actress, producer

What age is Deborra-Lee Furness?

She was born on 30 November 1955 in Annandale, New South Wales, Australia, and raised in Melbourne, Victoria. Deborra-Lee Furness' age is 67 years as of 2023.

Deborra-Lee Furness' height

The Australian actress is 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m) tall and weighs around 75 kg (165 lbs). She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Deborra-Lee Furness' husband

Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman announced their split in September 2023. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman met in 1995 on the set of the Australian TV show Corelli. She was already an established actress, while Hugh had just finished drama school.

They dated briefly before marrying less than a year later, in April 1996, in Toorak, Melbourne. The couple announced their split in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage.

Deborra-Lee Furness' children

The Aussie actress shares two children with Hugh Jackman. They adopted their son Oscar Maximilian Jackman in May 2000 and their daughter Ava Eliot Jackman in July 2005. The former couple opted for adoption after Deborra-Lee experienced several miscarriages and unsuccessfully underwent IVF.

Hugh and Deborra-Lee have mainly raised their children out of the limelight, although they occasionally take them to public events. Ava and Oscar are mixed race, and their parents have ensured they understand their culture. Talking to People in 2020, Furness said,

When my son was younger, he found out he was part Bosnian, so we went and got this Croatian/Bosnian cookbook, and he was very proud to carry that around when he was seven years old. My daughter has a Mexican lineage, so we've been to Mexico.

Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman share two kids. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

Deborra-Lee Furness' career

Furness began her career as a secretary and became a researcher and on-air reporter for Channel 9 news station in Melbourne. She switched careers and enrolled at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City.

After graduating in the early 1980s, she did stage performances in New York before going back to Australia. She rose to prominence in Australia after her critically acclaimed and award-winning performance in Shame (1988).

Furness is also actively involved in adoption awareness, which inspired her to co-found the Hopeland nonprofit that helps kids growing outside the family unit. She was among the creators of the National Adoption Awareness Week in Australia.

She established the Jackman Furness Foundation for the Performing Arts to support art students and upcoming performing artists. The actress is also a World Vision ambassador and a patron of the Lighthouse Foundation for displaced children.

Deborra-Lee Furness' movies and TV shows

Project Year Role Force of Nature: The Dry 2 2023 Jill Bailey Hyde & Seek 2016 Claudia Rossini Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole 2010 Barran's voice Blessed 2009 Tanya Beautiful 2009 Mrs. Thomson Sleepwalking 2008 Danni Fire 1995 to 1996 Dolores Kennedy Angel Baby 1995 Louise Goodman Correlli 1995 Louisa Correlli Singapore Sling 1993 Annie Stark 1993 Chrissie Newsies 1992 Esther Jacobs Fields of Fire II 1988 Cloris Act of Betrayal 1988 Kathy A Matter of Convenience 1987 Valma Neighbours 1985 Linda Fielding Kings 1983 to 1984 Frances Dalton

Deborra-Lee Furness' net worth

The Australian actress has an estimated net worth of $50 million in 2023. Her estranged husband, Hugh Jackman, is estimated to be worth $180 million.

Deborra-Lee Furness' plastic surgery

Deborra-Lee fans are convinced she had multiple plastic surgery procedures to keep her face younger. She is rumoured to have undergone a facelift, lip fillers, eyelid reconstruction, and Botox injections. The 67-year-old actress has not publicly addressed the rumours.

Who is the Australian actor married to Deborah?

Australian actor Hugh Jackman was married to fellow Australian actress Deborra-Lee Furness. The Aussie stars were together from 1995 to 2023.

Why did Hugh Jackman split up?

The Wolverine star and his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, announced in September 2023 that they were separating. The couple shared news of their split in an exclusive joint statement shared with People:

We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority.

Furness and Hugh were married for 27 years. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Hugh Jackman met his wife Deborra-Lee Furness while still a newbie in show business, and within their 27-year union, he has risen to global stardom. The two have also raised two kids, and Furness continues to contribute to adoption issues across Australia.

READ ALSO: Jeffree Star's mother: Marra Shubyann Lindstrom Steininger's biography

Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts about Jeffree Star's real mother, Marra Shubyann Lindstrom Steininger. The mother-son duo was estranged for nearly a decade before reconnecting in 2017.

The beauty influencer used to refer to his paternal aunt Laurie as his mother on social media, leading people to believe she was his real mom. Check the article for more on why he stopped talking to his birth mother.

Source: Briefly News