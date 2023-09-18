Jeffree Star's mother, Marra Shubyann Lindstrom Steininger's biography

Jeffree Star's mother, Marra Shubyann Lindstrom Steininger, has endured many challenges. She lost her husband after just seven years of marriage, her son stopped talking to her at some point, and she was once sick and homeless. Does she have a relationship with the YouTuber today?

Jeffree Star is the son of Marra Shubyann Lindstrom Steininger. Photo: Tara Ziemba/Rodin Eckenroth on Getty Images (modified by author)

Marra Shubyann Lindstrom Steininger's modelling gigs partly inspired her son to enter the cosmetics industry. Jeffree occasionally experimented with her makeup and started wearing it in high school. He is now one of the world's top beauty influencers with a multi-million-dollar cosmetics empire.

Marra Shubyann Lindstrom Steininger's profile summary and bio

Full name Marra Shubyann Lindstrom Steininger Date of birth Not known Age Not known Place of birth United States Current residence Wyoming, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Widowed Husband The later Jeffrey L. Steininger (1984 to 1991) Children YouTuber Jeffrey Star Profession Former model Known for Being Jeffrey Star's mother

Who is Jeffree Star's real mother?

The YouTuber's birth mother is Marra Shubyann Lindstrom Steininger. She previously worked as a model, but it is unclear what she currently does for a living.

Marra Shubyann Lindstrom Steininger's spouse

Marra tied the knot with Jeffrey Lynn Steininger on 11 March 1984 in Clark County, Nevada. They relocated to Orange County to raise a family, but Jeffrey Sr unfortunately took his own life in November 1991. He was only 31.

Marra Shubyann Lindstrom Steininger's children

Shubyann welcomed her famous child, Jeffree Star, on 15 November 1985. The family resided in Los Angeles County before relocating to Orange County, California, where the YouTuber was raised. After his father's unfortunate passing, Star and his mother started living with his maternal grandparents.

Marra Shubyann Lindstrom Steininger's net worth

Shubyann's exact net worth is unknown, but her only son, Jeffree Star, is worth around $200 million in 2023. Star is one of the world's highest-paid YouTubers, although most of his earnings come from his cosmetics empire, Jeffree Star Cosmetics.

Jeffree Star was raised by his mother and maternal grandparents. Photo: Amy Sussman

Who are Jeffree Star's parents?

The YouTuber's parents are Jeffrey Lynn Steininger and Marra Shubyann Lindstrom Steininger. His father passed away in 1991 at the age of 31. Star was six years old at the time and was raised by his mother and maternal grandparents.

Does Jeffree Star have a relationship with his parents?

The cosmetics entrepreneur struggled with his identity growing up but rarely talked to his mother about it. After graduating high school in 2002, he relocated to Los Angeles and started talking to her less. He cut all communication in 2008.

Jeffree was, however, close to his late uncle's wife, Laurie Atchison. He would post about her multiple times and even call her mom, leading people to believe she was his mother. The YouTuber decided to come clean in a 2018 YouTube video.

He revealed that he had started talking to his birth mother in November 2017. She was sick, homeless, and an alcoholic at the time and was living out of a hatchback. The mother-son duo has since mended their relationship. Jeffree got Marra a new home next to his estate in Wyoming and regularly posts about her on social media.

Star and Laurie were close when the YouTuber was estranged from his mother. Photo: @starrnealogy on X, Rosdiana Ciaravolo on Getty Images (modified by author)

Marra Shubyann Lindstrom Steininger has maintained a private life away from the limelight. She is now in a better place and is cared for by her only son.

