From styling A-listers such as Simphiwe Dana to collaborating with renowned brands like Loxion Kulca, Felipe Mazibuko has been a leading figure in shaping the South African fashion industry for over three decades. Dubbed a style guru and a tastemaker, he believes that "clothes make the man."

Your outfit is a reflection of your mental wellness and awareness of where the world is, including its footprint and sustainability.

Felipe Mazibuko. Photo: @FelipeMazibuko, @SATravelTrade (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Key takeaways

Felipe Mazibuko is a prominent South African fashion stylist , creative consultant and industry veteran .

, and . He designed school uniforms for Oprah Winfrey's Leadership Academy for Girls (School of Excellence).

(School of Excellence). Mazibuko served as a judge on David Tlale's The Intern and SABC1's The Cut reality shows.

David Tlale's and SABC1's reality shows. He describes his style as "classic, unpredictable, Felipe'd, edgy, modern, local yet global."

Felipe Mazibuko's profile summary

Full name Felipe Bongani Mazibuko Date of birth 13 January 1969 Age 57 years old (2026) Birthplace Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Marital status Single (Unconfirmed) Profession Fashion stylist

Felipe Mazibuko is a Soweto native: A look at his roots

Felipe (57 as of 2026) was born on 13 January 1969 in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa. In a cover for FIELDS, he spoke highly of his birthplace, revealing:

My Sowetan roots have played an important role in my stylistic outlook and sensibility.

During a January 2025 interview with BlackOnPurposeRSA, Mazibuko shared details about his childhood, saying:

Growing up, I got almost everything I needed. However, my mother kept me grounded. She always told me, "You want those designer shoes? Then you should know that it is the only pair you are going to get the entire year."

Felipe Mazibuko. Photos: @jonathandafrica, sundaytimes_lifestyle (Modified by editor)

Source: Instagram

Mazibuko considers his freckles his brand

Speaking with BlackOnPurposeRSA, Felipe narrated how he was alienated due to his freckles growing up, but they later became his identity.

My brand is my freckles. That is uniquely me, and it is something I cannot run away from. Most importantly, it is an identity that nobody can buy.

He was recognised as a tastemaker in the post-1994 democratic era

At 14, Felipe wrote a letter to the editor of True Love magazine, criticising the publication. He told BlackOnPurposeRSA:

My journey began after the then-editor of the magazine called me in to analyse it. At the time, I had already developed a strong passion for reading because it was how I coped with the isolation that came with my skin's uniqueness.

Mazibuko launched his professional styling career in 1991 and cemented his place in the fashion industry by working with top local designers, celebrities and magazines. He has styled a long list of public figures, including Noni Gasa, Brenda Fassie and Thandiswa Mazwai.

Felipe Mazibuko. Photo: @safashionweek, @DEAD_93 (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Felipe considers white shirts, brogues and trench coats wardrobe staples

In a cover for FIELDS, Mazibuko shared his source of style inspiration, stating:

I hardly follow mainstream fashion. My inspiration varies from a jazz concert vibe to a hip-hop nostalgic moment, visits to galleries and museums, and travels back and forth to Soweto.

He added:

I stick to classics and basics, but style them contemporary with edgy, fashionable accessories and shoes. I wear white shirts at least three times a week. I love brogues because they are simple and stylish at the same time, and trench coats because they are lightweight enough to be worn in Summer.

Felipe also spoke about his love for South African fashion brands, revealing:

My closet is filled with South African designers' treasures that I enjoy collecting and wearing.

He is an "openly gay man": Exploring his sexual orientation

Felipe has often stated that he used fashion as a form of activism and self-expression during his early career days. According to News24, he reflected on his journey, saying:

In the onset, it was not about fame and recognition but about making a statement and challenging norms. Then there was little room for an openly gay man unafraid of embracing his style. I faced resistance, but believed in pushing boundaries and showing that fashion is a form of activism.

In November 2024, Mazibuko was honoured with the Simon Nkoli Award at the 16th Feather Awards for his contribution to the LGBTQ+ community. This award is named after the legendary anti-apartheid and gay rights activist.

Fashion designer Felipe Mazibuko. Photo: @safashionweek, @AbutiDitiro (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Felipe Mazibuko loves South African music

For Felipe, South African music, like fashion, comes first. Some of his favourite artists include award-winning Xhosa singer Simphiwe Dana, Afro-soul musician Thandiswa Mazwai, and the late "Queen of African Pop" Brenda Fassie.

Wrapping up

Felipe Mazibuko is widely recognised for his contributions to the South African fashion industry through his work with iconic artists and high-end publications. He has styled major productions at South African Fashion Week, including work for designer Amanda Laird Cherry.

READ MORE: Rich Mnisi's bio

As Briefly.co.za published, Rich Mnisi is a South African contemporary fashion designer and artist who founded his eponymous luxury brand in 2015.

Based in Johannesburg, he is widely recognised for blending traditional African heritage (specifically his Tsonga culture) with modern, edgy and genderless aesthetics.

Proofreading by Rianette Cluley, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News