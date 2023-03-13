The personal life of Julia Roberts' Phinnaeus, Julia Roberts' son

Hollywood actress Julia Roberts has been in the film industry for over 35 years and has risen the career ladder to become one of the most acclaimed actresses globally. She has played leading roles in some of the best-selling box office films. Apart from a covetable career, she is a wife and mother. Who is Julia Roberts' Phinnaeus, one of her children, and where is he?

Fans struggle to separate an actor's role and who they are in real life. Julia Roberts has been featured in many film productions cutting across diverse genres. She, like many celebrities, prefers keeping her family away from the limelight. She rarely shares her children on social media, sparking questions about who Julia Roberts' Phinnaeus' is.

Julia Roberts' Phinnaeus' profile summary and bio

Full name Phinnaeus "Finn" Walter Moder Gender Male Date of birth 28th November 2004 Age 18 years (as of March 2023) Birthday 28th November Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed (English, Scottish, Irish, Welsh, German and Swedish) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Height 5'1" Famous as Julia Roberts Father Daniel Moder Mother Julia Roberts Siblings Hazel Patricia and Henry Daniel

How old is Phinnaeus Moder?

Julia Roberts' Phinnaeus' age as of March 2023 is 18 years. He was born on 28th November 2004 in Los Angeles, California, USA, as Phinnaeus "Finn" Walter Moder, and his Hundu name is Ganesh.

Phinnaeus "Finn" Walter Moder was born to Julia Roberts, an American Oscar Award-winning actress and Daniel Moder, a cinematographer. Phinnaeus' parents' career achievements have put him in the limelight, if not set the bar too high.

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts is an American actress renowned for playing leading roles in award-winning movies and TV shows across different genres. Julia has multiple accolades, including a British Academy Film Award, an Academy Award and three Golden Globe Awards. The films she has featured in have collected over $3.9 billion cumulatively, making her one of the most bankable actresses in Hollywood.

Some of Julia Roberts' notable award-winning productions include:

Gaslit

Homecoming

The Normal Heart

Ticket To Paradise

Wonder

August: Osage County

Eat Pray Love

Valentine's Day

Charlie Wilson's War

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Twelve

Runaway Bride

Notting Hill

My Best Friend's Wedding

Pretty Woman

Mystic Pizza

Steel Magnolias

How many times did Julia Roberts get married?

Julia was romantically involved with actors Liam Neeson, Jason Patric, Dylan McDermott, Kiefer Sutherland and Matthew Perry. She got engaged to Kiefer Sutherland, although they broke up three days before their wedding in June 1991.

Who was Julia Roberts' first marriage? In June 1993, Julia married Lyle Lovett, the country singer, and they had their wedding at the St James Lutheran Church in Marion, Indiana. The marriage ended in March 1995 after a separation and subsequent divorce. Between 1998 and 2001, Julia Roberts was in a relationship with Benjamin Bratt.

Julia met her husband, Daniel Moder, while still dating Benjamin Bratt. At the time, Daniel was still married to Vera Stemberg, although he filed for divorce after allegations of her husband stealing emerged. Benjamin and Vera finalised the divorce a year later, and Benjamin married Julia on 4th July 2002 in Taos, New Mexico. Julia Roberts' family started growing two years later.

Daniel Moder

Daniel Moder is a renowned American cinematographer and the brains behind productions such as:

Secret in Their Eyes

The Mexican

Fireflies in the Garden

He is a Primetime Emmy Award nominee for his work in the film The Normal Heart.

Who did Julia Roberts have twins with?

The actress and Daniel Moder had twins together, a son and a daughter (Phinnaeus and Hazel, born in November 2004).

How many biological children does Julia Roberts have?

The actress has three biological children, her only kids. According to reports, Phinnaeus and Hazel were conceived through In Vitro Fertilisation since the couple desperately tried to get pregnant. According to allegations, the couple was also spotted visiting a fertility centre in Manhattan.

What religion is Julia Roberts?

In 2010, the actress confirmed that she had converted to Hindu for spiritual satisfaction. She is a devotee of the guru Neem Karoli Baba.

Julia Roberts' Phinnaeus' net worth

Information about Phinnaeus' net worth is not publicly available. On the flip side, his mother is among the highest-paid actors worldwide. She rakes in $20-40 million annually from her acting career and brand endorsements. As of March 2023, Julia Roberts is worth $250 million.

Julia Roberts Phinnaeus is not on social media; he prefers living away from the limelight and the attention his mother attracts. He has not also hinted at venturing into filming.

