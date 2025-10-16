Ruby Rose's relationship timeline: from Lola Van Vorst to Jessica Origliasso

Ruby Rose's relationship history has included high-profile romances with several Aussie celebrities, including Jessica Origliasso and Phoebe Dahl. The openly gay Batwoman actress has had at least ten girlfriends, and as she told the Daily Telegraph in 2015:

I worked out that the only way you can have a successful relationship is if you love unconditionally and take the risk.

Key takeaways

Ruby Rose is openly gay and gender fluid, but prefers female pronouns she/her.

The Aussie actress has mainly maintained amicable relationships with her exes, except singer Jessica Origliasso, who accused her of harassment.

Ruby Rose has been engaged four times: Lindsey Anne McMillan in 2009, Catherine McNeil in 2010, Lia-Belle King in 2011, and Phoebe Dahl in 2014.

Who is Ruby Rose dating?

The Melbourne actress has not been linked to anyone as of October 2025. Ruby came out as gay at the age of 12. She has always been open about her dating life, sexuality, and gender identity.

Ruby Rose's dating history

Ruby's love life has been far from conventional, making headlines since the late 2000s. In a 2016 Instagram post, the Orange is the New Black actress urged the public to treat celebrity relationships normally and stop over-scrutinising.

Love who you want, love is the most valuable thing in the world, and nothing comes remotely close to its significance during our time on this planet. So next time you want to tell me who I should be with or who anyone should be with... Maybe just use that energy to find your love... We are adults and we know how to follow our hearts.

Rob Raco – 2021 (Rumoured)

Ruby Rose sparked romance rumours with Riverdale actor Rob Raco in May 2021 when she posted a series of since-deleted affectionate photos on Instagram. She called him one of her favourite people, and Rob responded with:

I adore you—Just think of the eyes on those children.

The actors have had a close friendship for several years, according to the Daily Mail. They never explained their cryptic Instagram exchanges.

Caity Lotz – 2020 (Rumoured)

Ruby Rose and The Legends of Tomorrow star Caity Lotz were rumoured to have a romantic relationship in December 2020 when they started sharing photos of each other on social media. They celebrated Caity's birthday on December 30 together.

The pair's last photo together was posted in May 2021, and neither confirmed nor denied dating. Caity Lotz is now a married woman and a mother. She tied the knot with Canadian actor Kyle Schmid in 2023 in Cartagena, Colombia.

Jessica Origliasso – 2008, 2016 to 2018

Ruby Rose and Australian singer-songwriter Jessica Origliasso had an on-again-off-again high-profile relationship that started in 2008. After their breakup, they rekindled the romance in November 2016 after Ruby wrote, directed, and starred in The Veronicas' music video for their song On Your Side.

Rose announced their split less than two years later in April 2018. The situation turned messy post-breakup, with Jessica accusing Ruby on Instagram of continued harassment for contacting her after she had requested no contact.

While appearing on the 2019 Foxtel reality show The Veronicas: Blood is for Life, Jessica also alleged her relationship with the Batwoman actress nearly caused a rift with her twin sister and bandmate Lisa and The Veronicas was on the verge of breaking up.

Ruby, on her part, revealed that she will be writing a book to expose the sisters, who she hinted were "horrific." Jessica Origliasso has since moved on. She started dating Alex Smith in 2020, and they got engaged in 2022.

Harley Gusman – 2016

Ruby Rose and model Harley Gusman were first linked in June 2016 and were seen attending Taylor Swift's Fourth of July party in Rhode Island. Their relationship ended a few months later in August 2016. Ruby later revealed that she ended their romance because Harley endangered the life of her friend Courtney by being reckless on a jet ski in Ibiza.

Halsey – 2015 (Rumoured)

American singer and songwriter Halsey was rumoured to be Ruby Rose's partner in December 2015 after they were photographed together in Hollywood. They had lunch and went to see the new Star Wars: The Force Awakens movie. Ruby Rose and Halsey also posted each other's pictures on social media, but never addressed the nature of their relationship.

Phoebe Dahl – 2014 to 2015

Ruby and American fashion designer Phoebe Dahl started dating in early 2014 and got engaged a few months later in March 2014. Phoebe, the granddaughter of author Roald Dahl, is the one who proposed.

Phoebe and Rose called off the engagement in December 2015 after about two years of dating. They both shared messages of support aimed at each other.

Demi Lovato – 2013 (Rumoured)

Rose and singer-actress Demi Lovato have sparked dating rumours for several years, starting in 2013. They have both maintained a strong friendship. When asked if her 2015 song Cool for the Summer was about the Batwoman star, Demi told Complex in 2015 that they never dated, adding:

By the way, love is fluid. Whether there's been rumours with one specific person or not, that's all that matters... I don't want people to ever look at the past or rumours or anything and try to figure me out.

Lauren Parissa Abedini - 2012

Ruby Rose and DJ Lauren Abedini, aka Kittens, dated in 2012. In 2022, they publicly celebrated their 10th anniversary of their breakup. The exes attended Patrick Ta Beauty's Major Skin Launch in West Hollywood together and shared photos on their Instagram Stories. Ruby captioned one of the posts:

We realised it's our 10-year breakup-iversary, and being friends after that long is pretty incredible.

Lia-Belle King – 2011

Rose and Australian fashion designer Lia-Belle King started dating after meeting at a fashion shoot in May 2011. They sparked engagement rumours after being spotted wearing matching rings a few months later in July. They broke up later that year.

Catherine McNeil – 2009 to 2010

Australian fashion model Catherine McNeil and Ruby Rose had a short but highly publicised relationship in the Australian media. They sparked romance rumours in late 2009 after being photographed packing on the PDA. They got engaged in early 2010 but called off the engagement in July 2010.

Ruby and Catherine were rumoured to have reconciled nine years later when the Pitch Perfect 3 actress wished the professional model a happy 30th birthday in May 2019. She shared several throwback pictures of them on her Instagram Stories, calling her "my favourite person", according to the Daily Mail.

Lyndsey Anne McMillan – 2009

The Resident Evil actress dated Australian model Lyndsey Anne McMillan in 2009. They got engaged after just one month of dating, but broke up later that year before Lyndsey could become Ruby Rose's wife.

Lola Van Vorst – 2008

Australia's Next Top Model contestant Lola Van Vorst was Ruby Rose's girlfriend for several months in 2008. They later both dated Lyndsey Anne, whom Lola accused of leaving her for Ruby. Van Vorst is now married after exchanging vows with Ella O'Keeffe in 2023 in the Byron Hinterland, New South Wales, Australia. She proposed to her in November 2021.

What is Ruby Rose doing now?

The Aussie continues to act and advocate for social issues, including LGBTQ+ rights. Ruby Rose is set to star in David Hackl's dark thriller The Drowning Pool, according to Deadline.

In June 2025, the Orange Is the New Black star took to her Threads account to reveal that "she is moving houses every few weeks" in an effort to stay alive. She alleged that people have been trying to kill her and have been following her since her time on the show Batwoman.

Conclusion

Ruby Rose's relationships have been eventful, spanning Australia and Hollywood. The Aussie star has never shied away from expressing herself and continues to live boldly.

