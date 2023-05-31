Edith Mack Hirsch (Desi Arnaz's wife) cause of death and biography

Edith Mack Hirsch may be commonly associated with being classic American actor Desi Arnaz's wife, but she is also a thriving, significant figure in her own right. Her death sent shockwaves globally, with many fans still mourning her loss today. Here is what we know of her life and passing.

A commonly associated figure with her talented husband, Edith's name lives on well after her tragic passing. So, what happened to Edith Hirsch? Here is a summary of Edith Mack Hirsch’s biography before we detail her personal life and death.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Edith Mack Hirsch Date of birth 15 April 1917 Age 67 years of age (1917–1985) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Illinois, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Del Mar, California at the time of passing Current nationality American Marital status Married to Desiderio Alberto Arnaz y de Acha III (Edith Mack Hirsch (1963–1985) Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Height 165 cm (most reported) Hair colour Medium brown Eye colour Blue Profession Humanitarian Native language English Net worth $12.5 million (most reported)

Edith Mack Hirsch’s Wiki does not divulge any information on her personal life, especially regarding details on her parents or siblings. We know that she and Desi had no children, despite Desi having three kids with his former wife: Simon, Joseph and Katharine.

Desi Arnaz

Edith Mack Hirsch’s spouse is Desiderio Alberto Arnaz y de Acha III, most commonly known as Desi Arnaz. Born on 2 March 1917 in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba, the Hollywood hunk has starred in blockbusters like Too Many Girls (1940), Cuban Pete (1946), and I Love Lucy: The Movie (1953).

Who was Desi Arnaz's second wife?

The actor first married American actress Lucille Ball and was wed from 1940 to 1960. Lucille and Desi met on the Too Many Girls (1940) set and eloped that same year. However, it was not destined to last, and they divorced in 1960.

Desi's second marriage was to Edith Mack Hirsch. They met in 1963 and wed in the same year, much like his first marriage.

How did Desi Arnaz meet Edith Mack Hirsch?

How they met remains unknown. But, they reportedly married six months after meeting, and his professional life slowed down due to his marital bliss.

How many years was Desi Arnaz married to his second wife?

The couple married in 1963 until Edith's passing in 1985, giving them 22 years of marital bliss. The actor died soon after his wife on 2 December 1986. His cause of death was lung cancer.

Edith Mack Hirsch

Edith ‘Edie’ Mack Hirsch is not known primarily as a public figure, but her marriage to Desi thrust her into the spotlight, especially since his former wife was such a huge name in Hollywood. Fans were curious if their relationship would stand the test of time since the actor's first marriage did not. The happily married couple remained together until Edith's passing.

How old was Edith Mack Hirsch when she died?

Edith Mack Hirsch’s age at the time of her passing was 67, and she died on 23 March 1985. Her death came after her condition deteriorated over time.

Edith Mack Hirsch’s death

Edith Mack Hirsch’s cause of death was caused by health complications relating to cancer. The type of cancer she had was never disclosed.

Edith Mack Hirsch’s net worth

Most reports state her net worth at $12.5 million at the time of her passing. Desi Arnaz's net worth at his passing was $20 million.

Much about Edith Mack Hirsch's life and humanitarian work remains a mystery. But, by all accounts, she had a happy and successful marriage with Desi until her sad passing.

