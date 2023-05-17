Who is Isabel May's husband or boyfriend? Everything we know

American actress Isabel May may be new to Hollywood, but she is already establishing herself as a talented force to be reckoned with. Who is Isabel May's boyfriend right now? And what else do we know about her life? Here, we discuss what we may know of Isabel May's husband if she is married.

The actress keeps a low profile. Photo: Jerod Harris

Source: Getty Images

Despite rumours of her circulating online, it seems she is not married. She is also not believed to be in a relationship as of 2023. In summary, here is what else we could discover about the star's life before we go into detail.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Isabel May Date of birth 21 November 2000 Age 22 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Santa Monica, California, USA Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence California, USA Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Weight 56 kg (most widely reported) Height 175 cm Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Medium brown Profession Actress Native language English

Aspects like Isabel May's Instagram and social media details remain a mystery. Facts surrounding Isabel May's parents and other possible family members could be clearer. Some reports state her parents are actress Maya Rudolph and director Paul Thomas Anderson, but this seems inaccurate after cross-referencing. Here what is most widely reported regarding her life.

How old is Isabel May?

The star was born on 21 November 2000. This makes Isabel May's age 22 at the time of writing and 23 on 21 November 2023. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

How old was Isabel May in 1883?

The star is most well-known through the 2021 hit Western show 1883. The show is a prequel to Yellowstone, another Western show with critical acclaim. Isabel plays the main protagonist of the show, Elsa Dutton.

Since she is so youthful-looking, many fans wonder how old she was during filming. According to the filming schedule, she was around 19 to 20.

Where was Isabel May born?

She was born in Santa Monica, California, USA. She was raised there and remains a California native as of 2023.

Isabel May attended the after-party for the world premiere of ‘1883’ at SW Steakhouse at Wynn Las Vegas on 11 December 2021. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

What nationality is Isabel May?

Her striking features may do many wonders about where the starlet was born. As mentioned, she is a California native, making her of American nationality.

Isabel May's ethnicity

The star is most widely reported as Caucasian. But, her parents' ethnicity has not been disclosed, as there is no confirmation of any details regarding them.

How tall is Isabel May?

Isabel May's height is 175 cm. Her height is considered an advantage in the entertainment world.

Isabel May's career

The starlet is relatively new to entertainment but has some Hollywood experience. Here is a list of Isabel May's movies and TV shows as of 2023, including minor features:

Age of Summer (2018)

Let's Scare Julie (2019)

Young Sheldon (2018-2020)

Alexa & Katie (2018-2020)

Run Hide Fight (2020)

I Want You Back (2022)

1883 (2021-2022)

The Moon & Back (2022)

1923 (2022-2023)

She also has some exciting new projects coming up. Among them is a new Lionsgate thriller Sunflower from writer-director Misha Green, which sees her star alongside Jurnee Smollett.

What is Isabel May’s net worth?

Many fans wonder how much Isabel May was paid for 1883, as she was a significant part of the series. As it stands, her salary from the show has yet to be confirmed. Isabel May's net worth is also under speculation, as multiple media outlets report the value to differ from other reported values. But, it could be between $400 thousand and $5 million.

Isabel May may have only joined the ranks of Hollywood only a couple of years ago. Still, her various roles and ever-growing fanbase prove that she has already established a name for herself in the competitive industry.

