Fausto Xavier Aguilera: Biography of Christina Aguilera's father

Christina Aguilera is a talented American singer who rose to fame in 1999 with her self-titled debut album, which included hit singles like Genie in a Bottle and What a Girl Wants. She owes her musical talent to her mother's musical roots and father's Latin roots and immense influence. However, she does not get along with her father, Fausto Xavier Aguilera.

Christina Aguilera's father is Fausto Xavier Aguilera. The two are reportedly not close. Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic.

On the podcast Call Her Daddy, Christina shared details of her childhood and how it affected her approach to parenthood. She revealed that her father, Fausto Xavier Aguilera, abused her and her mother, and she now carries the traumatic experience with her closely. But does Christina Aguilera have a relationship with her father? Let us investigate.

Fausto Xavier Aguilera's profile and bio summary

Famous as Christina Aguilera's father Date of birth 4 November 1949 Place of birth Guayaquil, Gurayas Zodiac sign Scorpio Age 73 years (as of June 2023) Nationality Ecuadorian Ethnicity Latino Father Fausto Xavier Mother Edna Maria Monge Verduga Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Daughters Christina Maria and Rachel Aguilera Ex-wife Shelly Loraine Kearns

Fausto Xavier Aguilera's age

Fausto Xavier Aguilera is best known as Christina Aguilera's father. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

He was born on 4 November 1949 in Guayaquil, Gurayas, and is 73 years old as of June 2023. Fausto Xavier Aguilera's parents are Fausto Xavier and Edna Maria Monge Verduga.

Where is Fausto Xavier Aguilera from?

He is from Guayaquil, Ecuador, which makes him of Ecuadorian nationality. Fausto Xavier Aguilera's ethnicity is Latino.

Fausto Xavier Aguilera's spouse

Xavier was once married to musician Shelly Loraine Kearns. They exchanged vows in 1980. The lovebirds welcomed their first child, Christina Maria, on 18 December 1980 in Staten Island, New York City.

Six years later, they welcomed their second daughter, Rachel, on 6 June 1986. Unfortunately, things between Shelly and Fausto were not okay around this time, and they divorced when Maria was six years old.

Following the divorce, Shelly relocated with her daughters to her mother's place in Pittsburgh. She later remarried Jim Kearns and had a son with him named Michael. As for Xavier, he went under the grid and never remarried.

What happened between Christina Aguilera and her dad?

Around the time Fausto and Shelly's relationship deteriorated, their daughters were caught in the middle. Christina, who was old enough to see and understand what was happening, recalls the abuse she and her mother went through in her father's arms.

She has even spoken and sung about the pain and fear she experienced being a victim of physical and emotional abuse at her father's hands. Owing to this, she chose to maintain her distance from him after the divorce. However, even when her mother remarried, the singer clung to her identity as Fausto's daughter and never let go of his name.

Does Christina Aguilera see her dad?

Christina has been open about maintaining her distance from her father since the divorce. He was last seen in December 2010 while taking Max, his grandchild, shopping.

How old are Christina Aguilera's kids?

She welcomed her son, Max Liron, with Jordan Bratman in January 2008; he is 15 years old. Her daughter, Summer Rain, with Matthew Rutler, was born in August 2014 and is eight years old as of this writing.

L-R: Guitarist Matthew Rutler, daughter Summer Rain Rutler, wife singer Christina Aguilera and her son Max Liron Bratman. Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images)

Fausto Xavier Aguilera's net worth

None of Fausto Xavier Aguilera's profiles reveal his official net worth. However, they point out that he is a retired U.S. Army sergeant.

How much money is Christina Aguilera worth?

As for Christina, Celebrity Net Worth reports she has a net worth of $160 million and a salary of $15 million.

Fausto Xavier Aguilera is best recognized as the father of music icon Christina Aguilera. Unfortunately, the two do not see eye to eye, with Christina linking this with the abuse she and her mother experienced at her father's hands.

