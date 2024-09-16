Emmy Rossum's relationship history: Her husband and ex-boyfriends

Emmy Rossum, best known for her role as Fiona Gallagher in the hit TV series Shameless, has a fascinating dating history. She was previously linked to several notable men in showbiz before she met and married her current husband. This article highlights all you need to know about Emmy Rossum's relationships over the years.

Emmy Rossum during the New York premiere of Apple TV+'s 'The Crowded Room' at the Museum of Modern Art on June 01, 2023. Photo: Cindy Ord/Theo Wargo (modified by author)

Emmy Rossum's relationships have not overshadowed her blossoming career. She began her professional journey at a young age, performing with the Metropolitan Opera Children's Chorus, and has since starred in multiple films and series. She is also cherishing her new-found role as a mother.

Five facts about Emmy Rossum

Top 5 facts about Emmy Rossum's relationships. Photo: Rich Polk on Getty Images (modified by author)

Who is Emmy Rossum's spouse?

The Shameless actress is currently married to her second husband, Sam Esmail, a screenwriter, director, and producer. He is best known for creating, writing, and directing the TV series Mr. Robot (2015–2019), which starred Rami Malek. Esmail also produced and directed the first season of the psychological thriller Homecoming (2018–2020), featuring Julia Roberts and Janelle Monáe.

How old is Emmy Rossum's spouse?

Emmy Rossum's husband age is 46 years old as of 2024. Esmail was born on September 17, 1977, in Hoboken, New Jersey, to Egyptian immigrants. The filmmaker is nine years older than the actress, who was born on September 12, 1986 (37 years old in 2024).

How did Emmy Rossum meet Sam Esmail?

Esmail and Rossum first met in 2013 while working on the film Comet, which Esmail wrote and directed. The couple got engaged in 2015. Emmy told Vogue that he used a mock New York Times article to pop the question.

I began to read the article, and the story is about a director who falls in love with an actress, and I started to think: Huh, that's strange. And then I realized that it was our love story...Apparently he had called Daniel Jones at The New York Times and gotten their paper template and gotten the people there to print out a whole mock section on the bottom half.

Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail tied the knot in May 2017 at the Central Synagogue in New York City. They welcomed their first child, Samantha, in May 2021. Their second born, a son, was born in April 2023. The couple's children have been shielded from the limelight.

Sam Esmail and Emmy Rossum during the New York Premiere of Netflix's 'Leave The World Behind' at Paris Theater on December 04, 2023. Photo: Cindy Ord

Emmy Rossum's relationship history

Before meeting her current husband, Sam Esmail, the Shameless actress had dated several notable men, including a brief marriage. Below is all you need to know about Emmy Rossum's dating history;

Tyler Jacob Moore (2011-2013)

Emmy Rossum and Tyler Jacob Moore during the Global Green USA's 10th Annual Pre-Oscar Party at Avalon on February 20, 2013, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Todd Ore

Rossum and actor Tyler Moore met on the set of the TV show Shameless. Moore played Tony Markovich, a character with a crush on Rossum's character, Fiona Gallagher.

Illinois-born Tyler Moore is also known for portraying Prince Hans in the ABC series Once Upon a Time. He has also appeared in GCB, Grey's Anatomy, SEAL Team, and Chicago Fire.

Emmy and Moore started dating in 2011 but kept their relationship relatively private. They called it quits about two years later, in mid-2013.

Adam Duritz (2009-2010)

Emmy Rossum and musician Adam Duritz during the American Ballet Theatre 2009 Fall Gala dinner at Avery Fisher Hall, Lincoln Center on October 7, 2009, in New York City. Photo: Neilson Barnard

Rossum and Counting Crows lead singer Adam Duritz met through Twitter in 2009, shortly after the actress split from her ex-husband Justin Siegel. They kept their relationship private until their breakup in October 2010.

Adam Duritz was born on August 1, 1964, in Baltimore, Maryland, and co-founded the Counting Crows rock band in 1991. The band gained significant popularity with their debut album, August and Everything After, which featured the hit single Mr. Jones. Beyond his work with Counting Crows, he co-wrote the song Accidentally in Love for the movie Shrek 2, which earned him an award from BMI.

Justin Siegel (2007-2010)

Justin Siegel and Emmy Rossum at the Peabody Awards on May 21, 2016, in New York. Photo: Aurora Rose

Justin Siegel and Emmy Rossum, a music executive, were first linked in 2007 before secretly tying the knot in February 2008. The couple never shared their marriage news until less than two years later, in August 2009. Justin filed for divorce in September 2009, citing irreconcilable differences and was seeking spousal support, according to TMZ.

Emmy Rossum's divorce was finalized in December 2010, with Siegel receiving a one-time settlement of $57,500 from Rossum. The music producer found love again and has been married to Tiffany Marie Brannon since 2018.

Chris Evans (2007)

Chris Evans during the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Lionel Hahn

The Shameless actress sparked dating rumours with Chris Evans in 2007 after they were spotted together at a Los Angeles bar. Rossum's representative later came out to refute the relationship claims, saying they were 'just friends'. The Captain America star is currently married to Portuguese actress Alba Baptista.

Milo Ventimiglia (2007)

Emmy Rossum and Milo Ventimiglia during the 6th Annual GM Ten at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Vespa

Emmy Rossum and Milo Ventimiglia were rumoured to be in a relationship in 2007 after they were spotted packing on PDA at the Oscars. However, they never dated because Milo was linked to his Heroes co-star actress, Hayden Panettiere, shortly after. The actor is currently married to model and actress Jarah Mariano.

Topher Grace (2005-2007)

Topher Grace during the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City on May 17, 2022, in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

The Mystic River actress and Topher Grace dated from 2005 to 2007. They kept their relationship lowkey throughout the two years they were together. Topher Grace is best known for his role as Eric Forman on the popular sitcom That '70s Show and as Eddie Brock/Venom in Spider-Man 3. The actor is currently married to actress Ashley Hinshaw, with whom he shares two children.

David Wildenstein (2004-2005)

Emmy Rossum and David Wildenstein during the Whitney Museum Contemporaries' Annual Art Party and Auction at Splashlight Studios on May 5, 2005, in New York City. Photo: Patrick McMullan

Emmy was first linked to David Wildenstein, a French art dealer, in late 2004. They dated for several months and graced several red-carpet events together before calling it quits in mid-2005.

David is a member of the prominent Wildenstein family, known for their extensive art collection and dealings in the art world. The Wildensteins have been influential in the art market for generations, with their collection including works by renowned artists such as Renoir and El Greco.

David is currently married to jewellery heiress Lucrezia Buccellati, who is part of the renowned Buccellati jewellery family. The couple lives in Palm Beach, Florida, with their two sons.

Does Emmy Rossum have a kid?

The Phantom of the Opera star is a mother of two children. She and her husband, Sam Esmail, welcomed a daughter, Samantha, in May 2021 and a son in April 2023.

Emmy Rossum and her husband, Sam Esmail, during the 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 13, 2019, in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Emma Rossum's relationships have marked unique chapters of her life since the early 2000s. She currently seems happy with the family she is building with Sam Esmail, who has also been supportive of her career.

