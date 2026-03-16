Who is Rachel Sennott's boyfriend? Her full dating history
Rachel Sennott's boyfriend is currently believed to be Grammy-winning record producer Blake Slatkin, with whom she has been romantically linked since mid-2025. During an exclusive chat with Interview Magazine in April 2021, the actress spoke about her love life and expressed her strong affection for kids.
I would love to have a big family with someone I love.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Rachel Sennott's profile summary
- The identity of Rachel Sennott's boyfriend is unknown
- FAQs
- Conclusion
Key takeaways
- Rachel gained notoriety for portraying Danielle in the 2020 comedy film Shiva Baby.
- She has been open about her dating history, which mainly includes fellow creatives in the film and comedy space.
- Although it is unclear how long the relationship lasted, Sennott previously dated comedian Stavros Halkias.
- Her relationship with Logan Miller is believed to be her longest public one.
Rachel Sennott's profile summary
Full name
Rachel Anne Sennott
Date of birth
19 September 1995
Age
30 years old (As of March 2026)
Birthplace
Connecticut, USA
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
Mixed
Education
New York University
Marital status
In a relationship
Partner
Blake Slatkin (Rumoured)
Parents
Jack and Donna Sennott
Siblings
4
Profession
Actress, comedian
Years active
2016-present
Social media
The identity of Rachel Sennott's boyfriend is unknown
As of March 2026, Rachel is officially off the market. Although the actress has yet to reveal her partner's identity publicly, in December 2025, she shared a major update in her romantic life with Extra's Terri Seymour.
This year, my boyfriend will be spending Christmas with my family for the first time. While this might be nerve-wracking, he is a charmer.
Here is a closer look at Sennott's dating history, including the rumoured identity of her "mysterious partner".
Blake Slatkin (2025-present)
Rachel and Blake were first publicly linked in June 2025, when they were spotted sharing a PDA-filled moment during a dinner date at Sushi Park in Los Angeles. About three months later, they were photographed attending George Daniel and Charli XCX's wedding together in Italy.
Sennott was featured in the music video for the latter's 360 hit song. Slatkin has produced songs for several A-listers, including Ed Sheeran, SZA, Justin Bieber, The Kid LAROI, Lizzo and Sam Smith. However, neither Slatkin nor Sennott has publicly confirmed their relationship.
Logan Miller (2020-2024)
Speaking with Paper magazine in 2020, Rachel shared her unique experience of dating during the COVID-19 quarantine. She revealed:
I went out on a couple of dates with this guy two weeks before everything started. We would Facetime when cooking dinner or something. Interestingly, I have only seen him in real life twice or thrice.
Although Sennott did not reveal who her new beau was, actor Logan Miller began posting with her on Instagram soon after. During Rachel's birthday in 2021, he posted a series of her photos on Instagram. According to People, the now-deleted post read:
Happy birthday to the G.O.A.T. You are the most beautiful soul I have ever met, inside and out.
Logan also celebrated Rachel's 2023 birthday, marking the last time he posted about her. He wrote:
Happy birthday to the Next Level Queen! You are an amazing person, and I am lucky to have you in my life. I love you.
Sennott subtly confirmed their breakup in late 2024, during a Saturday Night press tour after referring to him as her "ex-boyfriend."
Stavros Halkias
Although it is unclear how long Rachel and comedian Stavros dated, their relationship began in the early stages of their careers in New York City's comedy scene. During a November 2023 interview with Theo Von, Halkias revealed he was taking the next year off from touring to focus on his love life.
You lose a lot of money not touring, but at the end of the day, it is like, what do you have the money for?
Despite the pair's split, they occasionally met professionally. In 2023, they appeared together in a Comedy Showdown promotional clip for Bottoms.
Unnamed college boyfriend
In a January 2020 chat with Forbes magazine, Rachel credited a former ex-partner for introducing her to comedy, though she did not publicly name him.
As a freshman at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, I dated a comedian. One time, I accompanied him to an open mic and kept on going even after our split because I found stand-up really fun.
Josh Hutcherson
In the HBO series I Love LA, Rachel's character, Maia, is in a stable relationship with boyfriend Dylan, played by Josh Hutcherson. Speaking with Cosmopolitan in November 2025, Hutcherson gushed over Sennott, stating:
Rachel's voice makes the show so special. She has an intelligent, unique and honest perspective that I have not seen captured before.
While Josh and Rachel have great on-screen chemistry, their relationship is strictly professional.
FAQs
Rachel Sennott portrayed PJ in the 2023 satirical teen comedy Bottoms. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:
What religion is Rachel Sennott?
The Bodies Bodies Bodies star grew up in a strict Catholic household in Connecticut. She is of Irish and Italian descent.
Are Ayo Edebiri and Rachel Sennott friends?
Comedians Ayo and Rachel met while students at New York University. They have been good friends for over a decade.
Is Rachel Sennott's ex Stavros Halkias married?
Stavros is currently single and has never been married. He often uses his past dating experiences as fodder for his stand-up comedy and podcasting.
Conclusion
Rachel Sennott's boyfriend is rumoured to be Blake Slatkin. The couple reportedly spent the 2025 holidays together following public appearances in Italy and Los Angeles. The actress has previously been in confirmed relationships with Logan Miller and Stavros Halkias.
READ MORE: Emmy Rossum's relationship history: Her husband and ex-boyfriends
Briefly.co.za highlighted the relationship history of American actress Emmy Rossum. She is married to filmmaker Sam Esmail, and they have two children.
Rossum was previously married to music executive Justin Siegel for less than two years in the late 2000s. She has also been linked to Chris Evans, Tyler Jacob Moore, and art dealer David Wildenstein.
Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.
Source: Briefly News
Ruth Gitonga (Lifestyle writer) Ruth Gitonga has a background experience in Mass Communication for over six years. She graduated from the University of Nairobi with a degree in Mass Communication in December 2014. In 2023, Ruth finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She has worked for Briefly.co.za for seven years now. She specializes in topics like lifestyle, entertainment, travel, technology, and sports. Email: gitongaruth14@gmail.com.