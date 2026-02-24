What to know about Kalyn LaNae Sloan, Renee Sloan's daughter

Kalyn LaNae Sloan is known for being the eldest daughter of former stuntwoman Renee Sloan, who was a teenager when she gave birth to her in 1989. The 36-year-old lives a quiet life out of the spotlight.

Scott Baio, Kalyn Sloan, Renee Sloan, and Bailey Baio (L-R) attend the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Benefit 'The Bash' on May 17, 2009, in Beverly Hills. Photo: Tiffany Rose (modified)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Kalyn LaNae Sloan's parents, Renee Sloan and Mitchell Robinson, were not together when she was born, and Renee raised her as a single mother.

'Charles in Charge' actor Scott Baio became Kalyn's stepfather when he married her mother in 2007.

Kalyn LaNae Sloan's profile summary

Full name Kalyn LaNae Sloan Date of birth August 30, 1989 Age 36 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Parents Renee Sloan, Mitchell Robinson (biological father), Scott Baio (stepfather) Siblings Bailey DeLuca Baio (half-sister) Relatives Kimberly Sloan (maternal aunt)

Kalyn LaNae Sloan was born to a teenage Renee Sloan

Former Playboy model and stuntwoman Renee Sloan was just 16 years old when she gave birth to her first child, Kalyn, in 1989. Renee shared in a 2008 interview with the Chicago Parent that her daughter was born on a military base at 33 weeks and 5 days, weighing 7 lbs. 4 oz.

I was a single mom and had her on a military base. There was nothing glamorous about it. She had to stay in the hospital for nine days because she had a breathing problem and jaundice, and all these other problems.

Kalyn LaNae Sloan's father, Mitchell Robinson, was not present in her life when she was growing up, and it is unclear if they reconnected later. Her mother, Renee, took care of her by working as a Playboy Playmate in the 1990s and early 2000s. She was also the body double of Pamela Anderson in the popular '90s TV drama Baywatch.

Five facts about Renee Sloan's daughter, Kalyn LaNae Sloan. Photo: Jeffrey Mayer on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Kalyn is Scott Baio's stepdaughter

Her mom, Renee Sloan, started dating Happy Days actor Scott Baio in 2005. They tied the knot about two years later, on December 8, 2007, in a small rooftop wedding ceremony in Los Angeles, when Kalyn LaNae was 18. Renee and Scott's journey to the altar was documented on the VH1 reality series 'Scott Baio Is 45... and Single'.

Renee Sloan, Scott Baio, and Kalyn Sloan (L-R) on December 08, 2007, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Bauer-Griffin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kalyn LaNae has one half-sibling

Kayla got a younger sister when Bailey 'BB' DeLuca Baio was born on November 2, 2007. As a newborn, Bailey was diagnosed with a rare metabolic disorder called Glutaric Acidemia Type 1 (GA-1). Her father, Scott Baio, later confirmed that the diagnosis was a false positive, and she was only a carrier.

After the health scare, Renee Sloan and Scott Baio established the Bailey Baio Angel Foundation to support families affected by metabolic disorders. They also use the non-profit to advocate for comprehensive newborn screening.

Bailey, 18, is a skilled golf player. In May 2025, she committed to play Division 1 golf for the Providence College Friars in Rhode Island. An excited Scott wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Proud dad moment." Bailey is part of the graduating class of 2026 at the prestigious IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Kalyn LaNae Sloan's younger half-sister, Bailey Baio, in her golfing outfit. Photo: @bailey_baio_golf (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Kalyn LaNae has stayed out of the spotlight

Despite having a famous mother and stepfather, 36-year-old Kalyn LaNae' Sloan has kept a relatively low profile. She does not have social media and rarely appears on her parents' or sister's online posts.

Is Renee Sloan still alive?

Renee, now 53, is alive but has faced significant health challenges. In 2010, she was diagnosed with early breast cancer and underwent a successful lumpectomy. About five years later, in June 2015, her husband Scott announced on Facebook that she had been diagnosed with a meningioma brain tumour.

In October 2017, doctors discovered the former Playboy model had another condition called cerebral microvascular disease, which affects small blood vessels in the brain. Renee announced the diagnosis in a March 2018 post on X, and Scott told The Blast at the time:

She was a stuntwoman and had a massive brain injury in '92 due to a jet ski accident. We don't know if her tumours and this new disease have anything to do with this... She must live as stress-free, depression free and anxiety-free a life as possible and get a good amount of sleep. This new disease can cause strokes and dementia.

Scott Baio and Renee Sloan during the 2018 STL Pop Culture Con on August 19, 2018, in St. Charles, Missouri. Photo: Bobby Bank (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Conclusion

Renee Sloan's children, Kalyn LaNae Sloan and Bailey DeLuca Baio, are the apple of her eye. Both have followed different paths away from the entertainment industry. Kalyn continues to maintain a private life, while Bailey seems to have a bright future as a Division 1 golf athlete.

