Was Christina Aguilera's mother, Shelly Loraine Kearns, a musician?

Many may know Christina Aguilera for her music and how this has inspired the smooth emergence of a new crop of female pop artists. She has always credited her mother, Shelly Loraine Kearns, for supporting her childhood dream of becoming a musician. This was despite the tirade of physical and emotional abuse the singer's mother suffered in her first marriage.

Shelly Loraine Kearns has three children from her two marriages but manages to treat each of them with her motherly love. It is often suggested in certain circles that Christina inherited the music genes from her. This may be related to Shelly playing the violin in the American Youth Symphony before chasing other career dreams.

Shelly Loraine Kearns' profile and bio

Background information

Shelly Loraine Kearns' age is 63 years. She was born on 23 March 1960 in Rochester, Pennsylvania, United States of America. Her parents were Delcie and Lowell Fidler.

What ethnicity is Christina Aguilera's mother?

While Shelly Loraine Kearns' nationality is American, her ethnicity is mixed. She has German, French, Welsh, Dutch, and English heritage.

Shelly Loraine Kearns' career

Now popularly known as Christina Aguilera's mother, the mother of three had a music stint as she was a violinist in a group known as the American Youth Symphony. She went on to become a translator, specialising in the Spanish language. She is now a retired teacher in the American educational system.

Personal life

Shelly has been married twice, first to Fausto Wagner Xavier Aguilera and later to Jim Kearns. Her first marriage lasted about seven years, between 1980 and 1987, producing Christina and Rachel.

During their marriage, the family migrated from Ecuador to America, where Fausto, Christina Aguilera's father, became a sergeant in the army. They did this severally as occasions arose. The family lived in New Jersey, Texas, and Japan before eventually settling back in the United States of America in 1986.

Christina Aguilera's parents' union ended in 1987 after Fausto allegedly exhibited emotionally and physically abusive behaviours toward her.

Her second marriage to Jim Kearns happened after divorcing Fausto. She relocated to Rochester, in her mother's home, alongside her children. Since they married, they have been thriving, sharing a child named Michael.

Christina Aguilera is the most popular of Shelly's children, courtesy of her work in the American entertainment industry. What is Christina Aguilera famous for? She is a songwriter, singer, television personality, and actress.

What is Christina Aguilera's ethnicity?

She has mixed ethnicity from her parentage. Baby Jane, as she is popularly called, was born on 18 December 1980 and is currently 42 years old.

Does Christina Aguilera have a relationship with her parents?

Christina shares a close-knit relationship with her mother, Shelly, but the same cannot be said about her father. It may be impossible to dissociate her sour relationship with her father from his abusive treatment of their mother.

She was quoted saying the following in a 2018 interview with Paper magazine while explaining how her mother's determination helped shape her perspective of life:

I watched my mom have to be submissive, watch her Ps and Qs, or she's gonna get beat up. You can either be, unfortunately, so damaged by it that you take a turn for the worse, or you can feel empowered by it and make choices to never go down that route.

How many babies does Christina Aguilera have?

The Candyman crooner has two children, a boy and a girl, from her two marriages. The first, Max, is a product of her union with music executive Jordan Bratman. They were married for five years, between 2005 and 2010.

She got engaged to Matthew Rutler in 2014, and although they are yet to tie the knot, the lovers share a daughter christened Summer Rain.

Why did Christina Aguilera stop singing?

The singer took a break from music for about six years because she felt disconnected for a while and was not in the right headspace. This could be because she was in an environment that was not good for her.

Shelly Loraine Kearns' net worth

Shelly Loraine Kearns' net worth is private knowledge as she leads a quiet life. How much is Christina Aguilera worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Christina is worth $160 million.

Shelly Loraine Kearns is the epitome of determination and resilience. She endured a hard first marriage and is now happily married while enjoying the admiration of her children, especially Christina's.

