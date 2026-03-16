Who is Rachel Sennott's boyfriend? Her full dating history

Rachel Sennott's boyfriend is currently believed to be Grammy-winning record producer Blake Slatkin, with whom she has been romantically linked since mid-2025. During an exclusive chat with Interview Magazine in April 2021, the actress spoke about her love life and expressed her strong affection for kids.

I would love to have a big family with someone I love.

Logan Miller and Rachel Sennott at the 2021 screening of THE SOUVENIR (L). The actress at the Paramount Theatre in 2025 (R). Photo: Eric Charbonneau, Chris Delmas (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Rachel gained notoriety for portraying Danielle in the 2020 comedy film Shiva Baby .

. She has been open about her dating history, which mainly includes fellow creatives in the film and comedy space .

. Although it is unclear how long the relationship lasted, Sennott previously dated comedian Stavros Halkias .

. Her relationship with Logan Miller is believed to be her longest public one.

Rachel Sennott's profile summary

Full name Rachel Anne Sennott Date of birth 19 September 1995 Age 30 years old (As of March 2026) Birthplace Connecticut, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Education New York University Marital status In a relationship Partner Blake Slatkin (Rumoured) Parents Jack and Donna Sennott Siblings 4 Profession Actress, comedian Years active 2016-present Social media Instagram

The identity of Rachel Sennott's boyfriend is unknown

As of March 2026, Rachel is officially off the market. Although the actress has yet to reveal her partner's identity publicly, in December 2025, she shared a major update in her romantic life with Extra's Terri Seymour.

This year, my boyfriend will be spending Christmas with my family for the first time. While this might be nerve-wracking, he is a charmer.

Here is a closer look at Sennott's dating history, including the rumoured identity of her "mysterious partner".

Blake Slatkin (2025-present)

Blake Slatkin during the 2026 Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Rachel and Blake were first publicly linked in June 2025, when they were spotted sharing a PDA-filled moment during a dinner date at Sushi Park in Los Angeles. About three months later, they were photographed attending George Daniel and Charli XCX's wedding together in Italy.

Sennott was featured in the music video for the latter's 360 hit song. Slatkin has produced songs for several A-listers, including Ed Sheeran, SZA, Justin Bieber, The Kid LAROI, Lizzo and Sam Smith. However, neither Slatkin nor Sennott has publicly confirmed their relationship.

Logan Miller (2020-2024)

Logan Miller during the Getty Images Portrait Studio presented by IMDb and IMDbPro at SXSW in 2026. Photo: Robby Klein

Source: Getty Images

Speaking with Paper magazine in 2020, Rachel shared her unique experience of dating during the COVID-19 quarantine. She revealed:

I went out on a couple of dates with this guy two weeks before everything started. We would Facetime when cooking dinner or something. Interestingly, I have only seen him in real life twice or thrice.

Although Sennott did not reveal who her new beau was, actor Logan Miller began posting with her on Instagram soon after. During Rachel's birthday in 2021, he posted a series of her photos on Instagram. According to People, the now-deleted post read:

Happy birthday to the G.O.A.T. You are the most beautiful soul I have ever met, inside and out.

Logan also celebrated Rachel's 2023 birthday, marking the last time he posted about her. He wrote:

Happy birthday to the Next Level Queen! You are an amazing person, and I am lucky to have you in my life. I love you.

Sennott subtly confirmed their breakup in late 2024, during a Saturday Night press tour after referring to him as her "ex-boyfriend."

Stavros Halkias

Stavros Halkias at A24's Marty Supreme New York Premiere in 2025. Photo: John Nacion

Source: Getty Images

Although it is unclear how long Rachel and comedian Stavros dated, their relationship began in the early stages of their careers in New York City's comedy scene. During a November 2023 interview with Theo Von, Halkias revealed he was taking the next year off from touring to focus on his love life.

You lose a lot of money not touring, but at the end of the day, it is like, what do you have the money for?

Despite the pair's split, they occasionally met professionally. In 2023, they appeared together in a Comedy Showdown promotional clip for Bottoms.

Unnamed college boyfriend

Actress Rachel Sennott during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Centre Theatre in Park City, Utah. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

In a January 2020 chat with Forbes magazine, Rachel credited a former ex-partner for introducing her to comedy, though she did not publicly name him.

As a freshman at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, I dated a comedian. One time, I accompanied him to an open mic and kept on going even after our split because I found stand-up really fun.

Josh Hutcherson

Rachel Sennott and Josh Hutcherson at AVALON Hollywood in 2025. Photo: Presley Ann

Source: Getty Images

In the HBO series I Love LA, Rachel's character, Maia, is in a stable relationship with boyfriend Dylan, played by Josh Hutcherson. Speaking with Cosmopolitan in November 2025, Hutcherson gushed over Sennott, stating:

Rachel's voice makes the show so special. She has an intelligent, unique and honest perspective that I have not seen captured before.

While Josh and Rachel have great on-screen chemistry, their relationship is strictly professional.

FAQs

Rachel Sennott portrayed PJ in the 2023 satirical teen comedy Bottoms. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

What religion is Rachel Sennott?

The Bodies Bodies Bodies star grew up in a strict Catholic household in Connecticut. She is of Irish and Italian descent.

Are Ayo Edebiri and Rachel Sennott friends?

Comedians Ayo and Rachel met while students at New York University. They have been good friends for over a decade.

Is Rachel Sennott's ex Stavros Halkias married?

Stavros is currently single and has never been married. He often uses his past dating experiences as fodder for his stand-up comedy and podcasting.

Conclusion

Rachel Sennott's boyfriend is rumoured to be Blake Slatkin. The couple reportedly spent the 2025 holidays together following public appearances in Italy and Los Angeles. The actress has previously been in confirmed relationships with Logan Miller and Stavros Halkias.

READ MORE: Emmy Rossum's relationship history: Her husband and ex-boyfriends

Briefly.co.za highlighted the relationship history of American actress Emmy Rossum. She is married to filmmaker Sam Esmail, and they have two children.

Rossum was previously married to music executive Justin Siegel for less than two years in the late 2000s. She has also been linked to Chris Evans, Tyler Jacob Moore, and art dealer David Wildenstein.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News