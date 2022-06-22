Was Marcela Basteri ever found? Here is everything you need to know

A significant incident in Luis Miguel, the series, is the Mexican singer searching for his missing mother, Marcela Basteri. This article looks at some critical facts like, was Luis Miguel's mom ever found? In the previous scenes of the Telemundo show, Luis Miguel's relationship with his mother was recorded, and it showed that they had a close mother–son bond. Moreover, it states that Luis' mom gave him the nickname El Sol de Mexico.

Marcela married Luisito Rey, a famous Spanish musician, and they moved to San Juan De Puerto Rico. Photo: @marcelabasteri (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Marcela returned to hug her son in the dressing room of Luna Park in Buenos Aires in March 1985. This is the last time the mother of the Sun of Mexico will appear in any public event. The audience watched Luis Rey look for him. Marcela used her connection with the Mexican government. She travelled to Italy with her younger brother Alejandro and hired Mossad agents to look for her.

Marcela Basteri's biography

Full name Marcela Basteri Nickname Marcela Birthdate December 10, 1946 Birthplace Carra, Tuscany Age 76 years as of 2022 Ethnicity White Zodiac sign Sagittarius Nationality Italian Spouse Luisito Rey (deceased) Marital Unknown Children Luis Miguel, Alejandro Basteri, and Sergio Basteri Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Profession Actor, model Net worth Unknown

Who is Marcela Basteri?

Marcela Basteri is an actress who disappeared in 1986. Since then, people do not know whether she still lives or has just decided to stay lowkey. She grew up in Tuscany, Italy and was born on December 10, 1946. Marcela Basteri's parents are Sergio Basteri and Vanda Tarrozzo. Also, Marcela Basteri's age is 76 years as of 2022. The budding actress was fond of movie-making and was hooked on acting since she was young.

Marcela Basteri's disappearance happened in 1986. Since then, she has not appeared in the public eye, so people continue to wonder if she is dead. Her family does not speak on the matter. However, one of the family members, Rosa, stated that the actress drowned, but this report is yet to be confirmed.

Career

Marcela Basteri's career started as a model before pivoting to acting and screen works. She started her acting roles at a very young age and achieved so much success from it. She is famous for being the mother of Luis Miguel, among the most successful Latin American singers. Luis has sold over 100 million records globally.

Was Luis Miguel's mom ever found? According to reports, she flew to Italy in 1986 with her four-year-old son, Sergio. This was in 1986, and she was never seen again.

Who is Marcela Basteri's husband?

Marcela married Luisito Rey, a famous Spanish musician, and they moved to San Juan De Puerto Rico. Marcela Basteri's children are Luis Miguel, Alejandro Basteri, and Sergio Basteri, all from her union with Luisito Rey.

Luisito Rey is, however, dead. The reasons for his death are not known. Reports say that he died from pneumonia; others say he died from AIDS. All this misfortune happened after his wife's disappearance; he got involved with excessive narcotics and women.

Marcela Basteri's son Luis Miguel

Luis is the most successful among Marcela's children, as he was one of the best-selling Latin artists of the 1990s. In addition, he is credited for popularizing the bolero genre into the mainstream market.

Most recently, he has sold over 60 million records globally, making him one of the best-selling Latin music artists. Luis has also been fortunate to win a Grammy at 14 and the platinum-certified Spanish language album.

Marcela Basteri's net worth

During her lifetime, she made a lot of money; however, her exact net worth is not known. However, Marcela's son Miguel is an inspirational singer with a net worth of about $45 million as of 2022.

Marcela Basteri profiles

Marcela's fans have set up an Instagram page to pay tribute to her.

FAQS about Luis Miguel

Luis Miguel once dated the stunning international star, Mariah Carey. However, their relationship developed some issues, and they broke up in 2001.

Is the Luis Miguel series true?

Miguel made a short statement on Twitter, ensuring that it was clear to the audience that Luis Miguel: The series takes some creative license. The Netflix series is fiction, Miguel tweeted this past weekend.

"It is not 100% true. It's based on real facts."

How many languages does Luis Miguel speak?

Luis Miguel speaks fluent Spanish, English, Italian, and Portuguese.

How old is Luis Miguel?

Luis Miguel, 52 years as of 2022, was born on 1970 April 19. Luis's wife is called Stephanie Salas and they were blessed with three children.

Marcela Basteri disappearance is still a mystery; however, the events that took place before her disappearance are known to the public. The last time she was heard from was after landing in Spain.

