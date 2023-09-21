Makani Ravello Harrelson is Woody Harrelson's biological daughter

Makani Ravello Harrelson is the youngest child of actor Woody Harrelson and his wife, Laura Louie. The teenager is following in her father's footsteps and has few acting credits. Learn more about Woody Harrelson's biological daughter right here.

Woody is one of Hollywood's most talented and versatile actors, with several critically acclaimed performances. However, there is nothing he values more than being a father. He strives to be a great example to the kids, unlike his dad, Charles Harrelson, who was linked to organized crime and eventually died in prison in 2007.

Makani Ravello Harrelson's profile summary and bio

Full name Makani Ravello Harrelson Date of birth 3rd June 2006 Age 17 years old in 2023 Birth sign Gemini Place of birth Ravello, Italy Nationality American Gender Female Parents Actor Woody Harrelson and Laura Louie Profession Actress Known for Being actor Woody Harrelson's daughter Social media TikTok

Makani Ravello Harrelson's age and height

The actress was born on 3rd June 2006 in Ravello, Italy. She is 17 years old in 2023, and her zodiac sign is Gemini. Makani Ravello Harrelson's height is estimated to be 5 feet 5 inches (1.44 m).

Makani Ravello Harrelson's parents

Ravello is the youngest daughter of actor Woody Harrelson and his wife, Yoganics co-founder Laura Louie. Her parents met in 1987 on the set of Cheers, and Woody hired Louie to be his personal assistant the next day.

They started dating three years later and started a family but officially wed in 2008 in a private ceremony in Maui, Hawaii. Harrelson was previously married to Nancy Simon from 1985 to 1986.

Makani Ravello Harrelson's movies

Makani made her acting debut in 2016 with a small role in the film LBJ. In 2017, she appeared in Lost in London as Deni alongside her father, Woody. It is unclear if she has other upcoming projects.

Does Woody Harrelson have any biological children?

The Hunger Games star has three biological kids with his wife, Laura Louie. His firstborn, daughter Deni Montana, was born in March 1994, while second-born Zoe Giordano was born in September 1996. The actor welcomed his lastborn daughter, Makani Ravello, in June 2006.

Does Woody Harrelson have three daughters?

Does Woody Harrelson have a daughter? The Now You See Me actor has three daughters: Deni Montana, Zoe Giordano, and Makani Ravello.

How much is Woody Harrelson worth?

The multi-award-winning actor is estimated to be worth $70 million in 2023. He made his Hollywood debut in the early 1980s and has been in the industry for nearly four decades. Woody has starred in Cheers, Frasier, The People vs. Larry Flynt, The Messenger, The Hunger Games, White Men Can't Jump, and others.

Makani Ravello Harrelson and her sisters are known to keep a low profile, but the upcoming actress occasionally gives fans a glimpse of her life on TikTok. The Harrelson siblings regularly accompany their famous dad to red-carpet events.

