Dina Meyer's marital status: Is the Starship Troopers star married?
Dina Meyer's marital status has long been a topic of interest to fans and followers. Although the talented actress is unmarried, she has been dating a man named Matt since 2009. In addition, she was also rumoured to have had relationships with Shane West and Billy Joel in the past.
Dina Meyer's profile summary
Full name
Dina Meyer
Date of birth
December 22, 1968
Age
56 years old (as of October 2025)
Place of birth
Forest Hills, Queens, New York, United States
Current residence
Los Angeles, California, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
White
Mother
Jen Lover
Siblings
Gregory and Evan
Relationship status
Dating
Boyfriend
Matt
Education
Long Island University
Profession
Actress and producer
Net worth
$5 million
Social media
A look at Dina Meyer's marital status and dating life
The Starship Troopers actress is unmarried and does not appear to have a husband or spouse. However, she is alleged to be in a relationship with a guy named Matt.
On August 30, 2022, she wished him a happy birthday, penning down an emotional message on Instagram. She wrote,
Happy Birthday to THIS GUY! My man, my rock, my love and best friend, Matt…I love you more and more each day, and with every passing year.
Thank you for putting up with all of my ridiculousness and for being the best partner this girl could ever ask for. Happy Birthday Babe.
Dina Meyer and her partner's dating timeline
Although details of their relationship are not publicly available, the couple has been dating since July 2009. According to a July 5, 2023, Instagram post, she shared that they were celebrating their anniversary. She wrote,
Happy Birthday America! And Happy Anniversary to us! 14 years.
About Dina Meyer's past relationships
Although unmarried, the talented actress has had a few notable previous relationships over the years. These include:
1. Shane West
- Full name: Shannon Bruce Snaith
- Date of birth: June 10, 1978
- Age: 47 years old (as of 2025)
- Career: Actor, singer, and songwriter
- Social media: Instagram
In 2002, Dina was rumoured to be in a relationship with the renowned actor Shane West. This was after the two attended the premiere of A Walk to Remember in January 2002. The duo later broke up in March that same year and has never addressed the relationship allegation.
2. Billy Joel
- Full name: William Martin Joel
- Date of birth: May 9, 1949
- Age: 76 years old (as of 2025)
- Career: Singer, songwriter, and pianist.
- Social media: Instagram
In December 2000, Meyer was photographed alongside singer Billy Joel in New York City, following what appeared to be a lunch date. However, their relationship was short-term, and they never publicly addressed it.
Exploring Dina Meyer's career and whereabouts
Dina started her acting career in 1993, following a role in Strapped, which was quickly followed by a stint on the Fox teen drama series Beverly Hills, 90210. However, she gained breakout recognition in 1995 with the cyberpunk thriller Johnny Mnemonic, starring alongside Keanu Reeves.
Meyer's recent projects include roles in films such as Katie's Mom and Detective Knight: Independence, where she also doubled as a producer. She boasts over 100 acting credits and four production credits to her name. Some of her popular movies and TV shows include:
Year
Movie/TV show
Role
2022
Nightshade
Dr. Amy Collins
2021
A Picture Perfect Holiday
Leila
2019-2021
All American
Gwen Adams
2020
Unbelievable!!!!!
Female Moesha
2018-2020
NCIS: Los Angeles
Veronica Stephens
2019
The Flash
Barbara Gordon
2018
Code Black
Joan Reeves
2017
The Evil Within
Lydia
Dancing
Besides acting, Dina has also been into dancing. She documents her dance sessions on her Instagram account, describing it as the secret behind her energy. She captioned,
People always ask, what is the secret to having such energy and feeling so good?
Would You Like to Know More?...DANCE, my friends. DANCE!
A look at Dina Meyer's religion and personal life
Dina Meyer, age 56 as of October 2025, was born on December 22, 1968, in Forest Hills, Queens, New York, United States. She was born into a Jewish family.
Her mother is Jen Lover, and she grew up alongside her older brother, Gregory, and younger brother, Evan. Dina holds American nationality.
Dina Meyer's education
Meyer attended Long Island University in Brookville, New York, where she pursued a degree in Business Administration. Additionally, she trained in acting for three years at the Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre in New York.
Exploring Dina Meyer's net worth
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dina has an estimated net worth of $5 million. She derives her vast fortune primarily from her successful career in the entertainment industry.
Trivia
- Dina began modelling at the age of nine and continued until she was sixteen.
- Meyer is a natural redhead.
- During filming of Starship Troopers (1997), she suffered a head concussion that rendered her unconscious during a fight scene.
- Known for her athletic roles, she performed most of her own stunts in the film Johnny Mnemonic.
Final word
Dina Meyer's marital status reflects her choice to prioritise personal growth and career success. Although she has been in a relationship with Matt for over a decade, the actress has never been married.
