Who is Luis Miguel's wife? An inside look at his dating history

Luis Miguel, also called El Sol de Mexico, is a best-selling Latin musician with over 60 million records sold globally. The singer's personal life has also taken centre stage after being linked to several stars, including Sofia Vergara and Mariah Carey. Who is Luis Miguel's wife in 2023?

Luis Miguel has been in show business almost his entire life. He started singing in 1981 at 11 and released his first album in 1982 at 12. The singer won his first Grammy at 15 and has consistently stayed at the top of Latin music charts for over four decades.

Is Luis Miguel married?

The Latin singer is not married. He is currently dating Spanish businesswoman and model Paloma Cuevas. The two have known each other since childhood, and Miguel was by her side after she divorced her ex-husband, bullfighter Enrique Ponce, in 2021. She has been accompanying him on his 2023 world tour that kicked off in August.

How many times did Luis Miguel get married?

Singer Luis Miguel has never been married. He has, however, been romantically linked to various A-list celebrities, but none of the relationships led to marriage.

Luis Miguel's dating history

El Sol de Mexico has a long list of romantic relationships with several women, including singers, actresses, and models. They include;

Sofia Vergara

Singer Luis Miguel and Sofia Vergara dated for a few months in 1995. The two Latin stars, however, did not confirm or deny being in a relationship. Sofia is currently in the process of divorcing her estranged husband, actor Joe Manganiello.

Daisy Fuentes

The Mexican superstar dated Cuban-American presenter Daisy Fuentes for three years, from 1995 to 1998. The former MTV VJ appeared in the music video for Miguel's song Como es posible que a mi lado. They rekindled their romance in 2010, but the relationship lasted less than a year. Daisy has been married to American singer-songwriter Richard Marx since 2015.

Mariah Carey

Luis Miguel famously dated singer-songwriter Mariah Carey from 1998 to 2001. The former lovebirds met on a blind date in Aspen, Colorado. Carey was finalizing her divorce from her ex-husband, Tommy Mottola.

In Mariah's autobiography, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the songbird described him as an authentic, over-the-top Latin lover. They broke up after realizing they were not helping each other handle their issues.

Aracely Arambula

El Sol de Mexico started dating telenovela star Aracely Arambula in March 2005. They welcomed their son, Miguel, in 2006 and had a son, Daniel Gallego, in 2008 but split up later in 2009. Aracely sued the singer for child support in 2012 and accused him of not spending time with their two boys.

Lucia Mendez

Lucia met the singer in the late 80s and dated for a few months. The actress later revealed that they broke up because of the age difference. Luis was 20, and she was 30.

Mariana Yazbek

Photographer Mariana Yazbek dated Luis for a year in 1987. They met while filming the music video for Cuando calienta el Sol. She later revealed that the singer would always be an important person in her life.

Isabela Camil

Isabela and Miguel dated for five years, from 1989 to 1994. They had known each other since they were kids because their parents were friends and started dating when they were teenagers. The actress ended the relationship to focus on her career.

Myrka Dellanos

Luis Miguel was in a relationship with American-Cuban journalist Myrka Dellanos for two years. They started dating in 2003 following Myrka's divorce from her second husband, David Matthews, in 2002. They broke up later in 2005.

Kenita Larrain

Miguel and Chilean model Kenita Larrain dated from 2004. Kanita was planning her wedding to soccer plan Ivan Zamorano when they met and had to cancel the ceremony in February 2005 to continue her relationship with the singer.

Genoveva Casanova

Genova Casanova dated the singer briefly in 2009. They met in 2005 through mutual friends when the Mexican socialite was still married to horse rider Cayetano Martinez de Irujo, whom she divorced in 2007.

Mercedes Villador

El Sol de Mexico and Argentine model and nutritionist Mercedes Villador were romantically linked from 2020 to 2022. They reportedly quarantined together in 2020, and the singer had plans to propose.

Brittny Gastineau

The Mexican superstar dated model and jewel designer Brittny Gastineau in 2012, but they broke up after a year. They rekindled the relationship in 2015 before breaking up eventually.

Who did Luis Miguel have a child with?

The Mexican singer has three children from two baby mamas. His firstborn is daughter Michelle Salas, born in June 1989 from his relationship with singer Stephanie Salas. Luis shares sons Daniel and Miguel with Mexican actress Aracely Arambula, whom he dated from 2005 to 2009.

Was Marcela Basteri ever found?

Luis Miguel's mother, Marcela Basteri, has never been found. She disappeared in August 1986 when the singer was only 15. She was last seen flying to Italy with her younger son, Sergio. Several theories have been formulated about her mysterious disappearance, but none have been proven, and it remains unclear if she is alive or dead.

Luis Miguel remains one of Mexico's greatest singers despite not having a successful dating life. The 53-year-old musician is focused on his music and is currently on a world tour that started in August 2023 and is expected to run till the end of the year.

