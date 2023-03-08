Kiyamma Griffin's biography: All about Chyna Tahjere Griffin's father

Kiyamma Griffin is not a new name in the world of music. He is an American music director and producer who came to the limelight following his relationship with Faith Evans, a celebrated American singer. So, are they still together? Where is Griffin's now? Find out more about Chyna Tahjere Graffin's father here.

Producer Kiyamma Griffin has been a member of the Minister of Music since 2000. Photo: @Griffins (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kiyamma Griffin has been in the entertainment scene for years and has carved out a niche in the American music industry. Additionally, he is the CEO of Heavenly Soul Music Group and the proprietor of Quan Entertainment Inc, a successful recording company. Some of his renowned tracks include Mary Mack by 3 Boyz From Newark and In the Closet by Michael Jackson. So, when did he start his career? Does he have a family?

Kiyamma Griffin's profile and bio

Full name Kiyamma Griffin Nationality American Birthplace USA Ethnicity African-American Gender Male Sexual orientation straight Marital status Married Wife Ashley Griffin Ex-wife Faith Evans Eye colour Dark Brown Hair colour Black Children Five Profession Music Director, Producer Social media Instagram, Twitter, Facebook Net worth $3 million

What is Kiyamma Griffin's age?

Griffin was born in America; therefore, he holds American nationality. Further, he belongs to the African-American ethnicity. Despite being in the public limelight, the producer likes to maintain his personal life private. Thus, he has not revealed his date of birth or any other details about his early life.

Kiyamma is the CEO of Heavenly Soul Music Group and the proprietor of Quan Entertainment Inc. Photo: @Griffin (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kiyamma Griffin and Faith Evans' relationship

The celebrity couple started dating before their breakthrough in the music industry. They moved to Los Angeles to focus on their music career. A few years later, they welcomed a daughter, Chyna Tahjere Griffin. Chyna was born on April 1, 1993, in the United States.

Chyna seems to have inherited music genes from her parents, as she is also into music. She is now a rising star in the music industry after releasing her hit single Gown Lady.

However, their relationship developed irreconcilable differences, and they parted ways. Despite their separation, Kiyamma supported Evans in her music journey.

Who is Faith Evans?

Faith Renee Evans is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. She was born on June 10, 1973, in Lakeland, Florida, and raised in New Jersey. Evans is a Grammy Award winner who began to sing at the age of two and has become one of the multi-talented singers and musicians in the country.

Her album, The First Lady, was among her highest-selling ones and peaked at the number two position on the US Billboard 200 and the number one on the US Top R&B/Hip-Hop chart.

She is also one of the most successful record producers and has significantly succeeded. Faith has also tried her hand at acting, where she has been featured in a few films and minor television roles.

In 2008, she released an autobiography titled Keep the Faith: A Memoir. It was one of the bestselling books featured on The New York Times bestsellers list.

Evans is a Grammy Award winner and one of the multi-talented singers and musicians in the country. Photo: @Griffins (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Faith Evans' songs

Some of her songs include:

1995: Faith

1998: Keep the Faith

2001: Faithfully

2005: The First Lady

2005: A Faithful Christmas

2010: Something About Faith

2014: Incomparable

Filmography

2000: Turn It Up

2003: The Fighting Temptations

2009: Notorious

2011: Soul Kittens Cabaret

2020: True to the Game 2: Gena's Story

Faith Evans' married life

After parting ways with Kiyamma Griffin, she married rapper Christopher The Notorious B.I.G Wallance on August 4, 1994. They welcomed a child, Christopher Wallace Jr, in 1997 and later separated in 1997.

In 2007, she married Todd Russaw, a record company executive, and they got a son named Joshua. They divorced in 2011.

Kiyamma Griffin's married life

After parting ways with Evans, the celebrity producer started dating Ashley Griffin. After dating for nearly five years, on June 5, 2015, they solemnized their union in a colourful event graced by their family, friends, and some famous artists in the entertainment industry.

They have four daughters: Xaria, Sky, Eirene, and Dove Griffin. One of his kids, Xaria Griffin, seems to have followed in her father's footsteps, and she is passionate about music and dance.

Kiyamma Griffin's career

Producer Kiyamma Griffin has been a member of the Minister of Music since 2000. Also, he runs his company, Quan Entertainment Inc, and since November 2013, he has been the CEO of Heavenly Soul Music Group.

Kiyamma has a strong presence in the music industry and boasts strong ties to some of the industry's renowned artists and musicians.

Besides being a music producer, Kiyamma is a gospel singer and songwriter. He has released music that is about his faith in Jesus Christ. Some of his songs include Alright, which he released in 2016 with his daughter Chyna.

Kiyamma Griffin's Instagram

Kiyamma is active on several social media platforms, such as Instagram, where he boasts over 2k followers. Additionally, he is active on Facebook, where he often engages with his fans and shares pictures of his family and lifestyle. He also runs a Twitter account under the name HeavenliSoul.

Body measurements

The director has a significant physical build. He has black hair and dark brown eyes. Other body dimensions, such as height and weight, are unavailable online.

What is Kiyamma Griffin's net worth?

The American celebrity has amassed vast wealth estimated at $3 million from his music production. Further, he is the CEO of a recording company that garners enormous revenue.

Above is Kiyamma Griffin's biography and all you would love to know about Chyna Tahjere Griffin's father. He is a celebrated music producer and director who has carved out a niche in the American music industry.

READ ALSO: What is Childish Gambino's net worth, and how did he make money?

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Childish Gambino's net worth and the source of his money. Who is he? Donald McKinley Glover Jr., also known by his stage name Childish Gambino, is an American actor, singer, rapper, writer, and producer.

Why is Childish Gambino famous? He rose to stardom for starring in the series Atlanta, which he created and occasionally directed. Glover's net worth is in millions of dollars thanks to his ability to carve a niche in every domain he has set foot in.

Source: Briefly News