Carol Kane's husband: Is she married? Love life and biography

Carol Kane's husband and love life has been a mystery, unlike her acclaimed career, which stretches back to the 1960s. She has notable credits in projects like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Taxi, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Taxi, Seinfeld, and Dog Day Afternoon. Kane has been acting since she was 14, with a start in the theatrical production of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie.

While Carol Kane's husband's details may have been kept relatively private, the actress has been open about some aspects of her personal life. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and moved around a lot as a child due to her parents' work. After her parents divorced when she was 12, she and her mother settled in New York City, where she nurtured her love for acting.

Carol Kane's profile summary

Full name Carolyn Laurie Kane Date of birth June 18, 1952 Age 72 years old in 2024 Birth sign Gemini Place of birth Cleveland, Ohio, United States Current residence New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Height 5 feet 2 inches (1.57 m/157 cm) Eye colour Blue Hair colour Blonde Gender Female Romantic orientation Straight Marital status Never married Children None Parents Elaine Joy Fetterman, Michael Myron Kane Siblings Anina Kane (sister) Education HB Studio, Greenwich Village (Drama), Professional Children's School Profession Actress, comedian Years active 1966 to date Net worth Approx. $3 million in 2024

Who is Carol Kane's husband?

Carol Kane is not married. The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt actress does not have a husband as of 2024 and has never tied the knot but has dated before.

Carol Kane's relationships

Carol Kane's partners have mainly been kept out of the press. Her most publicly known relationship was with actor Woody Harrelson. They dated for about one and a half years, from 1986 to 1988.

At the time of Carol Kane and Woody Harrelson's relationship, he was famous for portraying bartender Woody Boyd on the Cheers series, in which Carol made a cameo in 1984 as Amanda Boyer. The actor had just come out of his marriage to Nancy Simon, to whom he was married from 1985 to 1986.

Woody told People in a November 1988 interview that they decided to maintain a friendly relationship after the breakup. He even attended Carol's 60th birthday celebration in 2012.

We had a friendship that became a romance and then a friendship again.

Woody Harrelson is currently married to Laura Louie, his former personal assistant. They tied the knot in 2008 and share three children: Deni Montana, Zoe Giordano, and Makani Ravello.

Does Carol Kane have a daughter?

Carol Kane's daughter is not in the picture. The Man on the Moon actress does not have any children. In her July 2018 interview with Closer Weekly, she mentioned that it was her decision not to experience motherhood.

No, I made a decision. I have four-legged children; the best people in the world are doggies! I never had two-legged children on purpose because I never felt that I would be calm and stable enough to be the kind of mother I'd like to be. I don't think everyone randomly is mother material.

Who is Carol Kane's mother?

Carol's mother is Elaine Joy Fetterman, a former jazz singer, pianist, music teacher, and dancer. Her father was the late Michael Kane, an architect. Carol was raised in a Jewish household alongside her older sister, Anina, who currently works as an architect.

The Dod Day Afternoon actress has mentioned multiple times that her mother is her inspiration. Kane told People in August 2024 that her recent movie, Between the Temples (2024), is a homage to Joy, who had to start her life over at 55.

My mother is a very, very courageous woman who started her life completely over again at the age of 55 — She showed me this path of courage that I can't even imagine. I can't imagine being that brave to throw yourself out into the world on a whole new path at that age.

Kane currently lives with her 97-year-old mother and her dog, Johnny. During her August 2020 interview with Next Tribe Magazine, she shared that she loves spending time with Joy, who she cares for.

At this stage in my life, something that helps make decisions easier is that I am privileged to have my wonderful, brilliant, creative mother still with me — We get to spend a lot of time together. I'm so privileged and grateful, and I never want to lose sight of that or take that for granted.

Does Carol Kane really have an accent?

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star has a unique voice which she calls 'odd.' She told People in February 2020 that she felt shame about her voice and wished that it was 'deep and beautiful.'

Carol's trouble with her voice started when she was young. While talking to Cultured Magazine in October 2022, she mentioned that an ear, nose, and throat doctor told her when she was 13 that she might not be able to act on stage due to problems with her voice.

The doctor told my mother that under no circumstances should I ever be allowed to go on the professional stage because I would never be able to be heard. At that age I felt like I couldn't possibly quit. It wasn't a decision.

Despite feeling insecure about how she sounds, the Taxi actress shared in her November 2020 interview with HuffPost that she enjoys altering her voice for roles.

I don't treasure my voice. I am grateful that I can alter it a great deal, depending on the role. I enjoy doing that, finding the very specific voice of a character.

Where does Carol Kane live now?

The When a Stranger Calls actress currently resides on the Upper West Side in Manhattan. Carol has called New York City home since she was a teenager.

She reportedly purchased her first studio apartment in the Manhattan neighbourhood in the 1970s for $25,000, according to her IMDB. Several of her films and TV shows are set in New York, including Between the Temples, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Taxi, and Dog Day Afternoon.

Carol Kane's husband may not be in the picture, but she has done well for herself both professionally and personally. She continues to captivate audiences with her performances after being in Hollywood for over five decades and appearing in over 50 films and series.

